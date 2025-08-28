Packers Top Second Tier of Super Bowl Contenders in Latest Betting Odds
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl odds have improved, just a little, since they were posted at the end of last season.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers opened at +2000 and quickly moved to +1800, where they remain as of Thursday. There are five clear favorites, ranging from the Baltimore Ravens, who have the shortest odds at +700, to the Detroit Lions, who are +1100 despite some key losses to their coaching staff.
The Packers lead a group of eight teams that are jumbled between +1800 and +2200. The Minnesota Vikings are among the big movers, with belief in first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy lowering their odds from +4000 to +2000.
All four NFC North teams are in the top half of the odds.
The Packers at +1800 means an implied probability of 5.26 percent. The Ravens’ implied probability is 12.5 percent.
Having picked his 53-man roster and with only a little tinkering between here and Week 1 against the Lions, general manager Brian Gutekunst was eager to see his team compete.
“There’ll be a moment getting past all this that is always kind of a nice feeling, and then you’re kind of left with, ‘Here we go. Let’s get going,” he said. “We’re kind of in the middle of it a little bit still right now, so that’s going to be a little bit draining because the hardest thing is watching these guys just bust their tail for this many weeks and then having to tell them that that there’s not going to be a place on this team for them. But we’ll get to the other side of that soon and then the excitement will start to grow.”
Green Bay will play seven of the top 11 in the Super Bowl odds.
Changing Super Bowl Odds
Here are the odds from FanDuel with exactly one week until the 2025 NFL season kicks off. The first number represents the opening odds from February. The second number is from Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens: +700 to +700
Buffalo Bills: +700 to +750
Philadelphia Eagles: +650 to +750
Kansas City Chiefs: +700 to +800
Detroit Lions: +900 to +1100
Green Bay Packers: +2000 to +1800
San Francisco 49ers: +1500 to +1800
Washington Commanders: +1800 to +2000
Minnesota Vikings: +4000 to +2000
Los Angeles Rams: +2800 to +2000
Denver Broncos: +4800 to +2200
Houston Texans: +3000 to +2200
Cincinnati Bengals: +1800 to +2200
Los Angeles Chargers: +3000 to +2700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +3500 to +2700
Chicago Bears: +4000 to +3500
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
