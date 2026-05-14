Packers Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors, Everything Else We Know

Today’s the day. The Green Bay Packers’ list of opponents has been known for more than four months. Now, they’ll finally know when those games will be played.

The expectation is the Packers will open the season against the Minnesota Vikings. Even though Wisconsin will face Notre Dame at Lambeau Field the previous Sunday night, Green Bay’s season-opening game could be played at Lambeau. That would make back-to-back season-opening home games after playing on the road every season from 2019 through 2024.

The teams split the two games last year. Green Bay overwhelmed J.J. McCarthy in a midseason win at Lambeau. In Week 18, coach Matt LaFleur rested his starters and the Vikings beat the Packers’ JV team.

Minnesota signed quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, perhaps the most consequential move made by any of the division teams in what was a quiet free agency. Murray, an electric athlete but inconsistent passer, is 38-48-1 for his career as a starter. That’s not very good. But, when he was on the bench, the Cardinals were a woeful 5-25.

In Week 2, the Packers reportedly will play at the New York Jets. The Jets were one of the worst teams in the league last year with a 3-14 record but should be much better after making several free-agent signings and having three first-round picks.

The Packers will be in the spotlight on two major holidays.

On Wednesday, the league announced that the Packers will play at the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving eve. The primetime game will air on Netflix, though fans in the Packers’ home markets in Green Bay and Milwaukee will be able to watch an over-the-air broadcast.

Thanksgiving is cancelled.



Football >>>>>> family pic.twitter.com/tJO2i7zCUK — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 14, 2026

The Packers are 1-0 on Wednesdays ; in 1938, Don Hutson caught a touchdown pass in a 24-22 win over the Chicago Cardinals.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Chicago, the Packers will play at the Chicago Bears on Christmas. The Packers are 3-1 on Christmas, including wins over Cleveland in 2021 and Miami in 2022.

With that same report stating the Bears will play at Green Bay in Week 5, the Packers could have Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft on the field for both of the rivalry matchups against the reigning NFC North champions. Both players were sidelined by torn ACLs for Chicago’s come-from-behind wins over Green Bay in Week 16 and the playoffs.

According to a report from Minneapolis, the Vikings will close the season against the Bears. That would mean the Packers will close the season against the Lions.

Here’s what we know – or maybe we think we know – ahead of the official schedule release on Thursday.

2026 Packers Schedule

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Sept. 13, TBA).

Week 2: at New York Jets (Sunday, Sept. 20, noon).

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5: Chicago Bears (Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:25 p.m.).

Week 6:

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 10: Potential bye.

Week 11:

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams (Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16: at Chicago Bears (Friday, Dec. 25)

Week 17:

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions (site, date TBA)

Packers Schedule Odds and Ends

Late bye: The Packers’ Thanksgiving Eve game at the Rams means a rare Wednesday game. The best way for the NFL to schedule around that oddity would be to give both teams a bye before the game. A Week 11 bye would be a big upgrade over last year’s Week 5 bye, which mean the Packers had a game for 14 consecutive weeks.

Green Bay had a Week 10 bye in 2024, then rolled to five wins in its next six games. Green Bay had a Week 6 bye in 2023, then dropped three of its next four. After a Week 14 bye in 2022, Green Bay won its next three games. Following a Week 13 bye in 2021, it won its next four games. In 2020, it had a Week 5 bye, then got shellacked 38-10 by Tampa Bay. In 2019, Green Bay had a Week 11 bye, lost in Week 12, then closed the regular season with five consecutive wins.

No international game: The Packers will not play an international game – a win for them considering Aaron Rodgers was injured in the loss to the Giants in 2022 and Jordan Love was injured in the loss to the Eagles in 2024.

The NFL’s 2026 International slate pic.twitter.com/wFTNBSDTaN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2026

Almost Paris: A Packers-Saints game this year in Paris was a possibility.

I'm told the Green Bay Packers were also a candidate to be the Saints' Paris opponent. Understandably, the Saints were not thrilled about losing a home game vs. a key NFC foe, a game w/potential playoff tiebreaker implications. So perhaps the NFL acquiesced & compromised on PIT. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 13, 2026

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