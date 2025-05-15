Favorite or Underdog? Vegas Lines for Every Packers Game on 2025 Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL releasing the 2025 season schedule on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers are favored in 13 of 17 games at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Packers are 0.5-point favorites for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions at DraftKings. However, at BetMGM and at FanDuel, the Lions are 1.5-point favorites. At FanDuel, 74 percent of the bets are on Detroit but 66 percent of the money is on Green Bay. At BetMGM, 96 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the money are on Detroit.
Interestingly, at DraftKings, the Packers are underdogs in four games but the Lions are underdogs in five, the Vikings in 10 and the Bears in 10. So, by that measure, the Packers might be the best team in the rugged NFC North.
However, by the division odds, the Lions are the favorites at +140, followed by the Packers at +260, the Vikings at +400 and the Bears at +425. By over/under win totals, the Lions are 10.5 wins, the Packers are 9.5 and the Bears and Vikings are 8.5.
The Buffalo Bills, who have the Ravens, Chiefs and Eagles on the schedule, are not underdogs in any game. The Eagles are underdogs in two games, fewest in the NFC.
Here are the game-by-game lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.
WEEK 1 – Home: Detroit Lions (Sunday, Sept. 7. 3:25 p.m. CBS.)
Packers are 0.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 2 – Home: Washington Commanders (Thursday, Sept. 11. 7:15 p.m. Prime Video)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 3 – Away: Cleveland Browns (Sunday, Sept. 21. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 5.5-point favorites. Over/under is 43.5.
WEEK 4 – Away: Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Sept. 28. 7:20 p.m. NBC)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 47.5.
WEEK 5 – Bye
WEEK 6 – Home: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 12. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
Packers are 2.5-point favorites. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 7 – Away: Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Oct. 19. 3:25 p.m. Fox)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 47.5.
WEEK 8 – Away: Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 26. 7:20 p.m. NBC).
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 44.5.
WEEK 9 – Home: Carolina Panthers (Sunday, Nov. 2. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 7.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 10 – Home: Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, Nov. 10. 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 11 – Away: New York Giants (Sunday, Nov. 16. Noon. Fox).
Packers are 4.5-point favorites. Over/under is 43.5.
WEEK 12 – Home: Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, Nov. 23. Noon. Fox).
Packers are 3.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 13 – Away: Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27. Noon. Fox.)
Packers are 2.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 48.5.
WEEK 14 – Home: Chicago Bears (Sunday, Dec. 7. Noon. Fox)
Packers are 3.5-point favorites. Over/under is 46.5.
WEEK 15 – Away: Denver Broncos (Sunday, Dec. 14. 3:25 p.m. CBS)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 44.5.
WEEK 16 – Away: Chicago Bears (Saturday, Dec. 20. 3:30 or 7 p.m. Fox.)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. Over/under is 45.5.
WEEK 17 – Home: Baltimore Ravens (Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 27 or 28. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Packers are 1.5-point underdogs. Over/under is 46.5.
WEEK 18 – Away: Minnesota Vikings (Saturday or Sunday, Jan 3 or 4. Time TBA, TV TBA)
Packers are 1.5-point favorites. No over/unders for any Week 18 game.