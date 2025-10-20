Two Games, Two Game Balls, One Record-Setting Field Goal for Lucas Havrisik
What a couple weeks for Lucas Havrisik.
The Green Bay Packers’ fill-in kicker in two games is:
- 6-of-6 on extra points.
- 4-of-4 on field goals.
- 2-of-2 on game balls.
Havrisik’s 61-yard field goal at the end of the half was a critical play in Green Bay’s 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday as it allowed the Packers to make it a one-score game at halftime.
The field goal is the longest in Packers history and is tied for 21st in NFL history. It would have been good from several more yards.
For the second consecutive week, he was given a game ball by coach Matt LaFleur.
“I’m telling you, the adrenaline was so up and I was trying to calm myself,” he told reporters in Glendale, Ariz. “I hit it and felt good but you really don’t know until it’s headed a little further than 10, 15 yards. It was a straight, pure ball. Everybody did a really good job. Matt (Orzech) and Dan(iel Whelan), shouts to them, because they make my job easy.”
After Brandon McManus suffered an injured quad at practice, Havrisik worked out for the team last Friday and signed last Saturday. Not knowing he was going to kick against the Bengals until shortly after McManus wrapped up a pregame workout, Havrisik made all five kicks, including the game-clinching field goal.
McManus didn’t practice this week and didn’t go through a workout on Sunday. With a bit more certainty, Havrisik again made all five kicks.
The biggest of them all, obviously, was the 61-yard bomb. The Cardinals had just extended their lead to 13-3 with 7 seconds left in the half. The kickoff was a touchback, which gave Green Bay good field position and the full 7 seconds. LaFleur’s aggressive approach paid off, with a 22-yard pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs setting up Havrisik.
“I didn’t envision that going into the game, but he’s done a hell of a job,” LaFleur said.
“He’s answered every challenge that’s been put in front of him,” he added. “We don’t win that game without his ability to go out there and make his all tries, his attempts.”
Said Love: “That’s one of those where I’m thinking that we’re just going to go out there and knee it, you know? And then Matt made that decision that, ‘Hey, let’s try and get a play off, a big chunk, bang a timeout and get into field-goal range.’
“That’s a big-time field goal right there at the end of the half. And those three points came back to be so beneficial in this game. Those are those points that you never know when they’re going to come back at the end of the game, and I think that was a huge way to end the half.”
Before Sunday, Mason Crosby had the seven longest field goals in Packers history, including a 58-yarder at Minnesota in 2011.
“I ain’t gonna lie. It was so fast. Everything happened so fast,” Havrisik said. “Kickoff, one play, field goal. I saw we had 7 seconds and a timeout, so I got a kick in on the net and I was like we got to be ready just in case. Thankfully, we got an opportunity. Good job by the offense and it was kind of a blur, to be honest.”
Havrisik is just a part-time solution. The Packers signed McManus to a three-year contract just before the start of free agency after he finished second in the NFL in field-goal percentage last year. When he’s healthy, he’ll kick.
But Havrisik has kicked the door of his career wide open.
“I had so much perseverance and resiliency,” he said. “Praise the lord, it’s been a journey, for sure.”
Before signing with the Packers, Havrisik’s only regular-season game experience came with the Rams in 2023. In nine games, he made 15-of-20 field-goal attempts and 19-of-22 extra-point tries. That’s eight misses out of 42 kicks – not nearly good enough.
With a perfect-10 start in Green Bay, it appears Havrisik has heeded McManus’ advice.
When McManus was made inactive at Lambeau Field last week, he talked to Havrisik.
“Based on how I would feel if someone wanted to say something to me, it would be short,” McManus said, “so I just told him, obviously, ‘Have a great game. And go make yourself some money.’ That’s the truth. This year, there’s been a decent amount of kicking changes around the league and, as someone teams could see around and have some game film that they could potentially trust, it’s huge, so I kept it short and sweet with that.”
You could call this Havrisik’s redemption tour. With the Rams in 2023, he made 1-of-2 field goal attempts at Lambeau Field. Two weeks later, he made 1-of-2 field goals and 4-of-5 extra-point attempts at Arizona.
“I got to play here with L.A. two years ago, but I didn’t have a great performance,” Havrisik said. “I’m very thankful to come back. I actually missed a kick in Green Bay when I was in L.A. I think I missed one or two against the Cardinals with the Rams. It’s just really cool having an opportunity in a stadium.
“Kickers hate misses. Obviously, when you make your kicks, it’s an amazing day. That’s our standard. Really dived deep into the mental game of just handling everything and the stress and pressure. There’s definitely nerves with every kick, but you just got to do your best to renew your mind and say the right things to yourself. It’s pretty much. ‘All right, kick it down the middle. That’s pretty much all I think about.’”