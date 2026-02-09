Packers Pick Cornerback, Defensive Tackle in NFL.com Three-Round Mock Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Defense wins championships, with Sunday’s Super Bowl serving as a reminder. The Green Bay Packers have holes at cornerback and on the defensive line that NFL.com’s Chad Reuter addressed in a three-round mock draft .

Second Round: CB Brandon Cisse

At No. 52 overall, Reuter selected South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse. In his lone season for the Gamecock, he had one interception and five additional pass breakups.

Shortly after arriving at South Carolina, he was nicknamed “Glitch” by teammates.

“We gave him a new nickname because of how fast he is and just the tempo that he plays with is ridiculous,” teammate Gerald Kilgore said via The State .

Defensive coordinator Clayton White called Cisse a “freakishly” athletic player with the intelligence to play all over the secondary.

“I think one quality of the defensive back room is speed, burst and change of direction, and (Cisse) has all three of those,” White said.

Cisse, who has good size at 6-foot and 190 pounds, is Daniel Jeremiah’s 31st-ranked prospect .

“Cisse is a fast, twitchy cover corner,” reads a snippet of his scouting report. “He primarily lined up outside at South Carolina. He usually played with his back turned to the sideline, allowing him to see through the wideout to the quarterback. He plays with vision, which allows him to use his elite speed to close space and make plays on the ball. He is a loose, fluid athlete.”

He’s also No. 31 at Pro Football Focus. In 2025, he gave up 18 completions out of 38 targets – just 47.4 percent – but for 361 yards (20.1 yards per catch). With one touchdown and one interception, his passer rating allowed was 78.9.

At NC State in 2024, PFF charged him with a 51.9 percent completion rate, one touchdown and an 84.6 rating. He missed only seven tackles in three seasons.

As one scout told NFL.com , “You draft him more for tomorrow’s tools and not for today’s tape. The bad reps are going to get corrected. I like his makeup and his speed.”

Third Round: DT Zxavian Harris

Reuter traded up a few spots for Ole Miss defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. Harris is a bit of a rare player, and not just because he’s listed at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds.

In the transfer era, Harris spent all four seasons with the Rebels. He saved his best for last with career-high totals of three sacks, nine tackles for losses, 58 total tackles and three pass deflections.

With his size, Harris was a one-man block party in high school, and had a game-saving block in 2023 .

“I enjoy field goal blocks," Harris said of that big block against Texas A&M in 2023. “I know my mindset, every time I go to field goal is just ‘block.’ That's all that's going through my head. Block, block, penetrate, disruption. Every time.”

He finished his college career with six blocks, which was one short of the SEC record .

"Zay's got an unbelievable motor, unbelievable work ethic," former Ole Miss teammate and current Seahawks player Jared Ivey said . “He's an extremely disruptive player. We call him a crash dummy. He doesn't have an off switch. He doesn't pick and choose when he's going to go hard, and I think you can really see that on field goal block. One got blocked this past weekend, but five or six could have got blocked throughout the year, the way that guy goes into that rep and takes that serious and really tries to put the team on his back and change games.”

A couple off-the-field issues will have to be vetted.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News