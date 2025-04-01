Packers Land Receivers in Two Needs-Based Mock-Draft Scenarios
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every NFL general manager says he’s looking to draft the … drumroll, please … best player available.
To heck with that, Fox Sports’ Rob Rang said.
The longtime NFL draft writer’s latest mock draft is all about addressing needs. After all, to tweak one of Rang’s introductory analogies, you wouldn’t go to the local car dealership to buy a pickup truck to pull your 5,000-pounder camper but leave with a four-door sedan because it was the best car on the lot.
The Packers’ biggest need after free agency, Rang said, is receiver. So, he took the best receiver available at No. 23, Texas’ Matthew Golden.
The Packers had some interest in trading for DK Metcalf and made their pitch to sign Cooper Kupp. Having to settle for Mecole Hardman, who has 214 receiving yards in 23 games the past two seasons, the team needs an impact receiver.
“The Packers … could use reinforcements to a receiver room that has Christian Watson recovering from injury and entering the final year of his contract, as is Romeo Doubs,” Rang wrote. “Golden's 4.29 speed could be the perfect replacement on the outside, taking advantage of Jordan Love's talent as a deep ball passer.”
Golden was a premier deep threat at Texas. According to PFF, there were 68 draft-eligible receivers who were targeted at least 15 times on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season. Golden caught 13-of-22, ranking second in catch percentage (59.1) and 10th in yards per route (19.9).
Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Golden the fourth-best receiver in the class.
“He's a great player, and he never shied away from the big moment,” Klatt said. “He made big plays in big moments in the Michigan game, the SEC Championship Game and multiple CFP tilts. Texas trusted Golden's ability to be in the right spot, which isn't always the case with transfers.”
The speed is spectacular, but NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah saw a sure-handed playmaker when discussing Golden and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka.
“I’ve become kind of obsessed with receivers with the thought and keeping an eye out for guys who are grounded through the catch – guys who really trust their hands and run through the ball,” Jeremiah said before the Combine.
“I just put more importance on that. You just see the really great receivers in the NFL have that trait, that quality, that confidence in their hands and allows them to do so much after the catch, as well.”
The Bears took a safety at No. 10, the Vikings took a linebacker at No. 24 and Lions strengthened their pass rush at No. 28.
Meanwhile, at ESPN, draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid looked at each team’s three biggest needs and filled one outside of the first round. For the Packers, the choice was Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins.
Wrote Reid: “The Packers lack a true WR1, and Higgins brings a different body type and skill-set than what's currently on their roster. With a wide catch radius and good movement skills for a bigger receiver (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), Higgins would give quarterback Jordan Love a consistent three-level target.”
While Higgins caught only 8-of-24 deep passes, he led the draft class with 32 receptions and 530 receiving yards on passes thrown between 10 and 19 yards downfield. He was 7-of-10 on contested catches in those situations with zero drops.
At 6-foot-4 1/8, he’s got great size. With 4.47 speed and a 39-inch vertical leap, Higgins has the potential to be a big-time matchup problem.
Among the receivers he watches are Tee Higgins and Davante Adams.
“Although I do have a bigger body than most receivers, I'd say I'm still shifty and versatile,” Higgins told The Draft Network before the Senior Bowl. “I'm 6-4, 215, but I can still play in the slot. I can play anywhere on the field. My versatility is exceptional. It helps me a lot. … I incorporate a bunch of different styles into my game. I take a little bit from a whole bunch of different receivers. I try to play free and fast.”
The Packers’ NFC North rivals all grabbed pass rushers.