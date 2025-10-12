Packers vs. Bengals Score, Live Updates: Jordan Love vs. Joe Flacco 2.0
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers fielding a new kicker and the Cincinnati Bengals starting a new quarterback, these slumping teams will battle on a sunny Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.
Big Lineup Change
The Packers listed three offensive linemen as questionable, with starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, starting left guard Aaron Banks and starting right tackle Zach Tom active and starting.
That doesn’t mean the No. 1 line is back together, though.
In a surprise, Jordan Morgan will start at right guard in place of Sean Rhyan. Rhyan has played 94.3 percent of the snaps this season. PFF has charged him with one sack and 10 pressures the past three games. He was guilty of two penalties last week at Dallas.
Injuries have plagued the line, specifically Banks and Tom. Tom, the team’s star right tackle, has played only 31 snaps.
“We’ve been able to move J-Mo around, and he’s filled in very nicely,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week. “I think these guys have stepped up for the most part and done a good job just allowing us to kind of operate and do our thing, so that’s been nice. Again, however the injuries progress this week, hopefully we can get everyone back and be at full strength and everything like that, but we’ve kind of got to just play it by ear for now.”
Huge Point Spread Stands
The Joe Flacco trade didn’t mean a thing from a sportsbook perspective. The Packers opened as 14.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook and 14-point favorites at BetMGM, and that’s where it stands at kickoff.
For over/unders, it’s 240.5 passing yards for Love and 217.5 for Flacco. For rushing, it’s 78.5 yards for Josh Jacobs and 46.5 for the Bengals’ Chase Brown. For sacks, Micah Parsons is -225, Rashan Gary is -130 and the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson is -102.
As we noted this week: Since 2000, according to Stathead, Green Bay has been a bigger favorite just once – 16-point front-runners for a 2012 home game against Jacksonville. During that span, the Packers are 18-1 straight up as a favorite of 12-plus points.
The Packers have an 86.1 percent chance of winning, according to numberFire.
Familiar Faces
The Bengals’ overall defense is terrible but they’ve at least been solid against the run. They signed defensive tackle TJ Slaton away from the Bengals in free agency, and their defensive line coach is former Packers assistant Jerry Montgomery.
“I think Slaton’s done a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He really shows up, just being a physical and at times very dominating force on the interior. He’s a guy that we know very well, and when he goes, he can be a major problem.”
Slaton has 21 tackles and three quarterback hits. Another former Packers player, Mike Pennel, has 12 tackles as a backup defensive tackle. The Bengals are 24th against the run but 16th in yards allowed per carry.
“I know that they put a lot of people in the box, just like everybody else when they play us,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “And, you know, big TJ, he’s been playing really good. I think he had like eight tackles last game. He saved probably like two or three touchdowns. We know he’s going to come ready to play, especially against his former team. I think it’s going to be an interesting game.”
New Kicker for Packers
With Brandon McManus (quad) inactive, Lucas Havrisik will kick for the Packers. His only NFL game experience came with the Rams in 2023 but he was excellent this spring in the UFL.
While McManus is out, the No. 1 offensive line and cornerback Nate Hobbs are active.
New Quarterback for Bengals
The Bengals acquired quarterback Joe Flacco this week. He’ll replace ineffective Jake Browning, who replaced injured Joe Burrow.
Burrow was last in the NFL in passer rating with the Browns, and couldn’t get anything going against the Packers in Week 3, but he inherited a pair of premier receivers with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
“You’ve got to trust the tape,” defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said this week. “Zac’s [Bengals coach Zac Taylor] been there six, seven years, so they’re not going to change much I wouldn’t think route-structure wise, but I don’t think they’re going to have their full display of their offense, either.
“I don’t think it’s an advantage for us or a disadvantage for us. I think we’ve got to trust our eyes. We’ve got a lot of respect for Ja’Marr and Tee. Both those guys are really good players, so we have to do a good job of matching their intensity and covering those guys.”
Micah Parsons Gets Wild
Micah Parsons has been a high-impact edition for the Packers, even though he has only 2.5 sacks. He didn’t sack Joe Flacco during the game against the Browns in Week 3. He’ll get another shot at him on Sunday.
Few players are double- or triple-teamed as often as Parsons, which increases the challenge.
He had fun discussing that challenge on Thursday.
“You got to be creative. You got to give mixed looks,” he said. “That’s the challenging part on mine but that’s what makes it exciting – the hunt, the respect. Knowing that I’m coming every time, you may take a play off (but) I’m not going to take a play off. I’m going to keep going.
“That’s the exciting part. That’s what you should be excited about. Sunday is going to be a hunt fest. You got to hunt. We got to hunt. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how tired we are, right? It’s all about the chase. It’s about the chase. Can we get the gazelle? Can we get him?”
The “gazelle” is Flacco, though he doesn’t exactly have the speed of a gazelle. Premier receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the “jaguar,” Parsons said. Then he changed animals.
“He’s one of them special ones that you just don’t f*** with. He’s one of the ones – or like the hippo. If the hippo’s in the water, you don’t f*** with the hippo. He’s a special breed of his own. He’s one of those. He’s a special breed. He’s going to do what he do. We got to slow him down. We got to stop him, but I know who he is and I expect him to make plays doing what he do. That’s the standard I have for those type of guys.”