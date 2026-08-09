GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed receiver Kisean Johnson in time for Sunday’s practice.

Johnson played at Alabama State in 2022 and 2023. As a senior in 2024, he transferred to Western Kentucky and caught 75 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked second in Conference USA in receptions and third in receiving yards to earn second-team all-conference.

Johnson went undrafted last year and spent training camp with the Browns. He was signed to Green Bay’s practice squad for the final week of last season but was not given a futures contract.

The corresponding move was releasing rookie cornerback Marlon Jones waived/injured.

Johnson was part of a Sunday morning workout. The Packers were down two receivers, Matthew Golden (toe) and Jayden Reed (ankle) for the Sunday practice. Because of the injuries, Johnson went from working out to being a full participant at practice, with the coaches helping him line up in the right place and run the right route.

Before the 2025 draft, Johnson measured 6-foot 3/8 and 216 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.63 seconds with a Relative Athletic Score of 4.28.

Yes, he was named after that receiver.

“The same name as Keyshawn Johnson,” he told Dawgs By Nature . “I guess it was already known that I would be a receiver. My mama named me after him, but she wanted something different and to have my own name. Just spelled it differently. I have those come up and ask me if I’m his son.”

Last preseason, he played in two preseason games but did not catch a pass.

He said he can be a threat outside or in the slot. He played both spots in Western Kentucky.

“Anywhere works for me,” he said. “I like the slot and am not afraid to go over the middle. I know the hit is coming, but am able to concentrate on catching the ball first, then worry about the defender. If I run my routes right, I don’t have to worry about the safety coming down on me. I will have the ball already and time to decide where I am going to run next.

“But I am not just a slot receiver or an outside receiver or a downfield blocker. I am all of them. I take pride in my blocking and know it is a big part of the game. A lot of receivers don’t like to block. For me, it’s just another part of my game. I am not a receiver – I call myself a football player.”

At Alabama State in 2023, he was a third-team FCS All-American.

“Just being a big playmaker,” he said early in 2024 at WKU . “My coach always tell me he’s like ‘You a playmaker that’s what you do.’ In my mind, every time I’m out there I got to make a play. I feel like that’s my role on the team, being a big play threat, being the momentum guy, the momentum shifter. I feel like that’s part of my game enables me to play at a high level.”

He quickly made an impact at WKU.

“What I like about Kisean is he’s probably one of the hardest working guys on the team,” Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton said. “You know, he is out there running thousands of yards after you mean every practice the guy is running thousands and thousands of yards, he’s out there post practice working on his game,” Helton said. “The ‘want to’ piece is there, the devotion piece is there, he’s done a solid job up to this part he needs to take it to a whole another level now if we want to go make a run.”

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