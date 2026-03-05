GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers would not be the franchise they are today without the leadership of Bob Harlan, the iconic former team president who died on Thursday at age 89.

Harlan was elected president and CEO of the team in 1989. Three signature achievements put the Title back in Titletown.

In 1991, he fired Tom Braatz, the team’s vice president of football operations, and named Ron Wolf general manager.

In 1997, he persuaded league owners to allow a stock sale. With the Packers back on top of the NFL, the sale generated about $24 million.

In 2000, through Harlan’s tireless work, Brown County voters approved a half-percent sales tax to fund a $295 million renovation of venerable Lambeau Field.

With Wolf hiring coach Mike Holmgren and trading for Brett Favre, the long-dormant Packers roared to the top of the football world by winning Super Bowl XXXI to cap the 1996 season. With Lambeau Field becoming a 24/7 cash-generating machine, the small-market Packers were able to stay near the top of the league in revenue, money used to not only improve the roster but to keep Lambeau Field a state-of-the-art facility.

“I will be forever grateful to Bob,” former Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy, who succeeded Harlan in 2008, said in one of a montage of quotes put together by the Packers to mark Harlan’s passing.

“He was extremely helpful to me when I started with the Packers. He made my transition to a very unique organization seamless. Bob was most responsible for Lambeau Field becoming the most iconic stadium in the NFL, and he left the Packers in great shape both on and off the field.”

It started with the hiring of Wolf – and Harlan getting out of his way.

“Bob Harlan gave me an opportunity, and I am deeply indebted to him for that,” Wolf said. “His greatest trait, in my opinion, is that he was an honorable man, a man of his word, a man of character.

“He was an honor to know and a pleasure to work with.”

In sports, nothing matters more than wins and losses. Thanks in large part to Harlan’s three momentous accomplishments, the Packers won. A lot.

From 1992, which was the first year with Wolf, through 2007, which was Harlan’s final full season before passing the baton to Murphy, the Packers won an NFL-best 161 games. Contrast that to the previous quarter century. From 1968, the first year after the Lombardi era, through 1991, the Packers had the fourth-lowest winning percentage.

It might not have happened without Harlan’s steady, selfless, understated leadership.

“Bob Harlan set the standard for what the Green Bay Packers organization should be,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “His leadership reignited our franchise, not just in terms of success on the field, but in the culture and values that define who we are.

“He believed deeply in doing things the right way – treating people with respect, building trust, and always putting the Packers and the community first. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments, Bob was simply a great man – kind, humble and genuine. He will be missed.”

Harlan, who joined the organization in 1971, was as revered as anyone in Packers history.

“I have so many meaningful memories and moments with Bob, but what I cherish most is the consistency of him showing up to my office every week, with a cup of coffee in hand, asking about Jessica and the kids – and never leaving without asking, ‘Coach, are you getting everything you need?’” former coach Mike McCarthy said.

He went on to call Harlan a “tremendous husband, father, grandfather and man.”

Harlan “set the tone with his leadership,” Favre said.

“He was so supportive of me during the challenges I faced in my career. Challenges my family faced, too. He was always there offering his support. He was a great and kind man.

“I appreciated the way he represented the Packers and connected so well with Packers fans. I also truly enjoyed his sense of humor and cherished the moments we shared over the years. I know winning the Super Bowl and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay was a proud moment for him, what the team accomplished.”

In 2005, with Favre still on the roster, the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. Harlan had the young quarterback’s back.

“I really got to know Bob on the 2007 Packers Tailgate Tour. I think I speak for everyone who went on that trip when I say that we had an absolute blast during those four days and Bob was a big part of it for me!” Rodgers said.

“Bob is one of the most naturally funny people that I met in the organization during my 18 years. Whether we were laughing on the bus for four days on the Tailgate Tour, embracing in the locker room after a game, or catching up at the holiday party every year, I lit up every day I got to see Mr. Harlan and give him a big hug.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who grew up in the Green Bay area and grew professionally in the Packers’ front office, called Harlan a “straight-to-Heaven person.”

The team’s new president and CEO, Ed Policy, called Harlan “a visionary leader” whose “transformational” impact on the franchise will be felt for years.

Simply put, Harlan is gone. He will never be forgotten.

“From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field,” Policy said, “Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.”