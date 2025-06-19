Fewer Practices Open to Fans as Part of Packers’ Training Camp Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Capped by a joint practice against the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers will open 14 practices to the fans during their 2025 training camp.
The first practice of training camp will be held on Wednesday, July 23. The Packers will practice three times during the first week of camp and five times during the second week, including Family Night on Saturday, Aug. 2.
The 13 practices to be held at Ray Nitschke Field will start at 10:30 a.m.
The Packers will have a joint practice at the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 14, before their preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16, and they will host the Seahawks for a joint practice on Thursday, Aug. 21, before their final preseason game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Aug. 23.
2025 Packers Training Camp Schedule
Wednesday, July 23: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 24: 10:30 a.m.
Friday, July 25: 10:30 a.m. (Shareholders meeting to follow.)
Sunday, July 27: 10:30 a.m.
Monday, July 28: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 30: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, July 31: 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2: Family Night, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale.
Tuesday, Aug. 5: 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 6: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 7: 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9: Preseason game against New York Jets, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 12: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 14: Joint practice at Indianapolis Colts in Westfield, Ind., time TBA.
Saturday, Aug. 16: Preseason game at Indianapolis Colts, noon.
Tuesday, Aug. 19: 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 21: Joint practice against Seattle Seahawks, 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 23: Preseason game against Seattle Seahawks, 3 p.m.
As of the Packers announcing their training camp schedule on June 19, there are 34 days until the first practice of camp.
“Everybody feels good this time of the year,” coach Matt LaFleur said after minicamp wrapped up on June 12. “The thing that’s most positive, I would say, for the most part, we had pretty good attendance. We had the majority of our guys here for the duration.
“I think that it’s been fun to watch how these guys grow. Especially guys maybe going into their second year, they’re so much further along than they were a year ago [in terms of] some of the conversations that we have. And then getting the new guys in, getting them acclimated to how we do things and the standards that we have here.”
While training camp will be critical in terms of players earning spots on the roster or roles on the team, this next stretch will be equally important.
“You’ve got to continue to work,” LaFleur continued. “Just because we’re done now, it goes on to the next phase, and now we have like 40 days roughly before the start of training camp.
“You can’t take your foot off the gas for one second in this league because, if you do, people are going to bypass you. We’ve got to keep pushing. These guys, they shoulder most of that responsibility in regards to how they go about training and taking care of their bodies and doing the things that they need to do to get ready to go when we get back here for the start of camp.”
Once again, the Packers will have two joint practices. Last year, the Packers had a practice at the Denver Broncos and hosted the Baltimore Ravens.
“I think they’re so common now that there’s almost a template that you kind of follow,” LaFleur said last year. “There is collaboration in terms of some of the periods — do you want to see more third down (or) do you want to see more second-and long in terms of what you’re trying to get out of each period. But you really try to cover all the situations.
“We’ve done so many of these, and the same with most of these teams around the league, that the format is very, very similar in most places. I think the big question nowadays is do you want to go one day or two days together? And I think that you’re seeing a lot more teams are starting to do the one-day thing because, general speaking, whoever gets, I guess, the upper hand on Day 1, the other team’s out for blood on Day 2 and then it kind of turns into just a wrestling match.”
Last year, 16 practices were open to the fans, so there will be two fewer opportunities this year. There were 13 practices open to the public in 2023, 12 in 2022 and 13 in 2021. No practices were open to the public in 2020 due to COVID. There were 16 open practices in 2019, LaFleur’s debut season.
This year, rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries will report to training camp on July 18. Everyone else will report on July 22, with the first practice a day later.