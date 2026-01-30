GREEN BAY, Wis. – After losing fast-rising quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to the Eagles on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers are looking to a fast-rising coach as a potential replacement.

According to NFL Network, the Packers have requested an interview with Connor Senger, the Arizona Cardinals’ pass-game specialist under former coach Jonathan Gannon.

“He’s clearly a future NFL offensive coordinator and probably more than that. I think he’s a fantastic hire for any offensive role, especially a quarterback role at the NFL level,” Eric Galko, the director of operations and player personnel for the East-West Shrine Bowl, at which Senger has coached the past two years, told Packers On SI.

Who Is Connor Senger?

The 30-year-old Senger, a native of West Allis, Wis., was a walk-on quarterback at Wisconsin in 2013 and 2014 before finishing his college career at Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He stuck at Oshkosh as quarterbacks coach for the Titans in 2017 before coaching quarterbacks at Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis., in 2018 and running backs at Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2019.

Senger left the Division III ranks in 2020 when he was hired as offensive quality-control coordinator at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

In February 2022, he was hired as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Central Washington. He didn’t stay there long, though. In March 2022, he joined the Arizona Cardinals as part of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship. He spent that first season helping with the Cardinals’ quarterbacks.

The Cardinals hired Gannon as coach in 2023, and he promoted Senger to offensive quality control coach in 2023, assistant quarterbacks coach in 2024 and pass-game specialist in 2025.

Along with his work with the Cardinals, he coached receivers at the Senior Bowl in 2024 and receivers at the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2025. This year, he was offensive coordinator for the East team at the Shrine Bowl while Mannion was offensive coordinator for the West team.

“Connor is as bright, motivated, confident as an offensive play-caller, coach, leader as I’ve seen,” Galko said. “He’s quietly considered a rising star. Obviously, he’s on the younger side, but I think people that work with him, myself included, can see pretty clearly that he is confident to lead a QB room, an offensive room.

“He’s a clear and awesome communicator, both to coaches and players, in what he wants to get done in a meeting, how he wants to install an offense. Players really respond to him as not only a coordinator but a QB coach, and they take to his coaching and really view him as a partner in whatever they’re doing.”

Stepping back in time to his one year as coach at UW-Oshkosh, he helped quarterback Brett Kasper win the Gagliardi Trophy, which is the Division III equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. If he were to get the Green Bay job, he’d be trying to help Jordan Love reach an MVP level while trying to find a backup between Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord.

Replacing Sean Mannion

While Senger is a touted young coach, losing Mannion – the new offensive coordinator for the rival Eagles – will be a loss.

Coach Matt LaFleur hired Mannion in 2024 – here’s the story behind that – with an eye on him replacing the venerable Tom Clements.

Mannion, 33, was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2025 following the retirement of Clements. Not only did Love have his best season as a pro but Malik Willis took the next step as a backup to become a viable starting candidate in free agency.

“I really can’t speak highly enough of Sean to you,” longtime NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins told Packers On SI . “It would be difficult for me to fully articulate how much I believe in him, how much he helped me as a player when he was in the quarterback room with me, how much I leaned on him to just be another voice, another set of eyes, another person to go to for input. And I think I played my best football around him largely because of his involvement there.

“So, when it was time for his playing career to wind down, it seemed like a natural fit for him to go into coaching. It was just a question of where will he have an opportunity and who will he be with in that opportunity. And it would seem he landed in a really, really good spot with Matt LaFleur and all those coaches there. I think highly of all of them. I think he’s on his way in the coaching profession now to go on and do some great things up ahead.”

Mannion, of course, had a lengthy career as an NFL backup after throwing for 13,600 yards and 83 touchdowns at Oregon State. Senger threw for 187 yards at Oshkosh.

Mannion is expected to be the play-calling coordinator for the Eagles.

“It was quickly apparent in meeting with Sean that he is a bright young coach with a tremendous future ahead of him in this league,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in a statement.

“I was impressed by his systematic views on offensive football and his strategic approach. Sean’s 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game. As a result, he has a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our team moving forward.”

