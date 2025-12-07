10 Most Important Packers for First-Place Showdown vs. Bears

There’s no other way to slice it.

Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears is massive. The Packers and Bears are tied in the loss column, and the winner of Sunday’s game will be in sole possession of first place in the NFC North.

There has not been a game like this between these teams since 2013, when Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers broke the hearts of Bears fans everywhere with a touchdown in the final minute to give the Packers the NFC North title.

Since 1992, the Packers are 51-16 against the Bears. The rivalry has been incredibly one-sided, but the Bears did win 24-22 in the regular-season finale at Lambeau Field last year.

Was that a blip on the radar or a changing of the guard? That question will not be answered Sunday, but for the Packers to ensure themselves an excellent shot at winning the NFC North, they need to win.

Here are the 10 most important Packers to make sure that happens.

No. 10: WR Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed – aka Bird – was cleared to fly when the Packers activated him off injured reserve on Saturday . Reed brings dynamics to the offense that have been missing since Tucker Kraft was lost for the season with a knee injury. Reed was the team’s leading receiver each of the last two years and excels in creating yards after the ball is in his hands.

Furthermore, Green Bay’s offense can now be whole with him in it.

“Yeah, I think so. I think the playmaking ability he has in the slot is one of the better in the NFL,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “His explosive ability, his ability to be active in the run game, as well, with some other plays like that. Whenever the point is that we get him back, it definitely opens a lot of things up, for sure.”

Opening things up against a Chicago defense that has struggled this season could bode well for Green Bay’s passing offense to continue to ascend.

No. 9: RB Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs looked like a new man in the Packers’ Thanksgiving win over the Lions. He looked spry and explosive after missing the win over the Vikings with a knee injury. Jacobs looked particularly explosive on a 29-yard-run that converted a third-and-2 in the first half.

The Bears have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, which should bode well for Green Bay’s run game to continue to improve as the weather turns colder. When the Packers signed Jacobs two offseasons ago, this was the type of game they had in mind, with a kickoff temperature of about 17 and quickly falling once the sun sets.

Chicago will be missing at least one of their starting linebackers with Tremaine Edmunds on injured reserve. Chicago’s defense has struggled in general against the run this year, and Matt LaFleur likes to lean on his run game when applicable.

That points to a lot of opportunities for Jacobs to make his presence felt.

No. 8: WR Christian Watson

Matt LaFleur has said this line of thinking is vomit-inducing , but it sure looks like there is one receiver who is starting to establish himself as Green Bay’s go-to receiver.

Christian Watson has been as dynamic as the Packers could have hoped for since returning from an ACL injury that he suffered in January against these Bears. What happened next was one of the coolest moments from the 2025 season. As Watson was on the ground with an obviously serious injury, Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson put his hand on him and knelt in prayer.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a 60-yard reception to help beat the Bears in 2024. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While these two teams are fierce rivals, it was a good reminder that there are still humans in the opposing color.

When the game starts, however, Watson won’t be thinking about that, but rather how he can build on the momentum that he’s started to establish, which included a 51-yard touchdown last week against the Lions.

“I’m real confident,” Watson said.

“I think we’re definitely on the right track to get to that elite level that we want to be playing at. We’ve just got to consistently do it, but I think we’ve been playing some really good ball. I think if we can continue to stack games and continue to get better, I think we’ll be in a really good spot.”

No. 7: CB Keisean Nixon

Keisean Nixon is part of the Packers’ defensive foundation. While he is third in the NFL with 14 passes defensed, he is coming off a rough performance in the win over the Lions.

Nixon was flagged for a questionable illegal-contact penalty that wiped out a third-down sack by Kingsley Enagbare.

“That’s one of those bang-bang” plays, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “By the letter of the law, you can’t contact a guy down the field. So, he’s got to play with his eyes and his feet and play with great leverage and drive the route when the route breaks.

“That was unfortunate. That was third-and-15, we get a sack and, at that point, it’s a 10-point game and that led to three points. We can’t foul on third down. That’s really important. We can’t foul on third down. So, we’ll keep coaching them better and, hopefully, we won’t have any more of those going forward.”

That was not the only negative play, though. Nixon was part of a secondary that was victimized by receiver Jameson Williams for 144 yards on seven catches.

