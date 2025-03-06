Updated Next-Team Odds for Packers Acquiring Davante Adams, DK Metcalf
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could use an impact receiver. A proven No. 1, you might say.
Two premier veterans are available, Davante Adams and DK Metcalf, and they are by far the best options for receiver-needy teams.
The Packers remain the betting favorite to re-sign Adams, the three-time All-Pro who was released by the New York Jets this week. However, their favorite status continued to dwindle little by little.
At DraftKings Sportsbook on Thursday morning, the Packers were +190 to sign Adams. By implied probability, that’s 34.48 percent, unchanged from Wednesday and down a bit from the opening odds from Tuesday (+165; 37.74 percent).
The Los Angeles Chargers opened at +550 (15.38 percent) but moved to +450 (18.18 percent). With the potential of Aaron Rodgers signing with the Giants, Adams joining him in New York went from +1200 to +850.
Adams would be open to returning to Green Bay, where football would be the focus and he’d join a contending team with a quarterback he’s praised, but the Packers have shown no propensity for signing aging players to a big contract. Adams is 32 but coming off his five consecutive 1,000-yard season. As one source said, he remains an “elite” player.
While Adams is a free agent, Metcalf is requesting a trade from the Seattle Seahawks. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Seahawks are asking for first- and third-round draft picks in return.
They likely won’t get that much, since the acquiring team will have to hand Metcalf a contract extension worth about $30 million annually. However, at age 27, he is in the prime of his career, making him the best receiver available in a poor group of free agents and a mediocre draft class.
In fact, Metcalf and Hall of Famer Randy Moss are the only receivers in NFL history with at least 900 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in each of his first six seasons.
DraftKings debuted next-team odds for Metcalf on Thursday. Because of his big-play production, he is arguably a better fit than Adams but the Packers have only the 10th-shortest odds to make a deal. Green Bay is +1600, an implied probability of 5.88 percent.
The Latest Davante Adams Next-Team Odds
Here are the updated odds for Adams.
Green Bay Packers: +190
Los Angeles Chargers: +450
San Francisco 49ers: +650
Los Angeles Rams: +750
New York Giants: +850
Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots: +1000
Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans: +1600
Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens: +1800
Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans: +3000
Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000
Indianapolis Colts: +6000
Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles: +7500
Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints: +10000
The Latest DK Metcalf Next-Team Odds
The Seattle Seahawks, who don’t have to trade DK Metcalf, are the co-favorites to be Metcalf’s next team at +300.
At the Scouting Combine, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald told reporters: “We want to get the ball to DK. We want to make sure he’s a focal point of our offense.”
Also at +300 are the Los Angeles Chargers, who could use another weapon for Justin Herbert. By releasing Joey Bosa, the Chargers have the third-most cap space. The New England Patriots, who have the most cap space, are next at +350.
Here are the debut odds.
Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers: +300
New England Patriots: +350
Houston Texans: +550
Las Vegas Raiders: +700
Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos: +1200
New York Giants, Chicago Bears: +1400
Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars: +1600
Dallas Cowboys: +2000
Washington Commanders: +2500
Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills: +2800
Detroit Lions: +3000
Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens: +3500
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets: +4000
Minnesota Vikings: +5500
Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons: +6000
San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals: +10000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.