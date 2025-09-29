Three Overreactions After Packers Waste Chance to Beat Cowboys
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers should be 4-0. Instead, they’re 2-1-1. Blowing games to the Cleveland Browns, who have no offense, and the Dallas Cowboys, who have no defense, is quite a feat for a team that should be a Super Bowl contender.
The Packers appeared poised to blow the Cowboys off the field on Sunday night. Instead, they were 1 second from losing and managed to escape with a 40-40 tie on Sunday.
In honor of the greatest sports headline of all-time, “Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29,” here are three Overreactions to the Packers’ loss in Dallas.
1. Micah Parsons Can’t Do It Alone
The Packers mortgaged their future for Micah Parsons. Parsons has been incredible. Even last night, when he had only the one 0-yard sack in overtime, the impact has been incredible. Pro Football Focus credited him with 10 pressures. With only the Monday night games remaining, Parsons is tied for first in the NFL with 25 pressures and is third in pass-rush win rate.
The problem is trading for Parsons is akin to a basketball team trading for a star scorer. In the do-or-die final possession, will the other four players work to get open to score the winning basket? Or will they stand around and watch the star player?
Against Dallas, Green Bay had 19 pressures. That means Parsons had more than half the total. Former first-round pick Rashan Gary, who led the NFL with 4.5 sacks entering Week 4, had zero pressures. Former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness had only two.
When it’s time to make a play on third down or close out a game in the fourth quarter, somebody has to make a play. Parsons can’t do it alone, no matter his level of greatness. If he is getting double- and triple-teamed all the time, which is true, somebody else needs to make a play – especially against a depleted offensive line like the one it faced on Sunday.
Parsons perhaps saved the game when he ran down Dak Prescott for the sack at the 4-yard line. Without his speed and hustle, the Cowboys might have scored a touchdown to win the game.
Parsons took it in stride because that’s his job. Everyone else needs that same mind-set. It was a feeding frenzy when Green Bay was rolling at home the first two weeks. The defense needs that same mentality when the momentum is rolling the other direction.
“It’s just all about not letting my teammates down, going 100 percent every play,” Parsons said. “You know, I owe it to every person in the organization, every person in that locker room, to get my absolute best every time.
“So, I don’t look at the play like (that). I’m here on this podium because I’m supposed to make that play, not because it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, he made a play.’ I’m supposed to make that play. I’m supposed to help our defense. That’s the reason why I was brought here. Making plays is what I’m supposed to do. Taking over games is what I’m supposed to do. I don’t think I should be rewarded for that play. Like, that’s the reason why I’m here.”
The rest of the defense needs a big spoonful of that mentality.
2. Jordan Love Rises to Occasion
AT&T Stadium brings the best out of Jordan Love. In the 2023 playoffs, of course, he destroyed the Cowboys in a wild-card blowout. On Sunday, he looked like a franchise quarterback.
Yes, the sack/fumble late in the first half was bad but that typically has not been a weakness in his game; he tied for 33rd among quarterbacks with only four fumbles last year. Yes, he needed to act with more urgency in the final moments of overtime.
But, Love traded haymakers with Dak Prescott in an epic showdown. In the big moments, the great quarterbacks rise to the occasion. Love did just that. In a series of high-stakes possessions, Love never blinked.
He got the ball five times in the second half and overtime. All five times, the Packers were trailing. All five times, he led the offense to points. The first three of those possessions were go-ahead touchdowns. The fourth possession produced a field goal that sent the game to overtime. The fifth possession produced a field goal that produced the tie.
“That’s J-Love, man. I’ve witnessed it since I’ve put a foot in this building,” said receiver Romeo Doubs, who caught all three of Love’s touchdown passes.
The numbers were sensational. He went 31-of-43 for 337 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 118.1 passer rating. The Packers went a combined 11-of-15 on third and fourth down and 5-of-6 in the red zone.
To be sure, Love’s stats were fattened up by a bunch of screens. He was 26-of-26 on passes thrown shorter than 10 yards downfield. By our count, 255 yards came after the catch. (Stathead had 252 yards, 51 yards more than any other quarterback this season).
But when it mattered, Love delivered with his arm. He played winning football against a great quarterback, which is what must be done if he’s going to win a Super Bowl in his career.
3. Biggest Bye Week of Matt LaFleur’s Career
What happened the last two weeks is unacceptable.
Super Bowl-caliber teams don’t blow a 10-0 lead in the fourth quarter and lose to the Cleveland Browns. They don’t blow four leads to the Dallas Cowboys, including 34-30 with 1:45 remaining.
That Week 5 bye, which seemed too early when the schedule came out, probably is the perfect time. Not just to get healthy but for coach Matt LaFleur to figure out what in the hell has happened to his team, which crushed the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders in convincing fashion to start the season.
First, it’s his offense. If defenses are going to be hellbent on stopping Josh Jacobs, is it time to unleash Jordan Love?
Second, it’s the special teams. The Packers might be 4-0 if not for the blocked field goal against Cleveland and the blocked extra point against Dallas. That issue must be squared away immediately, if not sooner. Moreover, Matthew Golden is clueless as a punt returner. That’s not a knock on him; he’s never been a punt returner in his life. Learning how to return punts in the NFL is like learning how to drive at the Daytona 500.
Clock management is an oxymoron. The mismanagement of the end of the third quarter at Cleveland was nothing in comparison to the end of overtime at Dallas.
Finally, it’s the big picture. LaFleur, like all coaches, loves to talk about complementary football. With Green Bay up 7-0 in the first quarter, he faced a fourth-and-2 from Dallas’ 49. Not that it necessarily matters, but you know darned well that Lions coach Matt Campbell would have gone for the first down 100 times out of 100 in that situation. It’s one reason why Campbell is beloved by his players.
Instead, LaFleur went all brakes and no gas. Even though the offense was rolling and had the Cowboys’ defense on its heels, LaFleur took a delay of game and punted.
Should he have gone for the first down in hopes of taking a commanding lead, at the risk of giving the Cowboys an early jolt of momentum? Or should he have punted and let his defense do its thing?
Hindsight is 20/20 in all these decisions. And, actually, the decision wasn’t wrong. Green Bay punted, the defense got a stop and the offense scored a touchdown.
Still, there was a statement to be made and LaFleur didn’t make it.
The last couple games, it appears he’s stuck in a bit of a no-man’s land of what to do on offense in light of the early-season domination on defense. He could have gone for it on that fourth-and-2 in the first quarter. He could have gone for the kill in overtime rather than being preoccupied by the Cowboys’ kicker. It’s almost as if he’s playing not to lose, which is understandable given how his defense played at Cleveland and was playing at Dallas.
Maybe the fallibility the defense showed on Sunday will encourage him to step on the gas on offense.
If the Packers really are good enough to win a Super Bowl, they should be good enough to win games rather than not lose them.
That is why this upcoming week is so important. After back-to-back playoff seasons, LaFleur was given Micah Parsons. He was not given a contract extension. Regardless of the level of heat under his seat, the expectations are for the Packers to at least contend for a championship this year.
Instead, after two bad “losses,” the Packers look like pretenders. The pressure will be on during this bye week to get the season pointed back in the right direction.