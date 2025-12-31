Packers Sign ‘Beast Mode 2.0’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – New Green Bay Packers running back Damien Martinez knows how to make an impression.

Martinez was a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in April. Perhaps the best running back in franchise history was Marshawn Lynch. When asked to describe his running style during his introductory conference call, he answered:

“Physical runner. We have another Beast Mode 2.0 coming up. Get ready to see it.”

He told reporters he was a “big fan” of Lynch. However, when he transferred from Oregon State to Miami for his final collegiate season, he said his favorite running back was Josh Jacobs.

Now, they’re teammates.

The Packers signed Martinez to the practice squad on Tuesday. In the short term, he’ll provide some additional depth in the backfield entering Week 18, with Jacobs perhaps set to get the week off to get ready for next week’s playoff game. Martinez joins Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, who are on the 53-man roster, and Pierre Strong, who is on the practice squad.

In the long term, it gets him a foot in the door and a head-start in the team’s offseason program.

In three preseason games for the Seahawks, he rushed 24 times for 84 yards, a 3.5-yard average, with one touchdown. That includes seven carries for 24 yards against the Packers in the finale. He failed to make Seattle’s roster and spent a few weeks on its practice squad before he was released.

He’s been biding his time for the past three-plus months. The Packers worked him out on Tuesday.

Martinez played three collegiate seasons and was a model of consistency. At Oregon State, he rushed for 982 yards (6.1 average) in 2022 and 1,185 yards (6.1 average) in 2023. At Miami in 2024, he rushed for 1,002 yards (6.3 average) and caught a career-high 17 passes.

He is a downhill, no-frills running back. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked third among Power Four schools with 4.5 yards after contact per carry in 2024.

“I think you respect that about him, about guys that can run the ball physically, downhill,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said after the draft. “Had a lot of great guys come through this building that have ran it like that. Just really excited about the guys we have on our roster. Come in and come kick butt with the rest of them. It's going to be a great competition. But we're really excited about him.”

Listed at 6-foot and 232 pounds by Miami, he measured 5-foot-11 5/8 and 217 pounds at the Scouting Combine. He ran his 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds.

“First and foremost, Martinez is truly a ‘big back’ who proves he can find yards after contact on most carries,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report . He seemed to be one of the best fits in the running back class.

In three seasons, he rushed for 3,169 yards (6.2 average) and 26 touchdowns and added 32 receptions for 391 yards.

“My question is where he’s going to come off the board in a draft so loaded at the running position,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said via The Miami Herald . “You might get value with Damien Martinez in the fourth, fifth round.

“Big back, weighed 217 pounds at the Combine. He played heavier than that in the fall. North and south. He is a no-nonsense, physical back. Not a ton of wiggle. He is going to get the yards that are there and fall forward on every single run. He ran a 4.51 in Indy. That’s surprising. Didn’t know he had that much juice. He runs hard.”

Playing at Miami allowed Martinez to show he was more than a running back. That was his goal at the Senior Bowl, too.

“Just being able to play without the ball, and then, for sure being a better pass protector, pass catcher out of the backfield,” he told The Orlando Sentinel. “Everybody can run the ball, but in today’s league especially to a three-down back, or two-down back, you have to be able to do it all.”

At Lewisville (Texas) High School, he rushed for 4,341 yards and 66 touchdowns. He was an under-the-radar recruit, which left a chip on his shoulder.

“Just taking everything one day at a time,” he said after being drafted. “It's kind of my mentality, taking everything one step at a time. You know, you can go 60 on one run, and then next run could be negative-2. So, it's just kind of my mentality, just taking one thing at a time, and just working hard.”

