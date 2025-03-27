Potential First-Round Cornerback Will Have NFL Draft Visit with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – East Carolina’s Shavon Revel, one of the most talented cornerback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, will have a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers next week, according to a source.
Revel is a potential first-round pick; the Packers almost certainly would have to take him at No. 23 rather than waiting for their spot at No. 54 of the second round.
At 6-foot-1 7/8, he’s got elite height for the position. With 32 5/8-inch arms, he’s got elite length for the position. He’s got excellent production, as well.
A junior-college transfer, Revel barely played in 2022 but burst onto the scene in 2023. While he intercepted only one pass, he allowed a completion rate of just 46.2 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions.
The combination of performance and physical skills generated a first-round buzz entering 2024. He backed it up to start the season. In the first three games, he intercepted two passes and allowed a completion rate of 42.9 percent. However, he suffered a torn ACL at practice.
The injury not only ended his season, it prevented him from competing at the Senior Bowl, where he would have had a chance to answer small-school-competition questions, or testing at the Scouting Combine.
According to Revel and his doctor, he will be ready for the start of training camp.
Sometimes, predraft visits are used to gauge how a player is coming back from a significant injury. Revel, however, went through rigorous medical exams at the Scouting Combine, so teams should have a good feel for the state of his knee.
That the Packers met with Revel at the Combine and are bringing him to Lambeau is a sign of significant interest in a player at a position of need.
“Everybody wanted to know my story,” Revel said when asked about the Packers at the Combine. “So, it was kind of like they still trying to get to know me. I love the Packers. I mean, I love Jaire Alexander. He was a good cornerback that I look up to. I like how he pressed at the line of scrimmage and stuff like that. I feel like I carry the same attributes that he carried.”
In his player rankings from before the Scouting Combine, Revel was the No. 32 prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and the No. 46 prospect, according to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
He is the No. 3 cornerback, according to NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks. Revel, he said, “intrigues evaluators looking for a ballhawking corner with size and length. The ECU product is a ball magnet on the perimeter with the skills to shrink passing windows for quarterbacks attempting to make throws outside the numbers.”
He is also a physical and sound tackler. In 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, he missed only three tackles (5.0 percent). Missed-tackle rates for other corner prospects in the draft from 2024: Michigan’s Will Johnson, 20.8 percent; Texas’ Jahdae Barron, 9.5 percent; Ole Miss’ Trey Amos, 11.6 percent; Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison, 16.7 percent; Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, 27.3 precent; Florida State’s Azareye'h Thomas, 13.8 percent; Iowa State’s Darien Porter, 20.8 percent.
“Just doing it, man. You just got to be confident, man,” Revel said. “You got to do this for the team. It’s not only you. You got other players that’s depending on you. So, just coming downhill, man, just being confident on that hit.”
The Packers were small in the secondary last season, with Keisean Nixon (5-10 1/4) and Carrington Valentine (5-11 5/8) at cornerback and Javon Bullard (5-10 1/2) in the slot. Free agent addition Nate Hobbs (5-11 3/8) isn’t much bigger.
Drafting Revel would give the Packers some options against taller receivers.
“My build, it’s just something that was built in me,” Revel said. “I always believed in myself. I always trusted in my abilities that I had and that I carried also throughout my life. Just being confident. It’s a lot of tall, it’s a lot of short. I don’t care if you’re short or tall. If you’re a dog, you’re a dog. I mean, I just used it. I guess it was a tool God gave me.”
Not only was Revel a standout at East Carolina, he was well-respected. Revel turned down big-money NIL money to stay at ECU in 2024.
“He is mentally tough but he's also a tough football player,” Revel’s position coach at East Carolina, Jules Montinar, said on The Ship’s Log podcast in the spring. “He's a hard worker. He shows up every day, goes 100 miles per hour, does what he's supposed to do, takes care of his business in the classroom.
“Throughout my years of being a coach, you appreciate guys that (do) it the right way, Very humbling attitude and really has a special story. The guy spent two years at junior college and didn't necessarily get the offers he wanted out of high school. So, he's had to work to get to where he's at here. It was amazing for him to have the success that he had and I'm really, really excited about this upcoming year, as well.”
Unfortunately, that upcoming year was limited to three games. But they were intriguing enough to keep him in the first-round mix.
“Man, you’re going to get a hard-working, downhill, hard-nosed cornerback,” Revel said. “Like 110 percent effort every single day.”