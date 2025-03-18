Packers Select Combine’s Fastest Player in Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers addressed their secondary in free agency with the signing of Nate Hobbs, but do they have a true, No. 1, lockdown cornerback?
No. But maybe they would with Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, the Packers’ selection in Daniel Jeremiah’s new mock draft at NFL.com.
“It’s not clear if Jaire Alexander has a long-term future in Green Bay, so the Packers turn to the highly dynamic Hairston at cornerback,” Jeremiah said.
In his pre-Scouting Combine prospect rankings, Jeremiah had Hairston ranked 43rd. However, he predicted a strong Combine would vault Hairston into the first-round conversation.
“He’s going to absolutely fly,” Jeremiah said before the Combine. “He’s in my top 50. I think he’s got a chance to run himself up into the first-round conversation. You’ll hear some buzz and some conversation about him.”
At 5-foot-11 1/4 and 183 pounds with 31-inch arms, Hairston has OK size. But where he’s different is the blinding athleticism. His 4.28-second time in the 40-yard dash made him the fastest player at the Scouting Combine. He added a 39.5-inch vertical leap, as well, as his Relative Athletic Score was 9.62.
Hairston led the SEC with five interceptions, 131 return yards and two pick-sixes during a breakout 2023 season.
“I played wide receiver growing up. That’s where the ball skills come from,” he told The Draft Network before the season. “It definitely helped with that. I feel like I can catch any ball thrown my way just like a receiver can.
“I have great instincts for the position, as well. I trust what I see. That comes from my preparation. Being able to study and really break down film, all of that allows me to play fast and free with an edge.”
In 2024, he missed five games due to a shoulder injury and an “undisclosed issue that included a hospital stay” and had just one pick.
“He’s willing in run support and is a dynamic blitzer,” Jeremiah said as part of his rankings. “He had a very productive 2023 season … but wasn’t targeted much in the games I studied from this past year. Overall, Hairston offers an enticing blend of movement skills and production.”
According to Pro Football Focus, Hairston gave up a completion rate of just 54.5 percent, though his average catch did gain 21.8 yards. In 2023, he had all the interceptions but also was charged with a 65.7 percent completion rate (but for only 9.8 yards per catch).
His nickname is “Mad Max.”
“It’s my personality on the field,” he said via Steelers Depot at the Senior Bowl. “My coach gave me it when I was younger, and now that NIL’s a thing, I just kind of took off with it. That’s my personality on the field. I’m Mad Max.”
At cornerback, Mississippi’s Trey Amos and Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas went off the board after Green Bay’s spot in the first round. In all, five cornerbacks went in the first.
At edge rusher, Georgia’s Mykel Williams, who has been frequently mocked to the Packers at No. 23, went to the Detroit Lions at No. 28. Three other defensive linemen, Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart, went between No. 27 and No. 32.
Only two receivers were selected in the first round, with Texas’ Matthew Golden the first off the board.