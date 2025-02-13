Potential Packers in NFL Free Agency: Milton Williams Brings the Heat
The Green Bay Packers couldn’t block Milton Williams in the wild-card game and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t block him in the Super Bowl.
While Jalen Hurts was voted MVP of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl LIX, Williams was just as valuable. A third-round pick in 2021, Williams emerged as one of the standout players during their playoff run. His dominance played a critical role in the Eagles’ defensive dominance.
With NFL free agency on the horizon, Williams is expected to be a valuable target for teams looking to upgrade their defensive front. For the Packers, Williams could be the difference-maker they need to bolster their pass rush and defensive line.
Williams, who had four pressures against the Packers in the playoffs, delivered an unforgettable performance in the Super Bowl, finishing with two sacks and two tackles for losses among four total tackles. His sack, strip and recovery – one of four pressures in the game – helped give the Eagles a 40-6 lead in the fourth quarter.
Williams’ ability to disrupt the pocket with power and speed made him one of the most impactful players on the field. Though his Super Bowl performance was spectacular, it was part of a season-long showcase of his ability to elevate an Eagles defense that finished first in points allowed and second in yards allowed.
In 2024, Williams had his best season to date. In 17 games that included seven starts, he set career highs with five sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
According to Pro Football Focus, his pass-rush ability stood out with a PFF grade of 90.4, placing him second in the league behind only the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. Of 75 interior defensive linemen who had at least 250 pass-rushing opportunities, Williams ranked second in pass-rushing productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, and fourth in pass-rush win rate.
PFF credited Williams with 40 pressures. Kenny Clark led the Packers’ defensive tackles with 33 but Williams had 118 fewer pass-rushing opportunities, showcasing his ability to consistently collapse the pocket or move the quarterback off his spot. His transformation from a rotational player to a disruptive force signals that he is ready to make an even bigger impact for a team like Green Bay.
In the playoffs, only teammate Jalen Carter (22) had more pressures than Williams (14) among defensive tackles.
Williams’ versatility is one of his biggest strengths.
“We have options to do different things there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Milton’s done a really good job. He’s tough, he works hard, he’s a good teammate, all the things you want out of one of your players.”
What makes Williams stand out is his growth since his rookie season. His PFF WAR (Wins Above Replacement) jumped significantly, ranking seventh among defensive linemen, as he solidified himself as a reliable and versatile disruptor along the defensive line.
Williams’ ability to succeed inside and outside also makes him an attractive option for Green Bay. This season, he played 452 snaps at defensive tackle and 92 at right end, proving he is able to move around the line when needed.
Though Williams thrives as a pass rusher, his 43.1 PFF run-defense grade highlights room for improvement. His 11.1 percent missed-tackle rate – a career worst – raises concerns about his consistency as a tackler. If he can clean up his run defense, he’ll become a more complete player capable of impacting both phases of the game.
One person who has long admired Williams’ game is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who nearly landed him in Miami.
“Yeah, I like Milt. Milt is a good player,” Fangio said. “He’s solid both vs. the run and in pass rush. He’s a guy that from afar I’ve liked that the Eagles have had. In fact, I tried to get us to trade for him last year in Miami, but [Eagles executive vice president/general manager] Howie [Roseman] wouldn’t do it. But I like Milt. Milt is a pro.”
Williams, who is only 25 and has missed just one game in four seasons, is projected to secure a lucrative deal, with estimates pointing to a three-year, $63 million contract, averaging $21 million per year and including $37.5 million guaranteed, according to PFF.
“Yeah, I think about it, of course,” Williams said in December. “Everybody is always telling me you need to do this and that and I just worry about my play on the field. I would love to be here, but if not here then that’s what it’s going to be. I don’t worry about it too much. I try to put on good tape and be productive when I’m out there.”
With Clark’s production starting to decline and TJ Slaton headed to free agency, the Packers need a disruptive interior lineman. Pairing Williams with Clark could form a formidable duo, provided Clark returns to top form.
This partnership would improve the Packers’ ability to pressure quarterbacks and finish games more effectively. If Williams continues to improve, he could be one of the offseason’s top acquisitions and a key piece in the Packers’ quest for a Super Bowl championship.