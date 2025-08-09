Packers-Jets Preseason: How to Watch, Five Things to Watch
After a dozen practices at training camp, the Green Bay Packers finally will get some different competition when they kick off the preseason on Saturday night against the New York Jets.
“I think everybody’s got the mindset we’re expecting to play,” quarterback Jordan Love said.
Here is how to watch the game and five things to watch.
How to Watch Packers-Jets
Including WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV Channel 4 in Milwaukee, the game will be broadcast on the 22-station Packers TV Network. Kevin Harlan and former Packers fullback John Kuhn will be on the call, with Ashley Washburn on the sideline.
The game also can be viewed on NFL Network and online at NFL+.
The game also can be heard on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with the longtime duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
Packers-Jets: Five Things to Watch
The New-Look Jets
The Jets made several key changes in the offseason. Most notably, they have a new head coach, one that Green Bay is very familiar with.
Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took over for the Jets in January and looks to bring his aggressive style to a team that has the longest playoff drought in the NFL.
As the Lions’ coordinator, Glenn led a defense that helped them secure two NFC North titles and an NFC Championship Game appearance. Despite an astonishing list of injuries last year, the Lions finished seventh in points allowed and first on third down.
With the expectation that it will be starters vs. starters to open the game, the Packers’ offense, which is already under the microscope after spending their first-round pick on wide receiver Matthew Golden, will have a tough task on Saturday night.
The Starting 11 For Both Teams
Both head coaches have stated they will be playing their starters, at least a little, for the first preseason game.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he will do his best to get all four quarterbacks “meaningful reps” and, when they get in the game, “the expectation is that they’re going to go out and execute.”
When asked why he was taking the risk of playing the starters in the preseason, LaFleur said, “It’s good for all of our guys to kind of go knock the rust off a little bit.” He pointed to league data that suggests players who play in the preseason are less likely to get injured early in the season.
LaFleur wants his players to take every opportunity they can to see the field early on, not just to knock off the physical rust but also to “get their minds right to go play a collision sport,” and that it’s just a “different feel” when players go out there to compete against another team outside of practice.
Players to Watch on Offense
All eyes are going to be on rookie receiver Matthew Golden. After waiting more than 20 years to draft a receiver in the first round, his elite speed and playmaking ability have been evident on the practice field.
He may not share as much of the spotlight as Golden, but keep an eye out for receiver Savion Williams, as well. The third-round pick has been picking it up in training camp recently after dealing with a concussion early in the summer.
Williams has great size for a receiver mixed with excellent speed. Don’t be surprised if they call plays to get him the ball and let him run.
Last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Morgan, will be looking to make an early impact, too. With two-year starting left tackle Rasheed Walker missing multiple practices with a groin injury, Morgan received the first-team reps at Family Night and during practice this week. If he’s going to legitimately challenge for the starting job, he’ll need to perform well against the likes of Will McDonald, who had 10.5 sacks last year.
Players to Watch on Defense
One of the big stories at training camp is the position switch for Bo Melton from receiver to corner. With Nate Hobbs missing the rest of preseason after knee surgery, Melton will be making his debut at cornerback against the Jets and likely will receive a lot of playing time.
One starter who won’t be playing in the preseason is safety Xavier McKinney. That allows for more playing time and opportunity for the other safeties on the roster, including Omar Brown. Brown had three interceptions at Family Night and has five during training camp. He’ll have continue making plays in a crowded room to crack the 53-man roster.
Packers Signed Receiver; Where Does He Fit?
Before the Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, they signed veteran Mecole Hardman in free agency to add depth to a receiver room that underachieved last season.
To earn a roster spot in Green Bay’s deep receiver room, Hardman not only will have to make the most of the reps he gets on offense but make an impact on special teams. That’s been a key part to his game throughout his career, though he’s listed on the unofficial team depth chart as the backup to Keisean Nixon at kickoff returner and No. 3 on punt returns behind Jayden Reed and Nixon.
Special teams won’t be important only for Hardman. That’s the ticket to a roster spot for many young players. Be sure to look out for the guys on kickoff who are ripping through blocks and flying towards the returner or blocking like their life depends on it on a punt return. Those are the unsung heroes who earn their keep on an NFL team, and it could be the deciding factor in the race to be the final player on the depth chart at several position groups, including linebacker, cornerback and safety.