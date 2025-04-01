Packers Felt First-Round Receiver Burden in New Three-Round NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps, which underperformed in 2024, will enter the 2025 season a man down following Christian Watson’s torn ACL. With general manager Brian Gutekunst failing to secure a proven, difference-making receiver in the offseason, there is a chance the Packers will use their first-round pick on a receiver for the first time since 2002.
In a new three-round mock draft for USA Today’s Draft Wire, Curt Popejoy sent Missouri receiver Luther Burden III to the Packers.
Burden in three seasons caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards (11.8 average) and 21 touchdowns, added 234 rushing yards (6.9 average) and averaged 10.5 yards per punt return with one touchdown.
However, his production went from 86 receptions for 1,212 yards (14.1 average) in 2023 to 61 receptions for 676 yards (11.1 average) in 2024. Nonetheless, he led the nation’s receivers by forcing 30 missed tackles, according to PFF.
“I compared him to Stefon Diggs coming out of college,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the Scouting Combine. “Real quick, athletic slot, really quick hitter, great hands, great body control.
“He’s got some burst and make-you-miss after the catch. His production dipped this year, his yards per catch dipped, but it was more of a result of some bad balls coming his way and not getting as many opportunities.”
At 6-foot and 206 pounds, Burden ran his 40 in 4.41 seconds at the Scouting Combine.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Jets star Garrett Wilson. As a scout told him, “I think he got bored with that offense. His playing style is like Jerry Jeudy but with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s hands and toughness.”
In the mock, he was the choice for Green Bay over defensive linemen Mykel Williams, Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon and receivers Emeka Egbuka and Matthew Golden.
In the second round, the selection was Texas A&M edge Nic Scourton. At Purdue in 2023, he led the Big Ten with 10 sacks and contributed 15 tackles for losses. In 2024, he had five sacks and 14 TFLs. While his sack production dipped with the Aggies, his pass-rush win rate was excellent, and he’s got a history of good run defense.
At 6-foot-3 3/4 and 257 pounds with 33-inch arms, Scourton did not go through testing at the Scouting Combine. He played at 285 pounds in 2024.
Zierlein compared him to Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season.
“Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge,” Zierlein wrote.
Princely Umanmielen, JT Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer and Bradyn Swinson were edge-rushing prospects who went off the board shortly after Green Bay picked Scourton. Cornerbacks Trey Amos and Benjamin Morrison were available, as well.
The third-round choice was used on a cornerback, Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong. According to PFF, he allowed just nine completions in 33 targets and a passer rating of 11.8 in 2023. He wasn’t quite as good in 2024 but was still darned good with a 46.6 percent completion rate and 61.6 rating.
Wrote PFF: “Strong, ironically, lacks some strength in press-man coverage and run-defense situations near the line of scrimmage, but he is a smart, competitive zone-scheme cornerback with a natural ability to get his hands on passes and cause constant disruption at the catch point.”
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.50 seconds at the Combine. His weight, he acknowledged, is a concern.
“I’m confident in myself and the competitor that I am,” he said at the Combine. “At the end of the day, I know what I bring to the table as a competitor, as a person, as a human being. I feel like that translates to the field.”