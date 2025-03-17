Week 2 of NFL Free Agency: Five Veterans Who Could Help Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In NFL free agency, there’s never a calm before the storm. It’s the storm, then the calm.
With Week 2 of free agency under way, the Green Bay Packers could make some waves by addressing shortcomings on their roster with these five veterans at positions of need. (Ages are as of Week 1.)
DE Azeez Ojulari (25)
A second-round pick in 2021, Azeez Ojulari has 22 sacks in 46 career games. He’s had troubles staying healthy, with a total of 35 games played the past three seasons. He spent time on injured reserve in 2022 (calf), 2023 (ankle) and 2024 (toe).
When he plays, he’s a factor. Last season, Ojulari had six sacks in 11 games (five starts). In PFF’s pass-rush productivity, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap, Ojulari ranked 34th out of 95 edge rushers with at least his number of pass-rushing opportunities (196). That was better than that of Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness. However, he ranked only 74th in pass-rush win rate, which was behind Gary (38th) and Van Ness (65th) but better than Enagbare (84th).
DT Calais Campbell (39)
Calais Campbell somehow continues to defy Father Time. With the Falcons in 2023 and Dolphins in 2024, Campbell started all 34 games and recorded 11.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for losses.
Of course, the Packers don’t sign old players, but after losing 17-game starter TJ Slaton in free agency and with Kenny Clark not getting any younger, Campbell would take the pressure off GM Brian Gutekunst to draft one with an early pick.
Of 93 defensive tackles who played at least 200 pass-rushing snaps, Campbell ranked 26th in PFF’s pass-rush productivity and 24th in pass rush-win rate. Only Devonte Wyatt, who finished fourth and 10th in those stats, respectively, was better among the Packers’ defensive tackles. He’s always been a stud against the run.
CB Asante Samuel (25)
Cornerback is a premium position. Asante Samuel is young, experienced and proven. So, why is he still available?
After playing in all 34 games (31 starts) the previous two seasons, Samuel played in only four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury that he was “born with,” he said at the end of the season. He sat out the rest of the season “to make sure for the long run I’ll be good.”
Obviously, no team wants to invest too much into a player with an injury history. However, maybe at some point the price will be right for a player who had two interceptions and double-digits pass defensed each of his first three seasons.
If the injury risk for Samuel is just too high: The Packers don’t host too many reunions, but Rasul Douglas remains unsigned. He had zero interceptions last season but a total of 14 in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
OT Jedrick Wills (26)
The Packers typically have had an experienced backup offensive tackle, whether it was veterans such as Rick Wagner and Jared Veldheer or a former first-round pick like Andre Dillard last season.
Jedrick Wills would be more like Dillard. A bit undersized for a tackle at 6-foot-4 1/4 (but with 34 1/4-inch arms and 5.05 speed in the 40), Willis was the 10th pick of the 2020 draft by the Browns. Also like Dillard, he was a bust.
Wills was the Browns’ starting left tackle for all 45 appearances from 2020 through 2022. He missed half of 2023 and the start of 2024 with a knee injury. He started four of the next five games – and didn’t play well – before opting to sit out the Week 8 game against the Ravens for what he called a “business decision.” That earned him a seat on the bench.
Another option would be Joe Noteboom. Noteboom, who will turn 30 in June, was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2018. He had elite physical traits (6-foot-5, 34 3/8-inch arms, 4.96 in the 40) but never turned into a steady starter. In seven years with the Rams, he started 35 games, led by nine in 2020 and eight in 2023.
For his career, according to PFF, he’s played 1,234 snaps at left tackle but he’s also logged 494 snaps at left guard, 444 at right tackle and 180 at right guard. He was the Rams’ starting left tackle to open 2024 but suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and missed most of the season.
WR Devin Duvernay (27)
There are bigger names available at receiver – Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs among them. They’re all past their prime but would improve the Packers’ receiver depth chart.
However, if Keisean Nixon is too valuable on defense to be returning kickoffs and some punts, then the Packers must find a replacement on special teams. Enter Devin Duvernay, who was the All-Pro returner in 2021 before Nixon took that mantle in 2022 and 2023.
In five seasons, Duvernay boasts career averages of 24.9 yards per kickoff return (with two touchdowns) and a 12.0-yard average per punt return. He’s also been sure-handed with three fumbles in 176 career kickoff and punt returns.
After catching 90 passes during his first three seasons, he caught only 15 passes for 97 yards for the Ravens in 2023 and Jaguars in 2024. There’s probably some untapped receiver/rusher potential, like Matt LaFleur found with Tyler Ervin in 2019 and 2020.
Before being selected in the third round of the 2020 draft, Duvernay measured 5-foot-10 1/2 and 200 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds.