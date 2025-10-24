Three Biggest Matchups, Players, Phases, Questions for Packers-Steelers
The Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) will put their two-game winning streak to the test against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about this primetime showdown, including the big matchups and key players.
Time, TV, Weather for Packers-Steelers
Date and Time: Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
TV: NBC, with Mike Tirico doing play-by-play and joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth with Melissa Stark on the sideline.
Betting Line: Packers are 3-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Weather: Partly cloudy with kickoff temperature of about 47 and winds of only 8 mph, according to accuweather.com.
Matchup History: The Packers are 20-17 all-time against the Steelers but are only 1-3 since beating them in Super Bowl XLV. They are 7-9 at Pittsburgh but on a six-game losing streak. Their last win in Pittsburgh was on Dec. 6, 1970. Larry Krause opened the kickoff with a 100-yard kickoff-return touchdown and the Packers got a huge insurance touchdown on Bart Starr’s 65-yard strike to John Hilton.
Packers-Steelers: Three Players to Watch for Pittsburgh
1. QB Aaron Rodgers
The biggest story this week, obviously, is Aaron Rodgers playing his first game against his former team since he was traded to the Jets in 2023. After an Achilles injury ended his first season with the Jets practically before it started and an underwhelming second season in New York, he signed with the Steelers.
Rodgers is proving that he still has some gas left in the tank in what is believed to be his final NFL season at age 41. He has thrown for 1,270 yards and is fourth in the league in touchdowns with 14, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start.
After a disappointing loss to the Bengals last week, Rodgers is looking to get back on track this week in what he’s said is not a revenge game.
“I’ll retire a Packer and see what happens after that,” Rodgers told Packers beat reporters on Thursday. “I’ve got a lot of love for the organization, my time there. They asked this week, ‘Is it a revenge game’ or whatever. What do I got to be avenging here? They made me a ton of money. I grew up there, spent some of the best years of my life there. I’ve got nothing but love for the organization.”
2. LB T.J. Watt
T.J. Watt is one of the best defenders in the NFL. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is off to a slow start by his standards with only four sacks, which is tied for 20th in the league.
The Packers’ offensive line has been solid in pass protection, allowing 10 sacks in six games. However, five of those sacks came against the Browns in Week 3, when Myles Garrett proved what a great edge rusher can do, no matter how good the Packers’ line has been playing.
Watt has led the NFL in sacks three times. A four-time first-team All-Pro, he was second-team All-Pro last season, when he had 11.5 sacks and led the league with six forced fumbles. Watt is a dangerous player and could end up being a difference maker on Sunday.
3. RB Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren may not look like an elite running back on paper, but the Steelers like to use him in nearly every facet of their offense, making him a versatile weapon.
While 311 rushing yards is underwhelming by itself, he is third on the team in receiving yards with 184 and averages 99 total yards per game. He had 155 scrimmage yards in last week’s loss to the Bengals.
While he hasn’t been great as a “true back” this season, he can hurt a defense in many different ways and needs to be thought of as a receiver, as well, with a career-high 61 catches in 2023.
Packers-Steelers: Three Players to Watch for Green Bay
1. RB Josh Jacobs
While it’s been tough going at times this season, Josh Jacobs is one of the top running backs in the league. He is second in the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns and eight total touchdowns, behind only the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, who has 10 rushing touchdowns along with one touchdown reception.
Jacobs has scored two touchdowns in each of his last three games. The last time a back had a streak of four consecutive games with two-plus rushing touchdowns was Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson’s record eight-game streak in 2006.
With 414 rushing yards, he ranks only 18th. His 3.73-yard average puts him near the bottom of the list among starting running backs. But he has found ways to score and keep the offense in good down-and-distance situations.
He will have his work cut out for him against the Steelers defense, who have only allowed four rushing touchdowns this season, three of which came in Week 1 against the Jets.
2. CB Keisean Nixon
The Packers’ secondary has struggled to produce takeaways this season, but that hasn’t stopped Keisean Nixon from taking the next step in his career.
Nixon is second in the NFL in passes defensed with 10, which is five more than Steelers All-Pro and likely future Hall of Famer Jalen Ramsey. According to Pro Football Focus, 100 corners have played 104 coverage snaps. Nixon is 20th with a 54.1 percent completion rate and 30th with 13.2 snaps per reception.
He’ll have a big task against his good friend Aaron Rodgers and premier receiver D.K. Metcalf.
“The sh** look the same,” Nixon said of Rodgers. “It’s his arm. It’s not really nothing else, just brain and arm, so he ain’t losing that. So, it’s still the same, probably just can’t run the same. He don’t run that much, anyway.”
3. DEs Rashan Gary and Micah Parsons
Coming off one of the best games of Micah Parsons’ career and a big-time game for Rashan Gary, Green Bay’s defensive ends will be tasked with bringing down former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers has only taken nine sacks this season, making him one of the least-sacked full-time starting quarterbacks in the NFL. At age 41, it isn’t his elusiveness that is keeping him from being sacked. Rodgers has an average depth of target of just 6.6 yards and an average time to throw of 2.58 seconds.
