Where Are Packers In Too-Early Consensus NFL Power Rankings for 2026?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2026 NFL season will kick off in exactly seven months. While plenty will change between now and Sept. 10, the Green Bay Packers for now are perfectly placed in our post-Super Bowl Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

The Packers are 11th in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings, which take seven sets of national power rankings and turn them into one turbocharged power ranking. The Packers were the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs each of the past three seasons. Fittingly, they are No. 7 among NFC North teams in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

With the Packers, there indeed is consensus. They are no higher than 10th but no lower than 14th. That’s different from the Chiefs, who are 15th in the Consensus but whose placing ranges from fifth to 25th.

The NFC North, with all four teams finishing over .500 this season, will be as difficult as ever.

The Chicago Bears, who won the NFC North in 2025, are ninth. The Detroit Lions, who won the NFC North in 2023 and 2024 but were last in 2025, are 12th. The Minnesota Vikings, who won the NFC North in 2022 and just watched former quarterback Sam Darnold lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship, are 22nd.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in each of the individual rankings, with longer analysis available at the links.

CBS: 10th

Pete Prisco has the Packers at No. 10 , behind the Bears (eighth) but ahead of the Lions (14th).

They lost defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to the Dolphins as their new coach. But they did a nice job getting Jonathan Gannon to replace him.

ESPN: 10th

The theme was summing up the offseason in three words. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky chose run it back .

“President Ed Policy's first major decision since taking over was to retain coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst. While Policy said bowing out in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season was disappointing, he felt the team had the right leadership in place. Now, it's on LaFleur and Gutekunst to reward Policy for his decision to run it back. It's Year 7 for LaFleur and Year 8 for Gutekunst, and they're still looking for their first Super Bowl.”

Bleacher Report: 11th

The Packers are between Chicago (seventh) and Detroit (13th) in Bleacher Report’s rankings .

Here’s part of what Brent Sobleski had to say as part of a longer breakdown:

“Green Bay has every opportunity in 2026 to be a legitimate contender. Decisions will be forthcoming regarding the free-agent status of linebacker Quay Walker and wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Otherwise, the team's core of talent will remain intact.

“Jeff Hafley's departure to become Miami Dolphins head coach will be one potential stumbling block. He galvanized the Packers' defense upon taking over play-calling duties in 2024.”

The Athletic: 11th

The season takeaway , according to Chad Graff and Josh Kendall, was the team’s bad luck with injuries.

“Without their most important defensive player and maybe their third-most important offensive player, the Packers lost five straight to end the season, including a four-point playoff loss to the Bears. Better health and a new defensive coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) might be all they need in 2026.”

Sporting News: 12th

Vinnie Iyer has Green Bay at No. 12 , exactly between Chicago (ninth) and Detroit (15th).

“The Packers kept Matt LaFleur despite another playoff disappointment,” Iyer wrote, “and their defense will hope Micah Parsons can be healthy soon for the new scheme. Jordan Love and the offense have some free-agent concerns, too.”

NFL.com: 13th

The Packers check in below Chicago (No. 7) and above Detroit (No. 14) in Eric Edholm’s rankings .

As part of a much longer analysis, he wrote: “The Packers are in decent shape all around, even if I don’t yet know if Jordan Love is a Super Bowl-quality quarterback. If Sam Darnold can win a title, the best version of Love probably can, too, and Green Bay is not light years away from providing the offensive infrastructure needed for him to reach his peak.”

The Packers don’t have a first-round pick and they have limited cap space. However, as Edholm noted, “Chicago will likely have neither the cap space nor the draft ammunition to make blockbuster additions.” The Bears will be picking toward the bottom of the first round, for a change, and their cap situation is worse than Green Bay’s.

Fox Sports: 14th

Ralph Vacchiano’s power rankings are forward-thinking to 2026. He has Green Bay behind Chicago (10th) and Detroit (13th).

“A healthy Micah Parsons and some new cornerbacks will help the defense, but it’s really their offense that failed them at key times,” he wrote. “They need to get better at receiver and especially along the offensive line to help QB Jordan Love become a star.”

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our Consensus NFL Power Rankings, but they provide a different perspective on the teams.

At FanDuel Sportsbook , the Seahawks are the favorites to go back-to-back at +750 . The Rams are just off the pace at +800, followed by the Ravens and Bills at +1200 and the Packers at +1300 and considered a best bet . Keeping it in the North, the Lions are tied for the eighth-shortest odds at +1600, the Bears are 15th at +2700 and the Vikings are 22nd at +5500.

“Obviously we’ve got to win the games that matter the most, in December or January, right?” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “That’s kind of been the tale of the last couple of years. This team’s ready to do that, and we haven’t done that. So, that’s kind of the next step.”

Packers On SI’s Top 20 NFL Teams

1, Seattle Seahawks (nine points; first place in six); 2, Los Angeles Rams (17 points); 3, New England Patriots (20); 4, Denver Broncos (32; first place in one); 5, Buffalo Bills (37); 6, Jacksonville Jaguars (52); 7, San Francisco 49ers (55); 8, Philadelphia Eagles (58); 9, Chicago Bears (59); 10, Houston Texans (71).

11, Green Bay Packers (81); 12, Los Angeles Chargers (84); 13, Detroit Lions (92); 14, Baltimore Ravens (95); 15, Kansas City Chiefs (117); 16, Pittsburgh Steelers (118); T-17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (131); T-17, Carolina Panthers (131); 19, Dallas Cowboys (134); 20, Cincinnati Bengals (138).

