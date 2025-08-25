Packers Trade for Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Lineman With Famous Aunt
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers addressed their precarious depth on the offensive line by trading for Darian Kinnard on Sunday, two days before roster cuts.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Kinnard, who has played in three games in his career and started once last season.
Kinnard was a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022. He played in one game as a rookie as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. He spent 2023 on the Chiefs’ practice squad as they won another Super Bowl.
At the end of the 2023 season, he signed a futures contract with the Eagles. He played in two games in 2024 as Philadelphia beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
Kinnard and Ken Norton Jr. are the only players to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
“I guess I can say I’m kind of spoiled when it comes to that, three years in, two rings and possibly going for a third,” Kinnard told The New York Post before the Super Bowl. “It’s pretty exciting. Sunday, we’ll figure out which side gets a third.”
The Packers emerged from the preseason with shaky depth on the offensive line. Their top six of Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom will be strong, and they have high hopes for 2025 second-round tackle Anthony Belton. Beyond those seven, though, are center/guard Jacob Monk, guard/center Donovan Jennings and tackle/guard Kadeem Telfort.
“It’s the NFL. The depth right now for us, it’s not where we want it to be,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said last week. “I think 31 other teams are saying that same thing. That’s why practices like this vs. Seattle, practices last week where they’re getting some reps, where they’re playing a little bit more in games, that’s valuable for us. A lot of guys have a chance and we’re going to see whether they’re going to step up or not.”
Kinnard played 101 snaps in the preseason, with 70 at right guard and 31 at right tackle. PFF charged him with one sack and six pressures allowed. He was not penalized.
Last season, he started at right tackle in the meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants. He allowed one sack and three pressures in 43 pass-protecting snaps, according to PFF.
“I’ve been so focused on just trying to make it in this league and be a part of something, so I haven’t really sat back and really looked at (my career),” Kinnard said before last year’s Super Bowl against the Chiefs.
“It’s really just about what I can do for the team I’m on and being a part of something special. I’m always moment to moment, day to day, practice to practice. I’ve been really focused on trying to do that and be valuable to the team, focusing more on what’s right in front of me rather than looking back.”
Kinnard started 39 games at Kentucky. As a senior in 2021, he was a consensus first-team All-American.
“He’s a physical guy who could come off the football and move people,” former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen told The Athletic before the 2022 draft. “He can move people without needing help in the run game. He’s physically imposing. I could see him transitioning to guard at the next level because he definitely gave us some thump in the run game.”
Before the 2022 draft, he measured 6-foot-5 3/8 and 322 pounds. With poor numbers in the agility drills and jumps, his Relative Athletic Score was 5.32.
He was born two months premature but was still 5 pounds.
“With it just being my mom and me, I needed to be the man of the house,” Kinnard told Fox Sports before the draft. “I think being [an offensive lineman] was the best fit for me as a protector. It sounds stupid, but the quarterback is like my mother, and [playing offensive line] is like protecting my family.”
Kinnard’s aunt is cousins with music legend Dolly Parton. Before the 2022 draft, he said they’d never met and he’s not a fan of country music.
“I didn’t find out until I was like 17, damn near 18, that she was my third cousin or fourth cousin,” Kinnard said in The Post story. “Cool story; I was told they both learned to drive together, so that’s pretty cool.”
While at Kentucky, he told The Courier-Journal: “It’s kind of cool. I grew up going to Dollywood and stuff like that, but I never really go around saying my cousin is Dolly Parton. … I just go about my business and focus on doing what I have to do.”