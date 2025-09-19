Streaking Josh Jacobs Chasing NFL Legends
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jacobs wears No. 8. He should wear No. 6.
Including last year’s playoff game against the Eagles, Jacobs has rushed for at least one touchdown in 11 consecutive games. Since 2000, only one player has a longer streak: Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson had a 12-game streak in 2004.
“I actually just found out today,” Jacobs said, adding that he found out during the offense’s third-down presentation. “I don’t really know too much about it. I really don’t know what I’ve got to do to get the record.”
It’s pretty simple. If Jacobs rushes for one touchdown against the powerhouse Cleveland Browns defense on Sunday, he’ll tie Tomlinson for the longest streak since the turn of the century. Dating to at least 1970, another Hall of Famer, John Riggins, owns the record with 15 consecutive games, a streak that started in the 1982 playoffs.
“Obviously, he’s a great,” Jacobs said of Tomlinson. “He’s one guy that I looked up to growing up playing this running back position. So, it’s definitely a great honor but, man, I don’t really too much dig into it or look into it. I’m more concerned with wins or losses, for real.”
Of course, Jacobs’ touchdowns play a big role in winning and losing. In 2023, with Jacobs in his final season with the Raiders, the Packers went 9-8, scored 22.5 points per game and finished 19th in the red zone. In 2024, with Jacobs in his debut season with the Packers, the team went 11-6, scored 27.1 points per game and finished 10th in the red zone.
What makes him such a threat near the goal line?
“I just think he has a knack,” longtime running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “I know you hear people talk about these kind of things all the time, [but Jacobs has a] knack for finding the end zone. You combine that with how quick he is, along with his power, that makes it easier for him to get tacklers to bounce off him, finish with great strength. He’s got really good instincts and vision to find the hole.”
That was all evident on his touchdown run against Washington, with Jacobs plowing over second-team All-Pro linebacker Frankie Luvu near the goal line.
It’s tough running near the goal line. On a snap from midfield, for instance, one or both safeties might line up 15 or 20 yards off the ball. Near the goal line, obviously, those safeties are much closer to the line of scrimmage. That means defenses typically have more hats in the box than there are blockers.
Jacobs, however, has a knack for finding the smallest slivers of daylight. Nobody scores with greater efficiency than Jacobs. Of his 16 runs from the opponents’ 3-yard line (or closer) since joining the Packers, he has scored 12 touchdowns.
By scoring percentage, Jacobs is No. 1 among all players with five-plus touchdowns at 75.0 percent. The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is 12-of-20 (60.0 percent), the Rams’ Kyren Williams is 10-of-15 (66.7 percent), and the Ravens’ Derrick Henry, the Bills’ James Cook and the Lions’ David Montgomery are 9-of-15 (60.0 percent).
“I think it’s because I understand, one, how defenses play and also little seams, I know where to go and how much I need,” he said. “I know it’s going to be crowded and you rarely have a big hole down there. It’s about pad level and finishing.”
Including playoffs, here are the longest streaks since 1970, according to Stathead:
1. John Riggins , Washington: 15 (1983-01-15 through 1983-11-27)
2. Emmitt Smith, Dallas: 14 (1995-10-08 through 1996-01-28)
3. Emmitt Smith, Dallas: 13 (1994-11-07 through 1995-09-24)
4. George Rogers, Washington: 13 (1985-11-24 through 1986-11-02)
5. LaDainian Tomlinson, San Diego: 12 (2004-10-03 through 2004-12-26)
6. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay: 11 (2024-11-17 through 2025-09-11)
7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis: 11 (2021-10-03 through 2021-12-18)
8. Priest Holmes, Kansas City: 11 (2002-09-22 through 2002-12-08)
9. John Riggins , Washington: 11 (1983-12-11 through 1984-10-07)
In regular-season-only games, Jacobs’ 10-game touchdown streak lags well behind Tomlinson’s 18-game run spanning Oct. 3, 2005, through Oct. 16, 2005. Jacobs is eighth on that list behind Tomlinson, Rogers and Riggins (13) and Taylor, Holmes, Smith and Smith again (11).
Among active regular-season streaks, Jacobs and Cook (seven) are the only players with a rushing touchdown in at least five consecutive games. Including playoffs, Jacobs (11) and Hurts (five) are the only players with a five-game streak.
“The guy just creates plays,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He’s got a knack for finding the seam, getting in the end zone. It’s just a big confidence boost when you get down inside the 5-yard line, give him the ball a couple times and you got a touchdown. That’s huge for our offense.”
It won’t be easy this week. Green Bay’s rushing attack hasn’t provided much running room and Cleveland’s run defense is the best in the NFL with 2.1 yards allowed per carry and one touchdown.
Jacobs is looking forward to the challenge.
“I think it’s going to be an interesting week to be able to see where we’re at to go against a great defense like that,” he said. “But I think it’ll be fun.”