Seven Coach Candidates If Packers Split with Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s Thursday, and the situation revolving around the Green Bay Packers and coach Matt LaFleur seems as uncertain now as it did following the team’s shocking playoff loss to the Bears.

While the wait continues, it’s worth nothing that these three things can be true – and almost certainly are true – at once:

The Packers and LaFleur can be trying to hammer out a contract extension.

The Packers can be assembling a list of replacements in case they can’t come to acceptable terms with the coach they hired in 2019.

LaFleur, through agent Trace Armstrong, can be gauging interest and contractual value in the eight openings that remain after John Harbaugh decided to coach the Giants.

If the Packers and LaFleur opt to go their separate ways, here are seven candidates to consider, according to league sources.

Veteran Candidates

Kevin Stefanski: Was fired by the Browns at the end of the season after a six-year record of 45-56. However, he was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2020, when the Browns went 11-5 in his debut season, and 2023, when the Browns went 11-6. The last two years, Cleveland finished a combined 8-26.

Stefanski, 43, had success when he had good quarterback play, which he obviously would inherit in Green Bay. In 2020, Baker Mayfield threw 26 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for more than 1,900 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2023, Joe Flacco came to the rescue late in the season.

On the other hand, in 2024, Deshaun Watson went 1-6 as a starter. In 2025, rookies Shadeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel combined for 13 starts.

Robert Saleh: After he was fired by the Jets, Saleh spent the second half of last season helping LaFleur, using his expertise on defense to help the offense. That means there would be some built-in relationships, though Saleh might find it awkward replacing a close friend. LaFleur was the best man at Saleh’s wedding, and Saleh helped LaFleur get his first NFL position.

Then-Jets coach Robert Saleh stands next to Aaron Rodgers during a joint practice. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

In three-plus seasons as head coach of the Jets, Saleh posted a 20-36 record. The team lost 13 games in 2021, 10 games in 2022 and 10 games in 2023, when Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the opening series. In 2024, he was fired after a 2-3 start. His teams finished in the top five in total defense in 2022 and 2023 (and again in 2024).

Saleh, 46, rose to prominence as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, and he returned to that role this year. The Niners finished the season ranked 13th in total defense despite major injuries to Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Packers Ties

Jeff Hafley: The team’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons is a top candidate in this cycle, with interviews scheduled with six of the eight teams. Asked about the potential of Hafley taking one of those jobs, Javon Bullard said, “That sh** would suck, I ain’t gonna lie. Ain’t gonna lie.”

In 2024, the Packers feasted on turnovers and finished fifth in total defense and sixth in points allowed. That success had nothing to do with Micah Parsons.

In 2025, the defensive numbers were about the same with Parsons before tumbling to 11th in total defense and 12th in points allowed. By the end of the season, Hafley didn’t have an impact defensive tackle to stop the run, anyone who could rush the passer and inconsistent quarterback play.

What did Parsons like about the 46-year-old?

“I would say his ability just to say ‘F it. Let’s go fight. Let’s keep it simple. This is who we are, this is what we do and let’s make them beat us.’”

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile had a big first season on the job. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Campanile: The 43-year-old came to Green Bay as Hafley’s linebackers coach in 2024, and he parlayed that one season into becoming Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator in 2025. The Jaguars finished eighth in points allowed, first in rushing defense, sixth in yards allowed per passing play and third in the red zone.

“He was a big impact in our organization,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at this year’s Scouting Combine. “Passionate, he’s an excellent football coach. Very, very smart. They got a great one. I think that organization is going to feel him and he’s going to be very much a positive impact on their culture.”

Young Guns

Klint Kubiak: The son of former NFL coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak helped the Seahawks earn the No. 1 seed in his first season on the job. Calling the shots on offense for coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle finished third in scoring and eighth in total offense.

With Sam Darnold running the show, Seattle finished second in yards per passing play. The Seahawks ran the ball at the third-highest rate, behind only Baltimore (with quarterback Lamar Jackson) and Buffalo (with quarterback Josh Allen).

“It’s a little bittersweet, to a certain degree, that you might lose a great coach and a great person from your team,” Macdonald said recently of the 38-year-old.

Jesse Minter: The 42-year-old followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the Chargers and is one of the hot names in this coaching cycle. As their defensive coordinator the last two seasons, Los Angeles finished first in scoring and 11th in total defense in 2024 and ninth in scoring and fifth in total defense in 2025.

“Tremendous knowledge of the game, great teammate. The general manager-head coach relationship is going to be tremendous with him,” Harbaugh said recently. “That’s really important. His ability to motivate. Just all aspects. It’s always about the team, there’s no ego there. If you got a box to check, you check it with Jesse. He’s had several that have reached out, interview requests. No surprise.”

Nathan Scheelhaase: He might need to follow the Matt LaFleur plan of landing a play-calling coordinator job before he’s ready to take over as a head coach, but he did earn a mention from a source.

The 35-year-old, who was the former starting quarterback at Illinois, is in his first season as the Rams’ passing-game coordinator for coach Sean McVay. Matthew Stafford might win NFL MVP, though it obviously helps to have Puka Nacua and Davante Adams catching passes.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Scheelhaase “fits the mold of Mike Tomlin” but on the offensive side of the ball.

Said McVay: “We’ve been really fortunate to have Nate. He’s a great coach, a rare communicator, and incredibly sharp. His perspective is big-picture. He makes everyone around him better.”

