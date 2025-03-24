Packers Address ‘Urgent Need’ in New Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with three cornerbacks this offseason. Jaire Alexander could make it four. They replaced those four with Nate Hobbs, an injury-plagued standout in free agency.
In a new seven-round mock draft for Pro Football Network, Ben Rolfe addressed that “urgent need” with East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel.
Revel had two interceptions in the first three games of last season but missed the rest of the year with a torn ACL. Along with a lot of potential, he’d bring needed size to the secondary.
“Shavon Revel Jr.’s impressive combination of height, length and speed gives him a promising future at cornerback,” Rolfe explained. “He has a tremendous football IQ, is effective when mirroring opposing receivers, and has impressive ball-tracking skills, though he is coming off a major injury and went to a small school. However, he was projected as a potential top-10 pick before his injury.”
Revel should be ready for the start of training camp.
“He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report.
A quality pass defense marries pressure and coverage. With Revel upgrading the coverage, Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen could breathe new life into the Packers’ inconsistent pass rush.
While Rashan Gary was picked for his first Pro Bowl last seaso, he is still looking for his first 10-sack season. Fellow former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness failed to take a big step forward in Year 2.
“The Packers have some solid pass rush options, but … they don’t have a game-changing set of pass rushers,” Rolfe wrote. “Drafting one in the second round does not assure the Packers an elite option, but Princely Umanmielen has an impressive résumé and the athleticism to transfer nicely to the NFL level.”
Umanmielen had seven sacks and 12 tackles for losses at Florida in 2023 and 10.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses for Ole Miss in 2024.
“He’s another one who popped at the Senior Bowl. Real long, bendy, athletic. He can really cover ground,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine.
With the defense addressed, what about receiver? The Packers took Utah State star Jalen Royals in the third round.
“He has the speed to stretch a defense and has proven he can win in contested catch situations,” Rolfe wrote. “He is also a threat after the catch, and that means Royals is a Round 3 project pick that could be the developmental piece this offense needs over the next couple of years.”
Royals caught 70 passes for 1,084 yards for 15 touchdowns in 2023. He was on his way to a monster season in 2024, but an injury limited him to seven games, and he settled for 55 receptions for 839 yards. He averaged an impressive 7.9 yards after the catch per catch and caught seven deep passes.
A strong week at the Senior Bowl solidified his standing as a top-100 pick.
“Actually kind of looks like Randall Cobb to go back in the old school there,” Jeremiah said.
In Day 3, the Packers selected a defensive tackle, an offensive tackle, a running back, another corner and a center.
The cornerback was Tulane’s Caleb Ransaw, a prospect with elite athleticism; at 5-foot-11 3/8, he ran his 40 in 4.33 second and posted a 40-inch vertical jump as part of a 9.96 Relative Athletic Score.
Ransaw spent three seasons at Troy, where he grabbed the only interception of his career. At Tulane in 2024, he had zero interceptions, three passes defensed and four tackles for losses. According to PFF, he allowed 10 completions out of 23 targets. He played just 13 snaps of perimeter cornerback his last two seasons.
Ransaw got some run at safety at the Senior Bowl.
“It’s fun watching him work at safety,” Tulane coach Jon Sumrall said. “He’s played predominantly nickel the last couple of years. Our first year together at Troy, he played outside at corner. He’s got so much position versatility. He’s got enough size to fit the run in the box. He’s got the speed and the movement ability to play on the perimeter and defend and cover slot receivers and wide receivers; he's a smart player, a headsy player."