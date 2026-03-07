The Packers’ Best (And Worst) Free-Agent Signings of Last Decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The headline for this story could almost be changed to the “Best (And Worst) Free-Agent Signings of the Brian Gutekunst Era.” During the final five years under Ted Thompson, the Packers signed two free agents.

Gutekunst, obviously, has spent more than Thompson, but the Packers still aren’t big spenders. According to OverTheCap.com , only two teams have spent less in free agency than Green Bay over the last six years.

With free agency unofficially starting on Monday, here’s a look at the Packers’ greatest hits and biggest misses.

Best Packers Signings in Free Agency

No. 5: S Adrian Amos

Everybody knew what the Packers were getting when Gutekunst signed safety Adrian Amos to a four-year, $36 million contract as part of his incredible 2019 spending binge. The scouting report on Amos was solid and reliable, and that’s what he gave the Packers during his four seasons.

Amos started every game during his four seasons in Green Bay. He tackled frequently and efficiently (362 tackles) but didn’t make many plays on the ball (seven interceptions; never more than two).

No. 4: OLB Za’Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith was the marquee player in Green Bay’s 2019 shopping spree, signing a four-year, $68 million contract. He was worth every penny – and then some – when he had 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020, leading the Packers to NFC Championship Games in both seasons.

And then it all went wrong. Smith was voted a team captain in 2020 but not in 2021; so he pouted and made himself a captain’s chain . He opened the 2021 season on the non-football injury list with a back injury, played 18 snaps in Week 1, had surgery and finally returned for the one-and-done playoffs.

The Packers released him the following offseason. After recording 26 sacks in his first two seasons in Green Bay, he had 20 sacks from 2022 through 2025.

The Smith Bros. Za'Darius Smith (top) and Preston Smith, took the league by storm in 2019. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 3: OLB Preston Smith

Preston Smith ranks ahead of Za’Darius Smith because of longevity and consistency on and off the field.

After signing a four-year, $52 million contract in 2019, he spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Packers. He had a career-high 12 sacks during his debut season but plunged to four in 2020. He inked a restructured contract in 2021, when he rebounded for nine sacks.

He got another contract extension in 2022, had back-to-back seasons of 8.5 sacks in 2022 and eight sacks in 2023, and was traded to Pittsburgh at midseason in 2024.

No. 2: RB Josh Jacobs

Gutekunst made a bold move in 2024 when he signed Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract and released popular Aaron Jones.

You can’t argue the results.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In 32 games in two seasons with the Packers, Jacobs has rushed for 2,258 yards (4.2 average), caught 72 passes for 624 yards, and piled up 2,882 total yards and 30 total touchdowns. He quickly became the centerpiece of the offense and a team leader.

Jones signed almost immediately with the rival Vikings. In 29 games in two seasons with the Vikings, Jones rushed for 1,683 yards (4.4 average; down from 5.0 with the Packers), caught 79 passes for 607 yards, and tallied 2,293 total yards and 10 total touchdowns.

No. 1: S Xavier McKinney

The Packers had the worst safety corps in the NFL in 2023. Gutekunst went to work in 2024 by signing Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $77 million contract.

McKinney was a big-time player for the Giants and has been even better with the Packers. McKinney had eight interceptions to be first-team All-Pro in 2024 and two interceptions to be second-team All-Pro in 2025. Added together, McKinney is tied for second in the NFL with 10 interceptions.

Not just a ballhawk, McKinney has 195 tackles in two seasons. A total of 20 defensive backs have at least five interceptions during that span. From that group, McKinney is third in tackles. The NFL leader in interceptions, the Lions’ Brian Branch, has 12 interceptions but only 101 tackles.

Like with Jacobs, the Packers didn’t just sign a really good player. They signed a strong leader.

Worst Packers Signings in Free Agency

No. 5: CB Nate Hobbs

The Packers' answer to releasing Jaire Alexander last offseason was signing Nate Hobbs.

In four seasons with the Raiders, Hobbs played in 51 of a possible 68 games – that’s a full season’s worth of games on the sideline – with 38 starts.

Essentially, Gutekunst bet that a slot defensive back with an injury history and minimal ball skills could be an every-down perimeter cornerback. That wasn’t the case in 2025, though maybe health, not talent, was the issue. He played a career-low 358 snaps – about half his 709-snap average – in a season derailed three times by knee injuries.

Hobbs’ four-year, $48 million contract matches Josh Jacobs’ contract. It’s apples-to-oranges based on position but what a discrepancy. What happens in 2026 will determine Hobbs’ final place on the list.

No. 4: WR Sammy Watkins

In 2022, Gutekunst took a shot on Sammy Watkins, the fourth overall pick of the 2014 draft, by inking the 29-year-old to a one-year deal worth $1.85 million. Not surprisingly, Watkins, who hadn’t had a 700-yard season since 2015, was a nonfactor. He caught 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games before he was released late in the season.

Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins (11) watches a pass sail beyond his reach against Washington. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

No. 3: WR Devin Funchess

The Packers took a flier on Devin Funchess in free agency in 2020, inking the 26-year-old to a one-year, $2.5 million contract after he caught 161 passes for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with the Panthers. Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was released toward the end of training camp in 2021.

No. 2: TE Jimmy Graham

In 2018, Gutekunst tried to clean up his predecessor’s mess at tight end – more on that in a moment – by signing Jimmy Graham to a three-year, $30 million contract that included an $11 million signing bonus. In the process, he released Jordy Nelson.

During his prime seasons with the Saints, Graham was arguably the best tight end in the NFL and was on a Hall of Fame trajectory. With Seattle, he caught 65 passes for 923 yards and six touchdowns in 2016 and 57 passes for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2017.

He wasn’t terrible with the Packers. He caught 55 passes for 636 yards in 2018 and 38 passes for 447 yards in 2019, but he scored just five touchdowns during those seasons.

The Packers dumped him in 2020; Graham scored eight touchdowns with the Bears.

No. 1: TE Martellus Bennett

Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (80) cannot hang onto a pass against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal. | Green Bay Press Gazette-Imagn Images

In free agency in 2017, Aaron Rodgers wanted the Packers to re-sign Jared Cook. Instead, then-GM Ted Thompson signed Martellus Bennett to a three-year, $21 million contract that included a $6.3 million signing bonus. Three years became seven games, with the Packers dumping him for failing to disclose a medical condition.

A few days later, Bennett ripped the Packers’ traditionally conservative medical staff for allegedly trying to make him play through a shoulder injury. “They tried to f*** me over,” he wrote on Instagram. Rodgers and Nelson were quick to come to Dr. Pat McKenzie’s defense.