Source: Packers Release Canadian Quarterback Taylor Elgersma

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have released quarterback Taylor Elgersma with a return to the practice squad a possibility, a source told Packers On SI on Tuesday morning.
Elgersma put up solid numbers in the preseason. He completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 166 yards (7.22 yards per attempt) with one touchdown, zero interceptions and a 104.6 rating. The ratings of Green Bay’s other quarterbacks were 61.3 for Malik Willis, 58.7 for Sean Clifford and 39.6 for Jordan Love.
In his head-to-head battle with Clifford to be the No. 3 quarterback, Elgersma’s completion percentage was 16.7 percent greater, his yards per attempt was 4.6 yards better and his passer rating was 45.9 points higher.
While Clifford is more polished – this is his third training camp with the Packers while Elgersma’s first reps of 11-man football came in January – Elgersma’s impressive tools are worth developing.
Among all quarterbacks who threw at least 20 passes in the preseason, he ranked 15th in passer rating.
While his pocket awareness was a work in progress, Elgersma completed at least 63.6 percent of his passes in all three games. Against Seattle on Saturday, he threw a touchdown pass and made a couple ad-lib completions while under pressure.
“You’ve got to find a way, and there was two of those that he did,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Elgersma went undrafted and unsigned this year. He had options after the draft but chose a tryout with the Packers because of the team’s track record of developing players. After a strong performance at the team’s rookie camp, he got a contract.
“I do think that I have a high ceiling,” Elgersma said recently. “If I can keep developing and keep spending time here, I can turn into a guy that can play on Sundays and give our team a chance to win every single time I’m out there.
“Obviously, that’s a step-by-step thing and my mindset’s on getting better each and every day so that I can develop and be a guy that you can bring in and compete for a series in a game and, ultimately, for a whole season. But I do think that I have a high ceiling that if you give me a little bit of runway, I can turn into something.”
That conversation was held a few days after Elgersma helped rally the Packers at Indianapolis. He was rattled by the Colts’ pressure in that game and made a couple poor decisions; he also moved the offense and ripped a couple big-time throws.
“I feel like I’m getting better but I feel like I have a long way to go,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I can clean up but I’m showing a progression and I’m putting the work in to get results. I feel comfortable out there and I feel comfortable with the play calls. Now, it’s about getting my eyes and feet to tie so that my arm can take over. I feel like I’m getting better every single day.”
Before taking up football in high school – the Canadian game is played on bigger fields with 12 players on the field –Elgersma grew up playing hockey in Canada, and he played with that toughness. Against the Colts, he chose to fight for yards rather than go down during a scramble and he helped push Amar Johnson over the goal line on a running play.
“He’s got to learn to be a little bit smarter,” LaFleur said.
Perhaps, but as a former hockey defenseman who was in a fight or three over the years, that’s not part of the mentality.
“My hockey background allows me to play with a toughness on the field that I think is important at the quarterback position,” he said. “Your quarterback’s got to be your leader, and part of being a leader is tough and being a warrior.
“Obviously at this level, there’s a certain level of making sure you protect yourself and stay available for the season, but when you have a quarterback who’s tough and willing to stand in the pocket and grind out extra yards, it definitely brings some extra energy to the team.”