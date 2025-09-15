When Will Undefeated Packers Lose This Season?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are undefeated after dominant wins against two of last year’s powerhouse teams, the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. With the rest of the NFL starting to take shape, when will the Packers lose this season?
The Packers aren’t going to go 17-0. Or, in their lingo, they’re not going to go 1-0 for 17 consecutive weeks. Even the 1996 team, which could stake claim to being one of the best in NFL history after leading the league in points scored and points allowed, didn’t get to October with an undefeated record.
Still, it’s fair to wonder how long the Packers can keep this thing going. Here’s a look at what’s ahead.
Week 3: at Cleveland Browns
The Browns almost upset the Bengals at home in Week 1 but were routed in Week 2 by the Ravens. Veteran Joe Flacco will remain the starting quarterback.
“No,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked by reporters if he was considering a change.
The Browns have scored a total of 33 points in two games, with Flacco completing only 62.2 percent of his passes and averaging merely 5.4 yards per attempt. With two touchdowns and three interceptions, his passer rating is only 70.1. He’s also one of the league’s most immobile quarterbacks, which should work to Green Bay’s favor.
On the other hand, Cleveland is No. 1 in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 3 in passing defense. On Sunday, the Browns limited indomitable Derrick Henry to just 23 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys almost upset the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 1. Was that a sign that Dallas might be OK after the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade?
In Sunday’s home opener, the Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sensational, completing 38-of-52 passes for 361 yards. However, Russell Wilson turned back the clock and riddled the Cowboys’ defense for 450 passing yards.
The Giants piled up 506 yards but lost because they went 1-of-5 in the red zone. Green Bay is 6-of-9 in the red zone on offense and has been excellent on third down and in the red zone on defense.
Without Parsons to apply pressure, the Cowboys have broken up only two passes.
Week 5: Bye
The Packers started 4-0 in 2020, as well. That team went 13-4 and perhaps was a David Bakhtiari ACL away from reaching the Super Bowl. Back to the 2020 team, it also had a Week 5 bye. In Week 6, it was crushed at Tampa Bay.
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The big news on Sunday was quarterback Joe Burrow’s toe injury. The big news on Monday was the decision for Burrow to have surgery, which will sideline the MVP candidate for about three months. That means the Packers will face Jake Browning, who is solid by backup standards.
Against the Jaguars, he came off the bench to complete 21-of-32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. Will Browning have a prayer against the Packers? With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, sure, but Cincinnati’s offensive line is horrendous and Green Bay’s pass rush is elite.
Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are 2-0, though who knows what that means against a pair of opponents who went 5-12 last season.
They won at New Orleans 20-13 in Week 1; the Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL. They held on to win at home against Carolina 27-22 on Sunday; the Panthers, who have lost at least 10 games in six consecutive seasons, are one of the worst franchises in the NFL. Kyler Murray has a 101.1 passer rating but has been sacked six times.
Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers got his revenge as the Steelers rallied for a 34-32 victory at the Jets in Week 1. Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and Chris Boswell made a 60-yard field goal for the deciding points.
Maybe it was back to reality on Sunday. Seattle stormed into Pittsburgh and won with a relative ease, 31-17. Rodgers was 18-of-33 passing for 203 yards, but threw two interceptions for a 58.0 passer rating.
Meanwhile, Seattle got 295 passing yards from Sam Darnold and 105 rushing yards from Kenneth Walker.
Of course, you know Rodgers will want to beat his former team.
Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers
As established earlier, the Panthers are one of the worst franchises in the NFL. After seven consecutive losing seasons, including at least 10 losses in the last six, the Panthers are 0-2. Pending the Monday night games, they are 30th in scoring offense and 23rd in scoring defense.
After showing some promise down the stretch last season, the Bryce Young-led passing attack is tied for 30th in yards per passing attempt. Defensively, they’re 26th against the run.
Carolina trailed Arizona 20-3 at halftime (and 27-3 in the third quarter). At halftime, the Panthers had 11 carries for 12 yards with a long run of 3.
Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
An argument could be made that the Packers will be 8-0 entering this Monday night showdown against the Eagles. The defending champions beat the Packers twice last season, including in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
Philadelphia is 2-0 following Sunday’s 20-17 win in the Super Bowl rematch at the Chiefs. Jalen Hurts was limited to 101 passing yards and 15 rushing yards, but it didn’t matter because the defense is so good.
Compounding the challenge for Green Bay: The Eagles will be coming off their bye. The Eagles are 4-0 after their bye under coach Nick Sirianni.
What If Packers Start 9-0?
After the home game against the Eagles, the Packers’ next games are:
At the New York Giants: New York lost 21-6 at the Commanders in Week 1 and 40-37 at the Cowboys in Week 2. It’s early, but the Giants are last in the NFL in defense by almost 50 yards per game. Since the start of the 2023 season, they are 9-27. They do have a potent pass rush and an elite receiver in Malik Nabers.
Home against the Minnesota Vikings: The J.J. McCarthy era is off to a rough start – never mind that he was handed NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors because he played one good quarter at Chicago in Week 1. McCarthy was completely overwhelmed by the Falcons’ aggressive defense on Sunday night, finishing with 120 net passing yards and a 37.5 rating.
At the Detroit Lions: The Lions will be a fired-up bunch on Thanksgiving after getting their tails kicked by the Packers in Week 1. Detroit looked more like Detroit – or maybe Chicago looked like typical Chicago – in demolishing the Bears 52-21. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes and had five incompletions.
Final Five Games
Once the calendar turns to December, the Packers will close the regular seasons with:
Home against the Chicago Bears: It’s early in his career, but Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is terrible when under pressure. What is the strength of Green Bay’s defense?
At the Denver Broncos: The Broncos’ supposedly elite pass defense just made the Colts’ Daniel Jones look like in-his-prime Peyton Manning. Denver allowed 473 total yards in losing 29-28 at the buzzer at Indianapolis.
At the Chicago Bears: In blowing Week 1 against the Vikings and getting destroyed in Week 2 against the Lions, Chicago during its last five quarters allowed 73 points and 680 yards.
Home against the Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens should be in the mix for the Super Bowl. Against Cleveland on Sunday, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson were limited to a combined 34 rushing yards and yet the Ravens still led 41-10 in the fourth quarter.
At the Minnesota Vikings: In their home opener on Sunday night, the Vikings lost 22-6 to Atlanta. Their final five possessions ended with a punt, punt, fumble, punt and interception.