Furthermore, Nixon’s competitive nature, often a positive trait, can become a detriment in these bigger games. Nixon’s motor always runs hot, and that can get him into difficult situations.

Nixon’s an emotional player and will need to control those emotions as the stakes continue to rise. That’s especially true for the times when Nixon will be matched against D.J. Moore, whom Caleb Williams is likely to lean on with Rome Odunze ruled out for the game.

Williams has made some strides this season but has the lowest completion percentage in the league. Taking the ball away should be paramount for Green Bay’s defense this week, and one of their cornerbacks needs to come away with an errant pass.

No. 6: LB Quay Walker

While the Packers lost one of their best players on the defensive line with Devonte Wyatt’s season-ending injury, they are getting one of their top run defenders back with Quay Walker set to return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a stinger.

Walker has been universally praised by the coaching staff this season, with Jeff Hafley recently saying he’s played “elite” football this season.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah McDuffie filled in more than admirably in Walker’s absence, but against the dominant rushing attack the Bears boast, they need all hands on deck.

“McDuffie was outstanding in those two games that he played Mike linebacker,” Hafley said. “One, I think the communication and the ability to take the call from myself and get the guys lined up and make adjustments with him throughout the game.”

Hafley pointed to a third-down stop when he was hoping McDuffie would slide the front.

“He slid the front and I was like, ‘He got it,’ which I think was a big step for him, and I think that gives you a small example of what he’s been able to do at a hard position to play mentally fairly quickly.

“And then nothing else surprises me. The guy’s as tough as they come. He’s going to give everything he has on every single play for his teammates and for his coaches and for the Green Bay Packers, and he’s physical and he knocks guys backward and he’s solid in the run game and he’s just a fighter. I love the guy. I think he’s got the respect of every person in this organization and he’s going to continue to play a lot of football for us.”

Against the run-heavy Bears, McDuffie may get a lot of opportunities to play depending how Chicago wants to use its personnel groupings on offense and how much base defense the Packers will play. One thing is certain, however: The Packers are happy to have Walker back in the middle to help spark their defense.

No. 5: S Evan Williams

Speaking of great run defenders from the second or third level of the defense, Evan Williams has blossomed into a physical defender in the run game. He was one of the key cogs that helped the Packers keep Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs under wraps for the second time in two games.

If not for Javon Bullard, Williams might have a claim for the player who has made the biggest leap from his rookie season to his second year.

“He’s a special player, man,” Xavier McKinney said. “And I’ve been preaching this for a minute. But just seeing his growth, man, it’s impressive to see. And my job has always been, even since I came here, it’s try to elevate these guys and try to get them to go a step higher.

“He’s done a hell of a job for this defense, for this team, and you just continue to see his growth, within every game, within every practice, and that’s good for all of us.”

With Chicago’s run game, Williams will be a key part of keeping them from getting explosive plays and keeping them in potential passing situations.

No. 4: DT Colby Wooden

Green Bay’s defensive line will be facing one of its biggest challenges of the season. The Bears’ rugged offensive line and running back tandem has powered the Bears to the top of the league in rushing yards per game since Week 5.

That was highlighted by last week’s drubbing of the defending Super Bowl champions, with both of Chicago’s running backs, D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, topping the century mark.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) stuffs Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of facing the league’s best rushing offense, they have to do so without one of their best defensive linemen. Devonte Wyatt will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury he suffered on Thanksgiving.

Green Bay’s run defense has been anchored by one of their new starters who they refer to as “The General,” and the Packers will need Wooden to get back to playing the way he was early in the season.

“We’ve just got to keep going. We’re obviously going to miss D-Wy, but it’s the next man up. We just got to keep going,” Wooden said.

“We know we’re going to miss D-Wy out there, but at the end of that, we’ve got a job to do and we got to keep going. So, for us, that’s physicality, that’s locking into our assignments, being more detailed, if that’s what it takes. But we just got to keep playing good ball and doing our job.”

Stopping Chicago’s offense starts with stopping the run. That is likely defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s biggest point of emphasis for his defense as he asks them to do their job on Sunday. That will start with Wooden at a position group rounded out by Karl Brooks and a pair of rookies.

No. 3: DE Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons said he was looking for respect . It’s hard to imagine anyone in the NFL does not respect the ability that Parsons has as a player, but that is how the great players remain great.

