Trevon Diggs Makes Packers Debut, Gets Strong Endorsement for Playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS – Javon Bullard has heard the naysayers who have minimized the Green Bay Packers’ addition of cornerback Trevon Diggs.

“He’s a player,” Bullard said after Sunday’s irrelevant 16-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “I don’t know if that sh** goes over everybody’s head but he’s an All-Pro corner. You know what I mean? It ain’t like we got some slouch. We got an All-Pro corner. He played how we expect him to play. He’s a damn good player and we excited to have him on our team.”

Diggs was excited, too. Four days after being claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys and after two days of practice, Diggs started at cornerback against the Vikings alongside Keisean Nixon and in place of Carrington Valentine. He wasn’t a shutdown defender. He didn’t break up any passes. He wasn’t close to intercepting a pass.

But he got his feet wet, showed some physicality and flashed enough in playing most of the first half that the door’s open for him to start in the playoffs next week.

“I think everything’s up for discussion,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

If that was a noncommittal answer, perhaps this is more telling. Of Diggs’ performance, LaFfleur said, “I think we can build on that going into this week.”

Diggs, saying it was “crucial” to play on Sunday, will take whatever role comes his way.

“That’s up to the coaches,” he said. “I’m here to help these guys win however way that they need me, whatever way I’m available. I’m ready.”

Diggs played the first five defensive series and helped limit the Vikings to a pair of field goals. What did he get out of being thrown directly into the fray?

“Get a feel of it,” he said. “Making sure I got all the calls, making sure that I was processing everything, getting the call, play fast and flying to the ball and just competing out there.”

After being an All-Pro with the Cowboys in 2021 and a Pro Bowler in 2022, Diggs was unceremoniously released last week. Landing in Green Bay, even it’s for only a game or two, represents a fresh start that he is embracing.

“It went good,” he said. “It was a great vibe. I had a great time. Everything was flowing. Everything was fresh but it was good and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Talk about a trial by fire, getting to go against the Vikings’ premier receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

“It was perfect going against those guys,” he said. “Getting me sharp, getting me ready for the postseason. Of course, Jefferson and Addison are two great wide receivers. Compete with them all the time. That was a fun matchup going against them. I feel like they helped me a lot.”

Everyone knows Diggs’ talent and what he’s accomplished in his career. Everyone knows how he struggled this season. For the Packers, it’s about acclimating a new player into the secondary. While Nate Hobbs started a few games, the playoff group of Nixon, Bullard and safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams have played many hundreds of game snaps together along with countless thousands more on the practice field.

The communication was “perfect,” Diggs said.

“Everything was clear,” he said. “It was just easy – really easy. I enjoyed it being out there with those guys and I hope I can continue to get out there some more.”

Bullard, who left the game with a knee injury but said he is fine, was impressed.

“He learned the game plan in, damn, three days. I think he came in here and did pretty good and he adapted well,” Bullard said.

Chemistry is the secondary, just like it is on the offensive line, is important, Bullard said. However, there’s no time to worry about it. It’s either perform well individually and as a group of lose.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Bullard said. “It’s crazy. In this league, it [chemistry] does matter, but the more snaps I get and the experience that comes with it, we expect everybody to do their job, whether that’s the starting corner, the backup corner, somebody we just got, somebody we picked up off practice (squad). It don’t matter.

“If you in there, we expect you to do your damn job. It don’t really matter who that it is, but he stepped in and did an amazing job today.”

Diggs said he wanted to play the whole game because he was having so much fun. He appreciates the warm welcome he’s received from fans. One young fan brought a Diggs sign to the game, which he signed.

“That was pretty cool,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing that a lot. Green Bay is a wonderful place. It feels like a family here. These guys, I have a lot of my old teammates here and everything feels tight. I’m clicking with all the guys. It’s perfect.”

