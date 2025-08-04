Packers Re-Sign Unsung Hero to 2023 Season
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Once again, the Green Bay Packers have “C.V.” and “C.B.” at cornerback.
The Packers added a familiar face and some experience at cornerback on Monday when they re-signed Corey Ballentine. In a corresponding roster move, they released cornerback Gregory Junior.
Ballentine signed with the Colts in free agency, a one-year contract that included $482,500 guaranteed, but released him on Friday.
Ballentine went from zero to hero for the Packers. For two full calendar years, from Nov. 2, 2020, to Nov. 6, 2022, Ballentine played exactly zero snaps on defense. During that same span, he changed teams four times. Ballentine played a little for the Packers in 2022. In 2023, he played a lot. Even though he failed to crack the 53-man roster, his 488 defensive snaps represented 43.9 percent of the team total.
The Packers went 4-2 when he started, including 4-1 when he played every snap.
“Yeah, it’s been a while,” Ballentine said in 2023. “This season has obviously been up and down for me. I started on practice squad and I’ve kind of worked my way up. That’s kind of how every year my whole journey to the league has been. It hasn’t always been easy or how I thought it would be, but I just kept my head down, kept working and let it all play out how it plays out. When I get my opportunity, take that opportunity and make the best of it.”
After playing in 14 games in 2023, when he broke up seven passes and recorded the first interception of his career, Ballentine played in 15 games with one start in 2024. He played 76 snaps on defense but was a key player on special teams.
“I think I bring physicality. I think I bring experience. I'm going on Year 7 and I like to compete,” Ballentine said after signing with the Colts. “I'm looking forward to helping in whichever way I can. I've also returned (kickoffs) for a long time, so I feel like I could do a lot of things. I'm looking forward to helping you where I can.”
The 29-year-old was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2019. He started four games for the Giants – two in 2019 and two in 2020 – before resurrecting his career with the Packers.
Maybe he can do it again.
The Packers have no veteran depth at cornerback. At this point, it looks like the Packers will roll into Week 1 against the Lions with Keisean Nixon and Nate Hobbs as the cornerbacks and Javon Bullard in the slot. If that’s the way they roll, their only experienced backup is Carrington Valentine – aka “C.V.”
Beyond them, it’s Bo Melton, who is transitioning from receiver, three late-round draft picks – Kalen King (seventh round by the Packers in 2024), Kamal Hadden (sixth round by the Chiefs in 2024) and Micah Robinson (seventh round by the Packers in 2025) - plus Isaiah Dunn, who hasn’t played in a game since 2022, and undrafted rookies Tyron Herring and Garnett Hollis Jr.
“What I learned the most [with the Packers was] just be ready at all times,” Ballentine said after signing with the Colts. “Your name could get called at any time. It could be Monday night, could be a big game, could be in the playoffs. Whenever your name is called, just be ready to answer the call. I think that's the biggest thing, and put your best foot forward. That's probably the biggest thing I learned, honestly. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready.”
In limited playing time last year, PFF charged him 4-of-8 passing when targeted. When he received a lot of playing time in 2023, PFF charged him with a 58.3 percent completion rate and a passer rating of 79.4.
“Probably more everybody else, because I already knew I could do it,” Ballentine said during training camp last year of what he proved in 2023. “That’s something that I feel like a lot of other people probably had doubts – not necessarily in the building but people that weren’t familiar with me or my game were probably like, ‘Who is that?’
“My teammates have confidence in me, coaches, everyone here does, and I knew I could do it. It’s just I have to show everybody else that isn’t familiar with me that I can do it. I think that’s what that was about. It wasn’t really that I never had it in me. I got here. I’ve been here for a reason. It wasn’t a confidence thing for me. It was just the opportunity.”
Now, Ballentine has another opportunity.