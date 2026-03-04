GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made their first pre-emptive strike into NFL free agency on Wednesday, signing running back Chris Brooks.

According to his agency, One West Sports Group, it’s a two-year, $4.85 million deal.

Running back Chris Brooks and the #Packers have agreed to terms on a 2 year deal worth $4.85m. #OWSG pic.twitter.com/FyMAE6fCAX — One West Sports Group (@OneWestSports) March 4, 2026

Brooks was scheduled to be a restricted free agent. The lowest restricted free agent tender is $3.52 million, meaning the Packers are saving money and get to keep Brooks for an additional season.

The 26-year-old entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2023. As a rookie with the Dolphins, he carried 19 times for 106 yards. Backfield depth led to his release after training camp in 2024, and he landed with the Packers. He rushed 36 times for 183 yards and one touchdown and added 11 receptions in 2024 and rushed 27 times for 106 yards (3.9 average) and caught 13 passes in 2025.

Brooks’ biggest role came in protection during third-down passing situations, especially against blitzing defenses. In two seasons with Green Bay, he has not allowed a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chris Brooks is going to have a long career because of plays like this third-down completion to Wicks. pic.twitter.com/FH3y2o4ENA — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 8, 2025

“I like what Chris brings to the table,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this past season. “Protection-wise, I think he does a really nice job. For example, in the Giants game, he stepped up, blocked a linebacker and blocked a couple for a couple of seconds and we hit a big play to Savion (Williams) down the field. So, I think Brooks adds a lot in that area, too. I just think Brooks does a really nice job there.”

That play against the Giants fired up the entire running back room.

This blitz pickup is why RB Chris Brooks (#30) will always have a spot on any roster coached by Matt LaFleur. Brilliant stuff. pic.twitter.com/RTr3lx8wsH — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) November 17, 2025

“Honestly, we get more hyped about those then we do about the runs,” Josh Jacobs said a few days after the game. “I tell them, pass pro, 65 percent of it is knowing who to block and the rest is wanting to block. Obviously, you can always correct technique and stuff like that, but you got to have the want-to to go out there and do that. Especially with guys that’s 30 pounds heavier than you, to be able to just strain and really lock in.

“When we seen that play, we always said, if you give Jordan time he going to make plays. That was probably the biggest play for our group in that game. So, shoutout to him, man. Chris is a dawg. I don’t think that he gets enough appreciation and credit for who he is to this team, honestly. Whether it’s special teams or whether it’s something in our room. But, yeah, I’m happy for him. Hopefully, his role keeps expanding a little bit.”

Said quarterback Jordan Love about the play: “Yeah, it was awesome. I think as a running back, being able to step up and take on a linebacker coming at you full speed is big time. It’s something that we practice throughout training camp when these guys are doing one-on-one pass pro. It’s something that he prides his game on is to be able to come into those situations.

“Obviously, he wants to be able to run the ball and catch the ball but, when you do stuff like that, put it on tape, I think it gives everybody more confidence to keep giving you the rock and give you some more opportunities. Chris is a guy that’s whatever it takes. He’s earned his way in here and done some great things for us, but that was a really big-time rep by him and, obviously, led to a big-time play down the field. That’s just the mindset he has – whatever it takes – that he’ll go out there and do it.

Brooks had season highs of 13 carries for 61 yards in the finale against the Vikings. He is a physical ball-carrier. PFF credited him with six missed tackles and 3.15 yards after contact in 2025 and six missed tackles and 3.31 yards after contact in 2024.

“I think the key to making that happen, I would say, is being decisive,” Brooks said . “I’d like to say picking the knees up and running hard.”

Brooks also tied Zayne Anderson for the team lead with 14 tackles on special teams.

“He’s very, very focused,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said last season. “I think that’s the biggest thing about him. He takes everything to heart. If he makes a mistake, he’s his biggest critic and I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s the player that he is is because he puts everything on his focus, everything on his desire to be great. He’s got great willpower.

“So, you just have so much faith when he’s in the game and when he’s in practice because you know you’re going to get everything he has.”

Brooks and fellow backup Emanuel Wilson were scheduled to be restricted free agents. The Packers reportedly will not tender Wilson, who was Josh Jacobs’ primary backup last season, which would make him an unrestricted free agent unless they also can hammer out a deal before the negotiating period begins on Monday.