The Trickle-Down Effect of Packers’ Rashan Gary Decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have an $18 million decision to make on Rashan Gary. Actually, with roster bonuses and a workout bonus, it’s a $19.5 million decision.

Perhaps related to that decision, the Packers have to make a call on fellow defensive end Kingsley Enagbare.

There’s a trickle-down effect from there to four of their young defensive ends ( or maybe they’ll be outside linebackers ).

Barryn Sorrell’s Rookie Impact

In last year’s draft, the Packers used a fourth-round pick on Barryn Sorrell. The highlight of his rookie year might have been being at Lambeau Field for the draft and getting a hero’s welcome from the fans. In 14 games, though, he had only 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and 15 tackles. His lone start came in Week 18 at Minnesota, when he had more than half of his tackles (eight) and his only full sack while playing a season-high 52 snaps.

While he didn’t produce much – his only pressure in 20 opportunities against the Vikings was the sack, according to Pro Football Focus – he played hard and was stout against the run. He should have a significant role next season, regardless of who’s on the roster.

“Really excited about Barryn,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine this week. “With the opportunities he was given last year, I thought he performed very, very well, especially late in the season when we needed him. I thought he did a really nice job, and I think he’ll be a major part of that core group moving forward.”

Collin Oliver’s Delayed Rookie Season

Also in last year’s draft, they used a fifth-round pick on Collin Oliver.

Oliver was almost a total nonfactor. After missing most of his final season at Oklahoma State with a foot injury, he suffered a hamstring injury at the Scouting Combine and aggravated it at the Packers’ rookie camp. He didn’t even go through a practice until late in the season.

Finally, in the rest-the-starters finale against Minnesota, he made his NFL debut. He had one tackle (a tackle for loss) and two quarterback hits in 31 snaps. In 17 pass-rushing snaps, he had two quarterback hits, according to PFF.

“Oliver, obviously, was a little bit of a wild card because he’s a bit of a tweener, kind of a SAM (strong-side) linebacker/edge rusher, and he was on the shelf,” Gutekunst said. “Didn’t really know during the season if we’d ever get the ability to get him out there, and that last game was really nice to get him out there to see what he could do.

“You guys probably saw it, too, he can really run and then his ability to chase the quarterback is something that you need in this league so I’m excited for this new scheme that we’re going to run with Jonathan (Gannon) just how he fits. I think there’s a lot of versatility and upside in Collin. We’ll see how it goes.”

His teammates nicknamed him “Baby Micah,” a rather ridiculous comparison to Micah Parsons but one speaking to what he can potentially contribute.

He just needs to stay healthy after he said he “basically tore a tendon off my bone” at the Combine. One setback after another kept him off the field. At this point, it would be hard to count on him.

“I was going full out, going full on, and I was feeling good up until those points and then, boom, they would just happen randomly,” he said. “It would just be a cause of my body getting adjusted. I’d be doing everything right in terms of the rehab, the training. Everything was going well, it would just be my body has to get adjusted to what it had.”

Two Restricted Free Agents

Among the team’s restricted free agents are Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby.

Cox had four sacks in seven games in 2024 following the Preston Smith trade but suffered a groin injury in Week 1 of 2025. He wound up playing in only four games. Of his 79 snaps, 44 came in Week 18, when he had one sack and four pressures against the Vikings.

Mosby played 17 snaps on defense all season, with 15 coming at Minnesota, when he had two pressures. Active for the final 12 games of the season, he was one of the team’s best players on special teams.

Because of the price , the Packers almost certainly will not tender either player, which would make them unrestricted free agents.

The Trickle-Down Effect

With Micah Parsons likely to miss the start of the season, this is Green Bay’s projected Week 1 depth chart on the edge if you don’t include Gary and the free agents – Enagbare, Cox and Mosby. Starters: Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell. Backup: Oliver. That’s it.

If the Packers decide to let go of Gary, re-signing Enagbare would probably have to be a priority, though the team almost certainly has a budgeted price it won’t want to exceed. If the Packers keep Gary, perhaps on a renegotiated contract, then perhaps they’d be willing to let Enagbare sign elsewhere. The restricted free agents shouldn’t break the bank; Cox’s strong finish to the 2024 season would make him an intriguing rotational piece to the depth chart.

For Gutekunst, everything will start with the decision on Gary.

“Rashan’s got all the talent in the world and he’s produced at a high level for us since he’s been here. We expect that from him next year, as well,” Gutekunst said.