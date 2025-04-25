Packers Use First-Round Draft Pick on Texas Receiver Matthew Golden
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have done it. For the first time since 2002, they used their first-round draft pick on a receiver, with Texas’ Matthew Golden being the pick at No. 23 on Thursday night.
To an enormous cheer from the tens of thousands of Packers fans at the NFL Draft Theater located just outside Lambeau Field, team President Mark Murphy said the Packers had drafted a receiver. When he announced that it was Golden, the roar got louder.
A long “Go Pack Go” chant rank through the crisp spring air as Golden made his way onto the stage to hug Commission Roger Goodell.
Golden, who was in Green Bay earlier in the month for a predraft visit, shook hands with Murphy as fireworks burst over the stadium. Golden held a No. 1 jersey, yelled “Let’s Go!” and encouraged the crowd to cheer.
“It’s a blessing,” Golden said onstage. Of his ability to make big plays in big moments, as was the case in the College Football Playoffs, he said. “That’s what you should expect from me. I’m a reliable target. I can get open anywhere on the field. I’m bringing that dawg mentality, know that.”
The last time the Packers selected a receiver in the first round was Javon Walker on April 20, 2002 – 8,405 days ago. Golden was born on Aug. 1, 2003. He was aware of the history.
“I definitely knew they didn’t take a receiver from that long ago,” he told reporters via a Zoom. “It definitely means a lot more. It’s always been a dream of mine to go in the first round. It’s truly a blessing.”
Here’s the early read on Golden, the fastest offensive player at the Scouting Combine.
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 191 pounds. 9 1/2-inch hands. 4.29 40 (fastest receiver).
Relative Athletic Score: Not enough testing.
By the Numbers: Golden caught 134 passes for 1,975 yards (14.7-yard average) and 22 touchdowns in two seasons at Houston and one season at Texas. With the Longhorns, he set career highs with 58 receptions, 987 yards, 17.0 yards per reception and nine touchdowns. Golden had four 100-yard games in his career, led by eight receptions for 162 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and seven catches for 149 yards against Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs.
According to Pro Football Focus, 118 receivers were targeted at least 55 times. He ranked 62nd in YAC per catch (5.2), 61st in drop rate (6.5 percent) and 64th in missed tackles (eight). He caught 13-of-22 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, ranking among the leaders in receptions and catch percentage.
“It definitely is” an asset, Golden told The Draft Network of his speed. “I always have the ability to take the top off the defense. That’s in my bag at all times. Whatever Texas needed me to do though, I was willing to do it. At times, I was the one running routes underneath the coverage while somebody else took the top off.
“I accepted whatever role Texas had for me. I took a lot of pride in helping our offense.”
He said it: “Knowing I can play inside and out” is why he believes he’s the No. 1 receiver in the class. “You can move me anywhere. I can get open at any phase, at any level. Just understanding the game and seeing whatever the team wants me to do. I’m reliable on special teams also. So, I feel I can change the game in any way.”
Daniel Jeremiah said it: “I’ve become kind of obsessed with receivers with the thought and keeping an eye out for guys who are grounded through the catch, guys who really trust their hands and run through the ball,” he said before the Scouting Combine of Golden and Egbuka. “I just put more importance on that. You just see the really great receivers in the NFL have that trait, that quality, that confidence in their hands and allows them to do so much after the catch as well. Both those guys are grounded through the catch, tough, smart, instinctive players.”
Westendorf said it: One of the risers of the predraft process, Matthew Golden came into his final college season expecting to play second fiddle to Isaiah Bond.
Now, it appears Golden could be drafted at least one round before his fellow Longhorn. He ran one of the fastest 40s at the Combine but does not play to the same speed on the field that he showed on the track.
Noteworthy: During his first game on varsity in high school, he caught four touchdown passes. In the process, he became tight with his coach’s young son. “Win or lose, whether he had the type of game he wanted to have or not, he always made time to stop and give my son hug and do all that,” James Clancy said of Golden. “That was one of the things I told him. No matter what level you play at, don’t ever lose that wholesomeness. Because that’s what makes him special.”