Todd McShay Picks Packers’ Best Undrafted Free Agents
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At the end of a phone call breaking down the Green Bay Packers’ eight-man draft class, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay was read the list of the team’s undrafted signings.
Did anyone stand out?
“The two Georgia guys,” McShay, formerly of ESPN and now the author of The McShay Report, said on Monday.
Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson started 24 consecutive games at Georgia before finishing at Kentucky. Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse started 42 games at Georgia – 33 more than fellow Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson, who the Packers drafted in the sixth round.
Dumas-Johnson was a first-team All-American at Georgia in 2022, when he had four sacks, nine tackles for losses, three forced fumbles and 70 tackles to help the Bulldogs win the national championship. However, his 2023 season was cut short by a broken arm.
He spent his final season at Kentucky. In 11 games (all starts), he had 67 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses.
At 6-foot 3/4 and 236 pounds, Dumas-Johnson ran his 40 in 4.60 seconds and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 8.98.
“Dumas-Johnson’s intriguing because I think Green Bay wants to be rugged up front and Dumas-Johnson's a thumper, physical guy,” McShay said on Monday, before the signing of veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons. “As an undrafted free agent, bring him in, special teams. He fits the prototype of what they're looking for. He was on track but then he got injured, frustrated a little bit at Georgia and transfers to Kentucky.
“You don't land at Georgia if you don't have talent. You can see that he was a major contributor for a year-and-a-half playing next to Smael Mondon. As an undrafted free agent, give him a few thousands of dollars and let him come in with a chip on his shoulder and let him try to prove himself.”
To McShay’s point, Dumas-Johnson played 297 snaps on special teams in four seasons.
“I was coming off a good sophomore season when my junior year got cut short by that injury,” Dumas-Johnson told The Draft Network. “To come back out there and play a complete season in my senior year, it was huge, a big deal for me. I felt like I had produced in 2022. The injury was unfortunate in 2023, but I played good ball again in 2024. I felt like myself again.”
Stackhouse started 42 games during his final three seasons at Georgia. He had two sacks and seven tackles for losses during that span.
With the Packers having lost 340-pound TJ Slaton in free agency and no proven depth behind Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden, Stackhouse has an opportunity to make the roster because of his power at 6-foot-3 3/4 and 327 pounds. His Relative Athletic Score was 6.06.
“I actually thought Stackhouse would get drafted,” McShay said. “I knew Brinson had a really good shot late to get drafted, and Stackhouse actually showed up and flashed a little bit more. They both play with gap discipline. I thought Stackhouse had a little bit more quickness and flashed a little more. I think they want to bring him in and test to see if maybe he can surprise. He showed up big in some moments for Georgia. So, that to me is a great signing.”