These Six Packers Must Continue Playing at High Level After Bye
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 2-1-1 at the bye. They’ve played enough high-level football that the sky-is-falling belief outside 1265 Lombardi Ave. is probably a little overblown.
For the Packers to get to the playoffs – and beyond – these five players must continue playing at a high level.
QB Jordan Love
Great quarterbacks did what Jordan Love did against Dallas on Sunday night. Five consecutive times, he got the ball with the Packers trailing. Five consecutive times, he led the offense to points. The first three were go-ahead touchdowns, the fourth was a field goal to force overtime and the fifth was a field goal to salvage a tie.
“I’m not even going to lie, I’m pissed off,” defensive end Micah Parsons said after the game. “I’m very disappointed, just overall, how we performed. You know, I even told Jordan to the side, ‘Thank you for having our back today.’ That’s why it’s so pivotal to play complementary football. Because today, Jordan played like the player he was, and we let him down.”
A quarterback has to be the rising tide that lifts all boats, the guy that has everyone’s back. On a night when Green Bay’s hyped defense was chewed up and spit out by premier quarterback Dak Prescott, Love was there to ride to the rescue.
Love is third in the NFL in passer rating. Impressively, he is 18th in passing attempts but fifth in yards. A relatively inaccurate passer for his first two seasons as the starter, he’s at nearly 70 percent. That includes a rather ridiculous 87.2 percent with a clean pocket, best in the league, according to PFF. A mistake-prone passer for his first two seasons, he’s thrown only one interception. Yes, his two turnovers were critical mistakes but the good has far outweighed the bad.
DE Micah Parsons
The Packers truly mortgaged their future to acquire Micah Parsons from the Cowboys. They won’t have a first-round pick until 2028. They won’t have much salary-cap space until after he’s no longer with the team.
So, it’s vital that Parsons plays at a high level. While he has only 2.5 sacks, he has provided relentless pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, 78 edge defenders have had at least 60 pass-rushing opportunities. Parsons is tied for first with 25 pressures and is fourth with a pass-rush win rate of 28.0 percent. He had 10 pressures in his return to Dallas despite being double-teamed (and held) on almost every play.
“That’s why they brought me here,” he said before the Dallas game. “That’s why my value is so high, because I make those plays, but I just got to do that. I just got to be me.”
Some more sacks and a few sack-fumbles would help take the defense to the next level, but Parsons has been great on his own and, obviously, the attention he attracts has played a role in the impact starts by Rashan Gary, who is third with 4.5 sacks, and Devonte Wyatt.
TE Tucker Kraft
The Packers’ passing game doesn’t force the ball to anyone, so it’s not as if Tucker Kraft is a go-to player. Nonetheless, among all tight ends, he ranks ninth with 16 receptions and third with 225 yards.
Among the 33 tight ends who have been targeted at least 10 times, Kraft is seventh in catch percentage, first in passer rating when targeted and third in yards per route. He is second with 14.1 yards per catch and first with 9.9 yards after the catch per catch.
“If we’re going to be the best that we can be, we’ve got to get him the ball,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “There’s no doubt about that. He does great things when he has the ball.”
Kraft is a playmaker in the passing game, an impact player in the running game and a team captain. He is one of the best tight ends in the game and one of the team’s most indispensable players.
CB Keisean Nixon
At the end of last season, Keisean Nixon declared himself “CB1.” There’s no such thing for the Packers. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has his cornerbacks stick to a specific side of the field.
Regardless, the zillion-dollar question at the start of the season was whether Green Bay’s cornerbacks could hold up against top quarterbacks and receivers – and there were a lot of them on the schedule.
That question still exists after the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott riddled the defense on Sunday night. But Nixon has been outstanding. According to PFF, 73 cornerbacks have played at least 100 coverage snaps. Nixon ranks 16th in completion percentage allowed (52.2), 33rd in yards allowed per completion (10.8) and 21st in snaps per reception (14.3). He has not given up a touchdown.
Officially, Nixon is second in the NFL with seven passes defensed. Sports Info Solutions has charged Nixon with only 11 catches allowed.
LB Quay Walker, DB Javon Bullard
Quay Walker, a first-round pick in 2022, had been a solid starter but, by his draft status, had been a disappointment in his first three seasons.
Javon Bullard, a second-round pick in 2024, had a tough rookie season as he struggled with a move to the slot and through a foot injury that required offseason surgery.
Through the first quarter of the season, they might not be the team’s best players but they are arguably the team’s most improved players, which is why we’ve lumped them together here.
Walker, who seemed to find his stride last year until an injury sidelined him for the stretch run, is tied for second in the NFL with 42 tackles. But who cares if those tackles are 3 or 4 or more yards downfield? Well, Walker’s average tackle has been 1.6 yards downfield, according to Sports Info Solutions, one of the best in the league.
“Quay,” safety Xavier McKinney said, “that’s a big ass dude.”
Bullard is fourth on the team in 20 tackles. In the slot, where he’s seen most of his action, he’s allowing 0.90 yards per coverage snap, according to PFF, down sharply from last year’s 1.43. He is quick to close and physical upon impact. According to SIS, he’s allowed 7-of-10 passing for just 48 yards.
As coach Matt LaFleur said last week, “I think when you look at just what we want in terms of our play style, he is the epitome of that. The guy goes out and competes. He plays hard. He’s physical. Pound for pound, if he’s not at the top he’s right near the top of the toughest guys on our team.”