Two Packers Picked for NFL’s All-Time Free Agency Team
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Day 1 of NFL free agency, the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with cornerback Nate Hobbs. Upon arriving to sign his contract, he was given jersey No. 21.
That was the same number worn by Charles Woodson, who reignited his Pro Football Hall of Fame career when he signed with the Packers in free agency in 2006.
The Packers can only dream that Hobbs will be as dominant as Woodson at cornerback, or that Aaron Banks will be as powerful in the trenches as Reggie White.
Woodson and White were named to the NFL’s All-Time Free Agency Team, as selected by Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano.
In 1993, Reggie White was the big fish in the free-agent market. More than 30 years later, he remains arguably the greatest player to ever reach free agency. The small-market Packers, with a legendary assist by coach Mike Holmgren, signed him to a four-year, $17 million contract.
“‘Reggie, this is God. Come to Green Bay,” Holmgren said in a voicemail to White.
In six years in Green Bay, White was the definition of dominant. He was a first- or second-team All-Pro all six seasons with 68.5 sacks. During his final season with the team in 1998, White was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year with 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.
“The Minister of Defense was the first high-profile free agent, and a case could be made that he was the best of all time,” Vacchiano wrote. “He had a brilliant eight years in Philadelphia that included 124 sacks, seven Pro Bowls and a Defensive Player of the Year award.
“In six years in Green Bay he … solidified his fast path to the Hall of Fame, and helped the Packers win their first Lombardi Trophy in 29 years, too.”
White, who had three sacks in the Super Bowl against the Patriots to secure the Lombardi, was highly coveted in free agency in 1993. By contrast, nobody wanted Woodson in 2006. Only the Packers, who were relentless in their pursuit.
“The decision was really made for me, to be honest,” Woodson said in 2019, when he was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame. “There wasn’t a whole lot of suitors out there for me as a free agent. The Green Bay Packers came with a package and, to quote the movie, they showed me the money. They really wanted me there and showed that they wanted me there.”
It wasn’t smooth sailing. Woodson got the money but Green Bay was not where he wanted to play.
“It was kind of rough at the beginning, because I really didn’t quite want to be there, and I just couldn’t wrap my mind around the fact that I didn’t have anybody who wanted me on their team,” Woodson said. “I was really sour about that, so it kind of dictated the way I interacted with a lot of people around there, really standoffish, got into some verbal arguments and things like that.
“When I look back on it, I kind of feel like it was my way of trying to get out of the situation. But I’m really glad I didn’t get out of it because it turned out the way it turned out. I finally got comfortable being there, and once I started playing and started making plays, everything kind of took care of itself from there.”
Woodson played seven seasons for the Packers. He maybe wasn’t quite as dominant – who could be? – but he resurrected his career and became a heart-and-soul player through game-turning plays and inspirational messages.
From 2008 through 2011, no defensive back in the NFL was as good as Woodson. He was first- or second-team All-Pro all four seasons. In 2009, he led the NFL with nine interceptions to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. In 2010, he helped the Packers win the Super Bowl. In 2011, he led the NFL with seven interceptions and was sixth in DPOY voting.
“After a stellar first four years of his career with the Raiders, Woodson's star faded a bit over the next four, thanks mostly to injuries,” Vacchiano wrote. “But that didn't stop the Packers from paying him and, once he got to Green Bay, he enjoyed a revival. He had eight interceptions in his first year there, and 38 over seven seasons.”
While White’s No. 92 was retired, No. 21 has been worn by a few Packers, including cornerback Eric Stokes the previous four years.
Now, No. 21 belongs to Hobbs, who got to know Woodson while with the Raiders.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s on your mind so it’s not really pressure,” Hobbs said. “If you think about it that way, then there’s going to be pressure, but if you believe in yourself and be where your feet at and be in the moment, then it’s not pressure. But, obviously, Charles Woodson, the great Hall of Famer, one of the best to ever do it, I’ve got to pay him homage.”
