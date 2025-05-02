Packers Officially Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents, Six Draft Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers opened their rookie minicamp on Friday by signing six draft picks and 10 undrafted free agents.
Among the undrafted rookies are two Wisconsin natives, guard Tyler Cooper and guard J.J. Lippe, as well as defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, who played at Georgia alongside sixth-round pick Warren Brinson.
“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Lippe said. “Growing up as a Packers fan and watching Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, it’s something that’s a lifelong dream of mine, so I’m really happy to be here.”
Plus, the Packers signed their final six draft picks: third-round receiver Savion Williams, fourth-round defensive end Barryn Sorrell, fifth-round defensive end Collin Oliver, sixth-round defensive tackle Warren Brinson, seventh-round cornerback Micah Robinson and seventh-round guard John Williams.
That leaves only their top picks, first-round receiver Matthew Golden and second-round lineman Anthony Belton.
Here are the undrafted free agents.
Minnesota G Tyler Cooper
6-foot-5, 302 pounds, 5.15 40, 32 1/2-inch arms. 8.43 RAS.
A native of Saint Croix Falls, Wis., who has six sisters and one brother, Cooper was honorable-mention all-Big Ten in 2024 and a five-time academic all-Big Ten. He didn’t allow any sacks in 2023 but gave up three in 2024, including two against Michigan. Almost every one of his 1,325 snaps came at guard.
“I’m going to show up and prove to my teammates that I’m ready to work and compete,” he told The Draft Network. “I’m going to earn everything I’m given. We’re taught to work unbelievably hard here at Minnesota. I was brought up and prepared the right way.”
Northern Illinois G J.J. Lippe
6-foot-5 1/8, 302 pounds, 5.45 40, 33 1/2-inch arms. 5.67 RAS.
A native of Milwaukee, Lippe gave up one sack and 11 total pressures in 2024 to earn first-team all-MAC. He played in 52 games with 47 starts. Lippe played 2,981 snaps in his career, with 2,346 at left guard and at least 42 at the other four positions.
Rice OT Brant Banks
6-foot-7 1/8, 306 pounds, no 40, 33 5/8-inch arms. No RAS.
Banks started 13 games at left guard in 2023 and 12 games at right tackle in 2024. According to PFF, he allowed two sacks and 11 total pressures. Banks started his career at Nebraska. In 2020, he played on the team’s Big Ten Tournament basketball team.
South Dakota State RB Amar Johnson
5-foot-9 3/4, 205 pounds, 4.39 40. 8.80 RAS.
Johnson capped his career by rushing for 1,236 yards (6.4 average) and 14 touchdowns and added 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 average) to earn some FCS All-American honors. He averaged an impressive 3.80 yards after contact.
Georgia Southern RB Jalen White
6-foot, 205 pounds, 4.60 40. 7.73 RAS.
White was all-conference in each of his final three seasons. His five-season total was 3,016 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns and 60 receptions for 365 yards and two touchdowns. He closed his career with 744 rushing yards (4.6 average) an 13 touchdowns, with 3.19 yards after contact.
Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse
6-foot-3 3/4, 327 pounds, 5.15 40, 32 1/2-inch arms. 6.06 RAS.
Stackhouse had 27 tackles and one tackle for loss as a fifth-year senior. In 50 career games, he had three sacks and nine tackles for losses. Two of the sacks came in 2023, he was second-team all-SEC. According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, he was a better prospect than the Georgia defensive lineman that the Packers drafted, Warren Brinson.
“I’m trying to show them (scouts) that I’m more than what they probably have me down as,” Stackhouse said after pro day. “I’m a nose guard, of course, but I can be whatever you need me to be on your team.”
Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
6-foot 3/4, 238 pounds, 32-inch arms, 4.60 40. 8.99 RAS.
After three seasons at Georgia, Dumas-Johnson transferred to Kentucky for his final season. After missing five games due to injury in 2023, he had 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses among 67 tackles in 2024. His four-year totals were 13 sacks, 24 tackles for losses, two interceptions and eight passes defensed. Dumas-Johnson, who has a twin brother, was featured on HBO’s “The Cost of Winning” documentary.
“I was coming off a good sophomore season when my junior year got cut short by that injury,” he told The Draft Network. “To come back out there and play a complete season in my senior year, it was huge, a big deal for me. I felt like I had produced in 2022. The injury was unfortunate in 2023, but I played good ball again in 2024. I felt like myself again.”
The Packers entered the draft with only five linebackers under contract. That means there’s a golden opportunity to push for a roster spot.
UNLV S Johnathan Baldwin
5-foot-11 5/8, 190 pounds, 4.50 40. 4.83 RAS.
Baldwin had a total of three interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, when he played mostly in the slot, he recorded three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for losses to earn second-team all-Mountain West Conference.
Florida Atlanta CB Kahzir Brown
6-foot-1 1/8, 223 pounds, 4.53 40. 7.31 RAS.
After playing three seasons at Maine, Brown was tremendous in allowing a 40.8 percent catch rate. He had two interceptions and 10 passes defensed. A 223-pound corner? Yes, that was his weight at pro day. He played mostly perimeter cornerback.
Delaware CB Tyron Herring
6-foot-1, 201 pounds, 4.49 40. 4.27 RAS.
Herring was all-Ivy League in 2022 at Dartmouth and all-Colonial in 2023 and 2024. He had one interception and three passes in 2024 and three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 2023. PFF charged him with a 61.8 percent catch rate in 2024.