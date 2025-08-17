Packers Provide Injury Updates for Omar Brown, MarShawn Lloyd, Jordan Love
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers safety Omar Brown remains hospitalized in Indianapolis after suffering an injured lung during Saturday’s preseason game over the Colts, coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday.
“Hopefully,” Brown will be released from hospital and return to Green Bay on Monday, LaFleur said.
“That’s a pretty serious thing but he’s showing a lot of improvement, so that’s a positive,” LaFleur added.
Incredibly, LaFleur said, Brown was injured on the first kickoff of the second half and played about 12 minutes of the third quarter.
“He’s done a lot of good things. He’s made plays on the ball and he’s shown a lot of toughness,” LaFleur said. “That says a lot about the guy in terms of how tough he is.”
Meanwhile, running back MarShawn Lloyd and defensive end Barryn Sorrell are “going to miss some time,” LaFleur said. Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury at the end of his 33-yard reception in the second quarter and Sorrell suffered a knee injury on the first punt.
It’s the latest injury for Lloyd, who played in only one game as a rookie and had just come back from a groin injury.,
“I don’t know what to make of it other than the fact that he’s had to fight through a lot of adversity,” LaFleur said. “Hopefully, he can rebound from this and we can get him back at some point in time, because he has shown a skill-set and playmaking ability, because that was a heck of a play.”
This is Lloyd’s seventh time on the sideline – six due to injuries, one because of an appendectomy – while he’s had only seven touches in regular-season action. Is it bad luck or a larger, more troubling issue?
“Those are my questions to our medical staff all the time,” LaFleur said. “Is there anything else that we could be doing or he should be doing? He’s in great shape. I think you got to chalk it up to some bad luck.”
The latest injury could impact the 53-man roster, which means the door has opened for Israel Abanikanda, Amar Johnson and newcomer Tyrion Davis-Price.
“I was pleased with how all those guys ran the ball for the most part,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said while noting last year’s top backup, Emanuel Wilson, lost a fumble. “Everyone ran hard and they were competing, they got tough yards, they were able to create some YAC. I was encouraged by every single one of those guys.”
Meanwhile, LaFleur hopes quarterback Jordan Love will practice this week, perhaps as soon as Monday. After having surgery on his left thumb last week, LaFleur will put some seven-on-seven drills into practice to give Love some full-speed reps while keeping the thumb out of harm’s way.
As for Brown, the injury probably derails his opportunity to press for a spot on the 53-man roster.
“Omar’s a guy that’s had a good camp,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said last week, “and we need to continue to develop him so when guys go down in the season, which hopefully they won’t, but at any position when guys go down you have to make sure as coaches that we’re developing the next guy.”
Brown, an undrafted rookie last year who initially signed with the Broncos but spent the duration of the regular season on Green Bay’s practice squad, leads the team with five interceptions during training camp, including three on Family Night.
“Yeah, he’s doing a good job,” defensive backs coach Ryan Downard said last week. “Obviously, the Family Night was a great performance by him, did a great job of capitalizing on the ball-in-the-air opps. He’s gotten better as we go. Each day, he just keeps getting better and better, and I knew that was going to be the case with him arriving when he did. All these training camp reps for him are so valuable. So, just a matter of consistency and how many days can you string together where you’re doing your job and plussing out on the grade sheet.”