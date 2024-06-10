Packers Make Top 10 of Eisen’s ‘Way-Too-Soon’ Power Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On The Rich Eisen Show this week, the longtime NFL Network host rolled out his “way-too-soon June power rankings.” The Green Bay Packers are sixth.
“I do need to see what Josh Jacobs is going to do that apparently Aaron Jones wasn’t able to provide them anymore,” Eisen said, obviously questioning the Packers’ surprise decision to part ways with the popular Jones, who carried the offense down the stretch, in favor of the 2022 NFL rushing champion.
The Jordan Love-led passing game, however, could be electric because of Love’s rise and the abundance of weapons.
“These receivers, don’t draft them in the [fantasy football] leagues that we’re in together. Save them for me. I’m going to stick one of them on my team in the seventh, eighth, ninth round,” he told his co-hosts. “I like the Packers, man. I just like them a lot. They’ve got an outstanding coach. Outstanding.”
Coach Matt LaFleur’s team is looking up at two NFC squads in Eisen’s top five.
The NFC North champion Detroit Lions are No. 4. “They've got it all working, man,” Eisen said, noting how the Lions retained offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who eked past the Packers and Lions in the playoffs before losing to the Chiefs in overtime in the Super Bowl, are No. 1. “They’ve got talent everywhere,” Eisen said. “Absolutely everywhere.”
Meanwhile, in ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Packers are 10th with a 5 percent chance to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers and Chiefs are first and second, just like with Eisen, followed by the Lions at No. 3 and Dallas Cowboys at No. 4. The Packers’ opening opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, is sixth.
Wrote Seth Walder: “The Eagles still have the foundation of a contender, with good or great players at critical positions such as quarterback, tackle, wide receiver and along the defensive line. They've also added new coordinators.”
Chiefs-Packers is the ninth-most-likely Super Bowl matchup.
The Packers’ offseason program will conclude this week with the mandatory minicamp, with practices set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Presumably, LaFleur will wrap things up with a team-building activity on Thursday.
“The biggest difference [through three weeks of organized team activities], I just think there’s obviously been a lot of learning that’s taken place,” LaFleur said. “I’m really pleased with where we’re at right now in terms of not only the cohesion on the field but also off the field. I think every time we step in the meeting rooms, there’s been great energy, great interaction with the guys.
“I think that’s part of the process, is just how we can come together, and I think that’s a great part of the offseason. As you guys know, there’s not a ton to do in Green Bay, which, as a coach, I think is a benefit. It allows these guys to really spend a lot of time with each other, not only in the building but outside of the building, as well.”
