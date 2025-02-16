Packers’ 2024 NFL Draft Grade? Better Than You Think
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ first-round pick started one game. One of their third-round picks played in one game.
Still, the Packers’ 2024 draft class received a B-plus in grading by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice.
Filice judged the Packers to have the 10th-best draft class.
“I obnoxiously contend that the judgment of this particular class could effectively separate casuals from ball knowers,” he wrote at the start of his analysis.
Morgan played in only six games before season-ending shoulder surgery and Lloyd had more stints on injury lists than games played, “which could lead one to think Green Bay didn’t get much from this draft crop. Expressing that notion would be a mistake.”
That’s because the first of the team’s second-round picks, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, was selected to the All-Rookie Team following a season every bit as good as the player who won Defensive Rookie of the Year, the Rams’ Jared Verse.
Cooper led the entire draft class with 13 tackles for losses. That was the most TFLs by a rookie off-the-ball linebacker since the Buccaneers’ Lavonte David in 2012. Plus, he was the first player – rookie or veteran – since 2000 with at least 12 tackles for losses on defense and at least 10 tackles on special teams.
“He absolutely has gotten better every week, and that’s why he’s getting more and more time,” coach Matt LaFleur said before the playoff game. “It’s tough to take a player of that caliber off the grass. He makes plays, he’s got speed, athleticism. He can erase certain plays that may have hurt us in different areas. I’m just really happy with his progress.”
The other second-round pick, defensive back Javon Bullard, started 11 games and finished third among all rookies with 90 tackles. While he didn’t make splash plays, his ability to play safety and nickel was important.
“I’m not going to lie: We’re going to be dangerous,” Bullard said in looking ahead to Year 2. “We’re going to be dangerous. And I’m not just saying that. We’re going to be a special group. And that our class, the vets that we still have, I have a tremendous amount of faith in us and what we’re going to bring to the table.”
While the Packers didn’t get much from their third-round picks – Lloyd averaged 2.6 yards on his six touches in his one game and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper had seven tackles on special teams and two on defense – fourth-round safety Evan Williams joined Cooper on the All-Rookie Team.
“With the drafting of Williams and the signing of Xavier McKinney, the safety position went from being a major weakness in 2023 to an unquestioned strength,” Filice wrote.
Williams had one interception and three passes defensed, including one to clinch the win at the Rams. When he played on defense, the Packers went 10-2 in the regular season.
“Honestly, I didn’t have crazy expectations coming into this year,” Williams said at the end of the season. “I kind of came into this year with an open mind, not knowing what my role was going to be. Coming in as a rookie, the only thing I really understood is that it’s a league that does not care about you, right?
“It can be cut-throat at times. You can think you should get playing time and you’re not going to get playing time. But I really just wanted to sacrifice for the guys and put my best foot forward. I’m honestly just grateful I got the opportunity to show what I could do this year a little bit, grateful to be mentored by some of the great players, X(avier McKinney) and Kei(sean Nixon), and a bunch of those vets have really helped me develop in my first year. Hopefully, I can step into a more clear role coming into this next year.”
The Packers had five selections in the final three rounds of the draft. None of them made an impact, though fifth-round safety Kitan Oladapo played well when thrown into the fray for Week 18 against the Bears.
Green Bay had by far the best draft class among the NFC North teams, according to Filice.
Morgan, Lloyd and Hopper will need to play key roles in 2025.
“I do think in the era of the salary cap, your young players have to play for you,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “The days of, ‘Let’s sit ‘em for four years, and then see what we’ve got,’ you can’t do that anymore. These guys have to get out there and play, and they’ve got to make up your football team.
“We’ve always been draft-and-develop. We believe in that. The development of our own players will always be a high priority for us. I think it’s one of the benefits we have in working here in Green Bay is we’re allowed to give guys time to really develop, and that’s certainly something that we’ll continue to do.”