Packers Surge in Micah Parsons Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have surged to No. 2 in the next-team odds for Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys remain the strong favorite at -350. The Packers are next at +400. What does that mean? By implied probability, there is a 77.78 percent chance that Parsons will play for the Cowboys and a 20.00 percent chance that Parsons will be traded to the Packers. No other team is shorter than the Titans at +1200.
For weeks, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has maintained that the Packers would not trade Parsons. That reality, along with the possibility that no team will be willing to part with the assets required to make the deal, is why Dallas is such a heavy favorite.
However, backing up the reporting of Packers On SI on Thursday morning, ESPN on Thursday afternoon reported that “several teams” have spoken to the Cowboys about making a trade.
Making the trade happen would require two things happening in concert.
One, a deal on a contract extension would have to be hammered out to avoid this becoming a one-year rental. Without a contract – or at least a strong framework – there would be no reason to talk to the Cowboys about specifics.
Two, a trade agreement would have to be reached with the Cowboys. It would take an enormous haul to acquire the 26-year-old, who is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.
When the Bears acquired Khalil Mack in 2018, they sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for Mack, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. Presumably, that broadly would be the parameters for a Parsons trade, though the Cowboys – who have a quality roster – might prefer a player to one of the draft picks.
While Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst believes a team is never a player away from winning the Super Bowl – and acquiring Parsons would guarantee nothing but salary-cap constraints and limited draft capital – he is an elite player in the prime of his career that could give the team a major push toward a championship.
“Players make impacts. There’s no doubt,” Gutekunst said on Wednesday. “You win and lose games because of players, right? These are the guys that do it. So, certainly, players make impacts. You’re never one player away, right? I never believed that. But good players make impacts.”
Having sat out training camp during a hold-in, Parson will need time to get ready to play in a game, though he presumably could help in pass-rushing situations if the Packers struck a deal this weekend.
“At the end of the day, as soon as he can get out there, that’s great, but again, there will be a ramp-up plan for him,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters. “And when he lines up out there to play, do I think he would play 75 plays and every play? Probably not. I don’t think that that’s real. But I do think that he can be very disruptive like we all know.”
Micah Parsons Next-Team Odds
Here are the latest Micah Parsons next-team odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Cowboys: -350
Green Bay Packers: +400
Tennessee Titans: +1200
Philadelphia Eagles: +1400
New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams: +1800
Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers: +2000
Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears: +2200
Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders: +2500
New York Jets: +3000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos: +3500
All other teams: +4000 or longer.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.