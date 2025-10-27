Three Overreactions From Packers’ Win at Steelers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers shook off a lackluster first half to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-25 on Sunday night.
By dominating the second half to earn their third consecutive victory, the Packers remain the No. 1 team in the NFC North and the NFC overall. Following their best performance since Week 2, here are this week’s Overreactions.
1. Tucker Kraft: Best Tight End In NFL
Tucker Kraft probably never will be considered the best tight end in football. The production simply isn’t going to be there in Green Bay’s deep and diverse offense. Last year as a rookie, for instance, the Raiders’ Brock Bowers caught 112 passes. That’s more catches than Kraft has in his two-and-a-half seasons.
Nonetheless, what Kraft did on Sunday night, when he destroyed the Steelers with seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, should have the rest of the football world taking notice.
“He was a beast. He was a man possessed,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “You’ve got to find ways to get him the ball.”
Kraft is a stud. He is, to borrow a term from the Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf, a field-tilting player.
Thanks to cranked-up production the last two weeks, Kraft among NFL tight ends ranks 11th with 37 targets and ninth with 30 catches, according to Pro Football Focus. What he does better than any other tight end in the league is maximize those opportunities.
He is second with 469 receiving yards, behind only Colts rookie Tyler Warren, who has 492 yards. Because Warren has played in eight games to Kraft’s seven, Kraft leads all tight ends in yards per game.
While he doesn’t have the breakaway speed of an elite running back, Kraft is one of the most dangerous open-field players in the NFL. Steelers defensive backs bounced off him like a June bug trying to fly through a screen door to get to the light.
Stathead has yards-after-catch data dating to 2016. Kraft’s 128 YAC was the third-most by a tight end over that decade, behind only the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (138 yards on 11 catches vs. Denver in 2016) and the 49ers’ George Kittle (136 yards on seven catches vs. the Broncos in 2018).
Before Sunday, only three players had 100 YAC in a game this season, led by Bucs running back Bucky Irving’s 106 against the Eagles in Week 4. Kraft’s 128 YAC obliterated that number.
The Packers’ previous high for YAC over the past decade belonged to Aaron Jones, who had 125 against the Chiefs in 2019.
What he’s doing is preposterous, really. Kraft is averaging 11.3 YAC per catch. The Colts’ Warren is second among tight ends with 8.1. The YAC scoreboard is usually dominated by running backs, who benefit from checkdowns and screens. Kraft is fourth overall in YAC per catch and the only non-running back averaging more than 10.0.
Because he’s a downfield threat, too, Kraft is ninth in the NFL with 15.6 yards per catch. Not among tight ends. Among all players.
Kraft’s 143 yards vs. Pittsburgh almost set the franchise record by a tight end. Highlighted by the game-winning Hail Mary, Richard Rodgers caught eight passes for 146 yards at Detroit in 2015. Kraft joined Paul Coffman (six catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the famous 1983 Monday night game vs. Washington) as the only tight ends in franchise history with 100-plus receiving yards and two-plus receiving touchdowns in a game.
Kraft is on pace to catch 73 passes for 1,139 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Packers’ tight ends records are 61 catches (Jermichael Finley, 2012), 814 yards (Coffman, 1983) and 11 touchdowns (Coffman, 1983; Robert Tonyan, 2020).
All of that production comes in the all-around package of a player who relishes his role as a blocker.
With Kelce in the twilight of his career and Kittle having turned 32 a couple weeks ago, Kraft might be the standard bearer of the next wave of elite tight ends.
Heck, he might be the best tight end in the NFL and is well on his way to becoming the best tight end in Packers history.
2. Jordan Love and Coach Aaron Rodgers
Last week, Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary wasn’t answered and the Steelers were upset at Cincinnati. The pass traveled about 70 yards, though, and Rodgers’ smirk said it all. Sure, his team lost a shootout, but did you see the throw!
There was no smile on Sunday night. Rodgers wanted to beat the Packers, if for no other reason than to join Brett Favre, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams.
Still, there had to be some joy – maybe a lot of joy by the time he got home to enjoy a glass of water (or scotch) – in seeing how Jordan Love dissected Pittsburgh’s defense.
Rodgers after the game told reporters that “this game is about relationships.” Rodgers and Love have a strong relationship from their three years together. They’ve remained close, with Rodgers reaching out to Love a couple weeks ago to compliment him on his play this season.
It’s a “special relationship,” Love told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer after the game, and one he values.
“I knew what this week meant, and coming into it what it was going to be,” Love said. “So, definitely, playing well going against A-Rod, and coming out with the win feels great. … The time we spent together, everything I learned, it definitely is special for me to go out and be able to play well with him watching.”
He added: “I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am today without being able to watch him and learn from him, and just see a quarterback go out there and play at a super high level.”
Say what you want about Rodgers’ legacy, including his idiosyncrasies off the field and how he fell short in big moments too often on the field, but he was a model teammate for a player he could have given the cold shoulder, just like Favre did to him two decades ago. The Packers probably wouldn’t be where they are today, which is in first place in the NFC for this season and with a bright outlook for the next decade, without Rodgers.
3. Under-the-Radar Defensive Keys
On the whole, it was another Packers defensive performance that was solid but failed to hit the expectations they set to start the season. The run defense was soft again; the Steelers did them a big favor by running the ball only three times in the second half. The pass defense improved with Carrington Valentine replacing Nate Hobbs, but Keisean Nixon was the weak link this week.
However, there are two stats that must be highlighted.
First, Green Bay held Pittsburgh to just 1-of-10 on third down. That goes back to what defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday about the Packers allowing completions but ranking first in yards allowed per pass attempt. It’s going to be hard to consistently move the ball and score enough points one short completion at a time.
Eventually, the Packers made a play on first or second down, and that allowed their pass rush to get them off the field on third down. That’s winning football.
Second, Green Bay tackled exceptionally well. By our count, the Packers missed three tackles. And they came on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, with Evan Williams missing on a 24-yard completion to D.K. Metcalf and Isaiah McDuffie and Colby Wooden missing on an 11-yard pass to Jaylen Warren.
That’s it. Three missed tackles.
PFF charged the Packers with three misses, as well. For the season, they have the sixth-fewest missed tackles.
Aaron Rodgers entered the game as the No. 1 beneficiary in yards after the catch per completion. On Sunday, his 24 completions generated only 95 YAC.
At some point, the Packers will start taking away the football. There has to be a payoff at some point for the relentless pass rush applied by Micah Parsons. If the Packers continue doing the little things, there will be a big reward.