Rodgers gets the ball out fast, which means Parsons and Gary are going to have to shed their blocks even faster than usual to meet him in the backfield. It will require a team effort, with the Packers’ secondary having to lock down the Steelers’ receivers long enough for the pass rush to get to Rodgers.
Packers-Steelers: The Three Phases
Steelers on Offense
The Steelers were ranked 23rd in the NFL in total offense and 16th in scoring last season with a mix of Justin Fields and Russell Wilson starting at quarterback, finishing with a 10-7 record. It has been nearly the same this season, as the Steelers are ranked 25th in total offense and 12th in scoring with a 4-2 record.
The Steelers are led by future Hall of Famer and Packers legend Aaron Rodgers, and he is still playing solid football in Year 21. He has thrown for 1,270 yards and is fourth with 14 touchdowns. Along with five interceptions, he is ninth in passer rating. Rodgers is coming off a game in which he threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, nearly beating the Bengals in the fourth quarter.
Their rushing game is near the bottom of the NFL, ranking 25th with 94.5 rushing yards per game and 23rd with 3.94 yards per carry, though Jaylen Warren rushed 16 times for 127 yards (7.9 average) last week.
Their passing game is only slightly better at 23rd in the league with 213.7 yards per game. D.K. Metcalf leads the team in receiving with 406 yards and four touchdowns, averaging an NFL-high 18.5 yards per catch.
When the Steelers do move the ball, they make it count. Their red-zone success rate of 72.2 percent touchdowns ranks fourth.
Steelers on Defense
The Steelers are 28th in total defense, allowing 374.7 yards per game, and 19th in scoring defense, allowing 23.3 points per game.
The Steelers are 31st in the NFL against the pass, allowing 258.8 yards per game. They are tied for 11th with five interceptions, all of which came from different players. Their secondary is led by former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who hasn’t been playing up to standards this season. While he has one interception, PFF has charged him with a completion rate of 66.7 percent and a passer rating of 99.5.
The highlight of the Steelers defense is their pass rush. Led by 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they are fifth in the NFL in sacks with 22. Nick Herbig has 4.5 to lead the team, followed by four from Watt. They have 11 players that have at least one sack, and Jalen Ramsey leads all DBs with two.
Their run defense is near the middle of the NFL at 17th in yards allowed per game with 115.8. Led by their strong linebacker room with Patrick Queen (48 tackles, five TFLs) and Payton Wilson (42 tackles, five TFLs), they have only allowed four rushing touchdowns. However, facing the 32nd-ranked Bengals rushing offense last week, they allowed 142 rushing yards.
A big key for Pittsburgh has been its fourth-ranked red-zone defense.
Steelers on Special Teams
The Steelers’ kicker is veteran Chris Boswell, who is 10-of-12 on field goals and perfect on extra points. He has a career long 60-yard made field goal, which ended up being a game-winner Week 1 against the Jets.
The Steelers’ punter is third-year player Corliss Waitman, who has punted 19 times for an average of 47.1 yards per punt. Seven have been inside the 20-yard line with two touchbacks and six fair catches. Eight of his punts have been returned for an average of just 10.3 yards per return.
The Steelers have had four different players return kicks. Their main returner has been running back Kenneth Gainwell, who has returned nine kicks for a 26.8-yard average. Running back Kaleb Johnson has returned eight for a 23.8-yard average.
The Steelers’ main punt returner has been wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams, who has returned five punts for an 11.4-yard average. Receiver Calvin Austin is back from injury and could return to that role; he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return with one touchdown last year.
Packers-Steelers: Three Keys to Victory
1. Throw the Ball Quick
Against the second-worst ranked passing defense in the NFL, the Packers will want to throw the ball often against their poor defense.
The problem with throwing the ball too much against the Steelers is their strong pass rush, which ranks fifth in the NFL. If the Packers want to be successful throwing the ball, receivers will need to get open quick and Jordan Love will need to get the ball out fast to avoid getting hit too many times by their strong defensive front.
2. Keep a Lid on the Steelers’ Passing Game
Against a big-time deep threat like D.K. Metcalf, it could be a struggle to contain him within the short area of the field.
Metcalf is averaging 18.5 yards per reception, which leads the league. With his size, he is one of the best run-after-catch players in the league. With his speed – his average depth of target is 12.7 yards – he could end up being a problem if the Packers secondary can’t contain his speed, especially with Aaron Rodgers’ ability to take the top off the defense.
3. Sure Tackling
One of the issues with containing a player like D.K. Metcalf is what he can do after they get the ball in his hands.
Metcalf ranks first among receivers with 10.91 yards after the catch per catch. He is one of the hardest players to bring down due to his elite mix of size and speed. The Steelers have another weapon on offense who is good with the ball in his hands. Running back Jaylen Warren is fifth in the league with 11.0 yards after the catch per catch.
If the Packers want to stop big plays from forming, it will start with getting the Steelers’ playmakers on the ground after they get the ball in their hands.