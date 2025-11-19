Packers Practice Updates: Help’s Not on the Way Against Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is eager for Jayden Reed to return from injured reserve. A social-media post by Reed on Tuesday seemed to hint that he might be returning.
He is not returning this week.
The standout receiver’s return-to-practice window was not opened on Wednesday. That means it will be at least another week for Reed to rehab following a broken collarbone sustained in Week 2 and the injured foot he had been playing through to start the season. He had surgery on both injuries.
“As soon as medical clears him, then he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “He’s excited to get back, as am I.”
https://x.com/JaydenReed5/status/1990897659939262709
It’s not just Reed. None of the players on Green Bay’s injured reserve, which includes running back MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and defensive end Brenton Cox (groin), had their 21-day windows opened on Wednesday.
Not that any of them would have gone though three days of practice and returned instantly to the lineup, but that they didn’t practice on Wednesday means help will not be on the way for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
It’s a big game, with Green Bay chasing the Chicago Bears for the NFC North lead but also trying to stay ahead of the Detroit Lions for the final spot in the NFC playoff race. If running back Josh Jacobs can make a speedy recovery from last week’s knee injury, that would help.
Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday with what LaFleur called a contusion.
“The plan is to try to get him healthy enough to go,” he said. “It’s just going to be a day-by-day thing. He is truly day to day, and we’ll see how he progresses as the week unfolds.”
Jacobs is one of five players who did not practice. The others are linebacker Quay Walker, who missed most of the second half against the Giants due to a stinger, cornerback Nate Hobbs, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, receiver Savion Williams, who has been getting limited snaps due to an injured foot, and defensive tackle Karl Brooks (unknown).
If Walker can’t play, that would mean expanded roles for Isaiah McDuffie, who led the team in tackles last week, and 2024 third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper, who played a career-high 12 snaps vs. the Giants after Walker’s departure.
“We’ve got confidence in both those guys,” LaFleur said on Monday. “The thing you love about both of them is they’re going to play extremely physical, they’re going to do their job. I think it’s always tough to replace a guy like Quay. I think Quay’s been playing outstanding football and he’s really become the vocal leader of our defense. So that’s like replacing the quarterback.
“But Isaiah has done a great job coming in (and) Hop, he’s done a nice job, so we feel confident if that is the way we have to go that we’ve got guys who are able to go in there and do their job so our defense doesn’t fall off a bit.”
Receivers Romeo Doubs, who was in and out of the lineup on Sunday, and Matthew Golden, who has been battling a shoulder injury, presumably will be limited participation when LaFleur reveals the injury report later in the day. Both players ran routes but did not have passes thrown their direction while reporters were present.
Practicing were receiver Malik Heath, who wasn’t allowed to travel with the team last week, and defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who has missed five consecutive games with a foot injury. So did quarterback Jordan Love, who missed seven snaps last week with an injured left shoulder but returned to help the Packers win 27-20.
Kicker Brandon McManus, who was inactive against the Giants due to his problematic right quad, was on the field. He typically doesn’t do anything while reporters are present, and it was no different on Wednesday.
For the first time since the post-draft rookie camp, seventh-round offensive lineman John Williams was doing a bit of running while reporters were present. Offseason back surgery has sidelined him for months.
This will be a big practice week for the Packers given the schematic challenges presented by Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and his defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.
That means a critical few days for the new starting center, Sean Rhyan, who made his first career start at the position on Sunday.
“I think Sean’s done a great job,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were a couple things, obviously, that I think that we’re going to continue to improve and work through in regards to just making sure that we have clean operation from center to the quarterback. But I was really impressed, No. 1, with his poise out there. I thought he did a great job. So, I’m happy with him, and I think it’s only going to get better the more he does.”
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER