Seven-Round Packers Mock Draft 2.1: Revel in This Selection
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback should have been a strength for the Green Bay Packers.
It was not.
Jaire Alexander couldn’t stay on the field. Again. Eric Stokes failed to make any plays on the ball. Again.
The Packers lost their final three games of the season. Alexander missed them all due to a midseason knee injury and Stokes played 39 snaps – 34 at Minnesota in Week 17, five against Chicago in Week 18 and zero against Philadelphia in the playoffs.
While Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine did a nice job in holding down the fort – the Packers weren’t eliminated from the playoffs because of their corners – it’s time to make a big move.
Here is our second seven-round mock draft of the year.
First round: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
The Packers went into the playoffs with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine at corner and Javon Bullard in the slot. None of them are 6 foot tall, which is a potential problem against the NFL’s many 6-foot-3 receivers.
Enter Shavon Revel, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. Revel allowed a catch rate of 44.2 percent in 2023, which set him up to be a first-round draft pick. After intercepting two passes in the first three games of 2024 and allowing a 38.1 percent completion rate, Revel suffered a torn ACL at practice.
The bad news is he missed the rest of the season, including a chance to compete at the Senior Bowl. The good news is the injury happened so early in the season that he should be ready for Day 1 of training camp.
He is the No. 23 prospect at ESPN and No. 32 at The Athletic.
“Revel is smooth with the speed to stay in the receiver's back pocket when turning and running in press coverage,” reads a bit of ESPN’s scouting report. “He flashes the ability to recover when he gets caught out of phase. His burst and ability to close jumps out on tape, and he has the frame and length to compete for 50-50 balls.”
Second round: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins
Somehow, the Packers have to replace Christian Watson, who will miss about half the season with a torn ACL.
In a weak draft class, there aren’t many receivers in this class that boast Watson’s height and speed. At least the 6-foot-4 Jayden Higgins has the height. After opening his career at Eastern Kentucky, Higgins caught 53 passes for 983 yards (18.5 average) and six touchdowns in 2023 and 87 passes for 1,185 yards (13.6 average) and nine touchdowns in 2024, when he was a third-team All-American.
He used his size to make 24 contested catches during those two seasons with just three drops, according to PFF.
Third round: Georgia C Jared Wilson
This is our one repeat selection from our first mock.
Starting center Josh Myers is headed to free agency. The Packers like him better than you do, and so does quarterback Jordan Love. So, he could be back. If not, enter Georgia’s Jared Wilson, who might blow the doors off the Scouting Combine with his athleticism at the position.
“This guy runs faster than a lot of our defensive backs, believe it or not,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March. That’s a bit of hyperbole but he allowed zero sacks and six pressures in the powerful SEC in 2024.
Fourth round: UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo
There is tremendous depth on the defensive line in the draft class, which we took advantage of on Day 3.
Femi Oladejo had career highs of 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses in 2024. For the Bruins, he played mostly on the defensive line but some off-the-ball linebacker. At Cal in 2022, he played mostly linebacker but also some on the edge.
“I definitely have a unique body,” Oladejo told Sports Illustrated at the Senior Bowl. “Very long, lengthy, but lean. … I played Mike linebacker my first three years, so I have the mindset of a Mike ’backer. I know what’s going on around me. Now I’m an edge, and I can use my power, my speed, my explosiveness.”
Fifth round: Indiana DT C.J. West
With TJ Slaton headed to free agency after starting every game the past two seasons, the Packers might need to add one player.
C.J. West was a 35-game starter at Kent State before moving to Indiana for his final season. He had two sacks and 7.5 tackles for losses among 42 total stops for the Hoosiers, including season highs of six tackles and 1.5 TFLs in the playoff loss to Notre Dame.
After a big week at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he told The Draft Network: “I’m a violent player. Violence stands out on my tape. It makes me different. I’m a violent player at the point of attack. I rely on my get-off as well. I get off the ball really quick and don’t give offensive linemen a chance to decipher what I’m doing.”
Sixth round: Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
KeAndre Lambert-Smith would help replace Watson’s speed. The Penn State transfer caught 50 passes for 981 yards (19.6 average) and eight touchdowns in 2024. He dropped only three passes. His uncle is former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor.
Seventh round: UCF CB B.J. Adams
At 6-foot-1 3/8 and 32 1/4-inch arms, B.J. Adams would add more size at cornerback, where Corey Ballentine and Robert Rochell will join Stokes in free agency. In nine games in 2024, he intercepted two passes. Those were the only interceptions in 29 career starts.
Adams was a key player at UCF in all four seasons and allowed a catch rate of just 51.2 percent for his career. He missed time down the stretch with a back injury.
Seventh round: Cal LB Teddye Buchanan
With Eric Wison and Isaiah McDuffie headed to free agency, the Packers might need to add some young depth to join Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper. After four years at UC-Davis, Buchanan transferred to Cal for 2024 and had five sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 114 total tackles and four passes defensed to earn first-team all-ACC.
What We Liked
Cornerback and receiver, arguably, are the team’s biggest needs. Doubling up at both positions seems like a necessity, depending on what happens in free agency.
At receiver, where the passing game crumbled without Christian Watson, an instant-impact player must be added. With his size, Higgins would bring a key dynamic. With his speed, Lambert-Smith at least has more upside than Bo Melton, who hasn’t made much impact on offense in three years in the league.
At cornerback, it’s time to move on from Alexander and Stokes. Revel’s size will bring a different asset than Nixon, who played surprisingly well on the perimeter, and Valentine, who produced a turnover in four consecutive games down the stretch.
What We Didn’t Like
The Packers have needs at cornerback, receiver and offensive and defensive lines. Without a bonus pick from trading Rasul Douglas, Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams, it’s going to be a challenge to find impact players at every position of need.
Taking only one offensive lineman is problematic considering how the lack of depth killed the Packers at the Eagles. The decision in this mock was Revel or Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round. We took Revel and didn’t pick a tackle at all. They will need Jordan Morgan to stay healthy and reach his potential and the other rookies, Jacob Monk and Travis Glover, to take big steps forward in Year 2.
If the Packers lose Slaton, defensive tackle will be more of a priority.