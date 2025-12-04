Here’s Why MarShawn Lloyd Remains Confident Entering Latest Comeback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How painful has been the start of Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd’s career?

Even the good plays end badly.

After his rookie season was derailed by hip, hamstring and ankle injuries along with an appendectomy, he missed time this summer with a groin injury. In his preseason debut at the Colts, he made a sensational 33-yard catch.

And hurt his hamstring.

With that, it was back to injured reserve, where he asked himself “a lot” of “Why me?” questions.

“But you got to deal with it. You got to deal with it,” Lloyd said after practice on Wednesday. “I had one of my teammates come up to me and asked me, ‘How do you do it?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’

“It’s hard. It’s definitely hard, but you got to keep your faith. You got to keep your faith and you got to keep good people around you just to make sure you keep yourself in the right mind.”

It’s been a series of challenges – not just physical ones – for last year’s touted third-round pick. He’s played in only one game in his career, spending more time in the corner of the Don Hutson Center riding an exercise bike than running with a football.

“I’m not going to sit here and say it wasn’t challenging because it happens here, happens there, happens – I’m a human,” Lloyd said. “Only person who really knows how I feel was my girl from when I go back home, because I did talk to her and different things. Just having the right people around you.”

Those people include Dr. Chris Carr, the team’s director of performance psychology, and teammates such as veteran running back Josh Jacobs.

“Just be open to everybody,” Lloyd said. “Feel like that was the biggest. Just keep the right mind but also my faith and that’s the biggest thing.”

Lloyd suffered the hamstring injury on Aug. 16 against the Colts with what he called a “fluke” injury. The Packers designated him for return from injured reserve on Monday. On Wednesday, he was limited participation at practice, not with the hamstring but with a calf injury sustained during his rehab.

“Confidence is really good. Confidence is really good,” Lloyd said. “Now it’s just getting back into football. Getting back into football, catching the ball, running the ball, just getting back into football shape.”

Green Bay Packers MarShawn Lloyd (32) participates in drills during training camp. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Part of that confidence comes after meeting with specialists at the renowned Meyer Institute of Sports in El Segundo, Calif. It is headed by Dr. John Meyer, the chairman of performance, health and wellness for the Los Angeles Clippers and the director of player health and performance for the Los Angeles Kings.

Lloyd didn’t want to talk in specifics about what he learned but said he “definitely got some good answers” that allowed him to get back on the field this week.

The only timetable for Lloyd is the 21-day return-to-play window. That will close on Dec. 24. At that point, the Packers must add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season. Getting him into a game was the furthest thing from coach Matt LaFleur’s mind before Wednesday’s practice.

“I think the more time somebody’s missed, the harder it is to get back,” he said. “But it is a boost to get those guys back out there. I know it definitely lifts their spirits, as well.”

Lloyd’s spirits were floating after practice.

“I love football,” he said. “When I’m on the field, I’m ready to go. I’m not going to sugarcoat anything, I’m just ready to go. It was fun to be out there, so when I get the ball in my hands, I make sure I sprint as fast as I can. I catch the ball or cut as well as I can. So, that’s something that stick with me throughout.”

While Lloyd has spent countless hours rehabbing his injuries, he’s been studying as if he were playing in the games. Position coach Ben Sirmans quizzes him during team meetings, and he takes the same day-before-the-game tests as the rest of the running backs.

Teammates, including Jacobs, have continued to support Lloyd through it all.

“That’s special,” Lloyd said. “I try to give my all through everything I do. The coaches believe in me. They always say that they drafted me for a reason, and I’m ready to prove that. Show them who they drafted and why they drafted me.”

The Packers’ three-man backfield is established, with Jacobs the main character in the backfield, Emanuel Wilson a strong backup and Chris Brooks bringing versatility and pass-protection ability.

Lloyd’s skill-set, though, is “different,” which is why he was called the “best back” in last year’s draft . If he gets through these next three weeks unscathed and shows he can help the team, he’ll be ready.

“Whatever they need. Whatever they want me to do,” he said. “I missed a lot of games, but I do feel like I can do some things to help. Whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready to go.”