“I think every week people question my worth. People try to belittle me and try to take away my name. When you’re the best that’s what happens – you are talked about, you’re looked at more closely.” Parsons said.

“I could go out there and have five sacks and people would say, ‘Oh, it’s coverage sacks. They held the ball.’ They’re going to find something. You’ll never prove anything wrong but I will say, for me, you’ll never question how hard I play. Sh**, I could go out there and have TFLs and they’ll still say I’m not physical.

“It don’t matter what you do or what you put on tape, as long as it’s about winning, I’m a winner. I’ve got to find a way to win. So, yeah, I’m still earning my respect, and it’s a year-in, year-out thing. You could be the best this year, and you could earn your respect and then the following year you can fall off. And it would be like, ‘Hmm.’ So, respect is being consistent.”

Parsons has been consistently dominant for this Packers defense. His last performance saw him get 2.5 sacks, including two in the fourth quarter against Jared Goff and the powerful Lions offense.

This week, he’ll get opportunities to chase down Caleb Williams. Williams is hard to sack because of his elusiveness and ability to escape opposing defenders.

Parsons has been one of the best in the NFL at sacking the quarterback, behind only Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and New York’s Brian Burns.

The Packers formula is pretty simple. Get the lead and hand it over to their closer. That’s Parsons. Closing games becomes even more important as the calendar turns to December.

Great players win these games. The Packers need Parsons to be great.

No. 2: QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love himself probably said it best.

“Man, it's a big game – a big game, for sure,” Love said.

“Obviously. You know, NFC North matchup and, obviously, the Bears No. 1 in the NFC and top of the NFC North right now. So, it’ll be a great game and, obviously, a game we got to go out there and handle business.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) high-fives coach Matt LaFleur after throwing a touchdown pass vs. the Bears. | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fair or not, the games of this magnitude come down to quarterbacks. Last year, the Packers were often terrible in big games, and Love was not much better.

Against Detroit, Philadelphia, and Minnesota, the three best teams in the NFC in 2024, Love threw eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. That included two multi-interception games as the Packers fell behind early and trailed by multiple scores.

Love has been much better in big games this season. In two games against Detroit, the biggest games of the year thus far, Love has thrown six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He did not turn the ball over against the Lions in either game.

He only has three interceptions on the season and has not thrown one since the beginning of November against the Panthers.

Taking care of the ball is paramount in every game, but that’s especially true against the Bears, who lead the league in takeaways.

The Bears are coming off a signature win against the Eagles. Chicago forced two turnovers against the team that had led the league with the fewest giveaways.

“Yeah, it’s something that we've harped on all season, so we’ve got to go out there and do a great job of just protecting the ball,” Love said. “And that's everybody. That's me, the receivers, the running back, tight ends – anybody that's carrying the ball.

“They're No. 1 in the league at creating turnovers and getting interceptions. Their DBs are aware of the ball and they're making plays when it is in the air. So, obviously, a great group of DBs over there, but it just comes down to us being smart with the decisions and just take care of it at all times.”

If the Packers are able to take care of the ball, they should be able to find holes in Chicago’s defense, which has lived largely on turnovers this season. That is, however, the biggest “if” possible.

No. 1: DE Rashan Gary

When the calendar turned to November, Rashan Gary was sitting at 7.5 sacks after a two-sack performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.

With the calendar now turning to December, Gary is stuck on 7.5 sacks, which means he was shut out for the month of November.

Gary is supposed to be the second part of a dynamic rushing duo with Micah Parsons. There is more to playing Gary’s position than sacking the quarterback, and his run-stopping ability will be vital against the Bears’ formidable rushing attack. But, ultimately, sacks are what make defensive ends their money.

Gary is being paid like an elite edge rusher, but has yet to prove to be one throughout this season. As the stakes rise in these games, teams are going to continue to do what they can to make sure Parsons does not wreck the game against their offense.

That should mean more opportunities for the rest of the guys on the defensive front to get after opposing passers. With Devonte Wyatt down for the rest of the season, the Packers need more from Gary. That needs to start against Caleb Williams, who has been as elusive as any quarterback at escaping the grasp of opposing defenders.

Gary needs to stay disciplined to keep Williams in the pocket but also get him on the ground.

