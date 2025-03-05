Packers Are Heavy Favorites to Sign Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are heavy betting favorites to sign former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.
At DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday morning, the Packers were +190 to reunite with Adams. By implied probability, that’s 34.48 percent. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the native of East Palo Alto, Calif., might want to return West. The next three teams in the odds? The Los Angeles Chargers were +500 (16.67 percent), the San Francisco 49ers were +650 (13.33 percent) and the Los Angeles Rams were +750 (11.76 percent).
The odds are fluid. DraftKings posted its initial odds Tuesday night. The Packers opened at +165 to land Adams – an implied probability of 37.74 percent – with the Chargers and 49ers at +550 and Rams at +750.
Davante Adams Next-Team Odds
Green Bay Packers: +190
Los Angeles Chargers: +500
San Francisco 49ers: +650
Los Angeles Rams: +750
Pittsburgh Steelers: +950
Denver Broncos, New England Patriots: +1000
Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants: +1200.
Houston Texans: +1400
Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens: +1600
Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders: +2800
Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans: +3000
Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000
Indianapolis Colts: +6000
Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles: +7500
Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints: +10000
In a season split between the Raiders and Jets – they combined to win nine games – Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his fifth consecutive season of 1,000 yards as he moved to fourth among active players with 957 receptions, fifth with 11,833 yards and third with 103 touchdowns.
With the Jets, Adams caught 8-of-18 contested catches, averaged a career-best 6.3 yards after the catch per catch and caught 7-of-16 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. On the other hand, his drop rate was 10.6 percent – second-worst of his career.
Coming off a 13-4 season but a one-and-done playoffs, the Packers on March 17, 2022, traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks.
Without a stud receiver, the Packers haven’t quite recovered. They went 8-9 in 2022, 9-8 in 2023 and 11-6 in 2024. That’s 28 regular-season wins in three seasons compared to 39 in Adams’ final three seasons.
In 11 games with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Extrapolated over 17 games, that’s 104 receptions for 1,320 yards and 10.8 touchdowns.
“This is an elite player,” a source said on Tuesday night after the Jets released Adams. “Two (bad) teams, 14 games and still over a thousand yards.”
After the young receivers failed to take a step forward in 2024, paired with Romeo Doubs’ two concussions and Christian Watson’s torn ACL, the Packers have a significant need at receiver. The question is whether general manager Brian Gutekunst will take a swing at a proven veteran, if he’ll add more young talent through the draft or if he’ll do both.
“The whole talk about needing a veteran, I’m hoping these guys continue to grow into veterans – and most of them are,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “The amount of games they have under their belt, not only regular-season games but playoff games, as well.
“So, experience matters, but our guys, even though they may be young in age have a lot of experience, and I want these guys to continue to grow together. Like I stated at the end of the season, I think we all have to understand that level of urgency we all need to get to where we want to go.”
That “sense of urgency” line would suggest Gutekunst will more than kick the tires on a veteran, whether it’s Adams as a street free agent, DK Metcalf via a trade or one of the so-so veterans in free agency.
