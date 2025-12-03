Several Injured Players Return as Packers Get Ready for Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Several injured players returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday as they get ready for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Three of them were designated for return from injured reserve this week: running back MarShawn Lloyd, defensive end Brenton Cox and defensive end Collin Oliver.

Also, four players who were inactive for Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions were back on the practice field: receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), linebacker Quay Walker (stinger), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle).

Notably for Golden, he ran routes and caught passes from Jordan Love. When the team last practiced before the Minnesota game, Golden ran routes but was not thrown the ball.

Receiver Savion Williams (foot), defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) did not go out for the start of practice. Williams and Van Ness were inactive against Detroit. Wyatt will go on injured reserve this week, and the Packers signed his replacement on Wednesday .

It’s been a long time away from the field for Oliver, who injured a hamstring at the rookie camp, Lloyd, who injured a hamstring in the preseason, and Cox, who injured a groin in Week 1. So, they will be eased back into things.

“I think it’s just integrate them back into practice and just see where they’re at and take it one day at a time,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Expectations for Lloyd and Oliver, in particular, are low. Lloyd has a long injury history during his short time with the team and this was Oliver’s first full-squad practice.

“I think we’re going to be pretty open-minded with it, and it’s going to be a very fluid situation,” LaFleur said. “I think the more time somebody’s missed, the harder it is to get back. But it is a boost to get those guys back out there. I know it definitely lifts their spirits, as well.”

Cox, who played well during the second half of last season when given an opportunity following the Preston Smith trade, could earn a role, though it’s a crowded position group with Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Barryn Sorrell and, when healthy, Van Ness.

“He’s played a lot of a lot of football for us,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big, physical guy, can set an edge, does a good job rushing the passer, so we’re really excited to get him back.”

When Oliver was drafted in the fifth round, general manager Brian Gutekunst envisioned a player who could rush off the edge, play linebacker and contribute on special teams. He will start at defensive end, LaFleur said.

“He’s missed a lot of football, so just to see how he responds to getting in there,” he said. “How he does, or the more quickly he acclimates, the role could grow.”

The Packers opened the return-to-play windows for Cox, Lloyd and Oliver on Dec. 1. They’ll have 21 days to either add them to the 53-man roster or shut them down for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, receiver Jayden Reed, who had his return-to-play window opened on the Friday before the Nov. 23 game against the Vikings, was looking fast on a cold day on Clarke Hinkle Field.

Reed led the team in receptions and receiving yards during his first two seasons in the team. He was one of the league’s top yards-after-catch players last year. That’s something the Packers have missed since Tucker Kraft’s season-ending knee injury.

“No. 1, he’s got a ton of experience,” LaFleur said. “You guys see how we’ve used him in the past in regards to moving him all over the place. There’s a lot of things that he brings to our team just in regards to he’s a YAC machine. He does a really good job, whether it’s handing him the ball, flipping him a screen, getting him downfield in a pass concept, he does a really good job after the catch.

“But I think it’s all the little things that he does when he’s not playing with the football in regards to just the dog mentality he brings to our offense. He’s always doing a lot of the dirty work, digging out safeties, just competing to the highest level.”

Getting Walker back would be huge against the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack.

“Lot of respect for Quay Walker,” Bears coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Tuesday. “He has been doing it at a high level now for a number of years.”

Hobbs has missed the last four games – not to mention his starting job to Carrington Valentine. He’d provide veteran depth, though.

Perhaps that’s why receiver-turned-cornerback Bo Melton was back with the receivers on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we can ramp him up and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week,” LaFleur said of Hobbs.

