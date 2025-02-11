Where Are Packers In 2025 NFL Power Rankings?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers failed to get out of wild-card weekend. They lost their last three games, including at home against the Chicago Bears. They went a combined 0-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Still, the Packers are sixth in Pro Football Network’s 2025 NFL power rankings, which are based on its in-house metrics on offense, defense and special teams, a strength-of-schedule correlation, and 2024 injuries and 2025 free agents.
“They have a talented roster on both sides of the ball and are one good offseason from being a competitor,” PFN’s Ben Rolfe wrote.
The Packers enter the offseason with some obvious needs. Starting center Josh Myers is scheduled to be a free agent, as are defensive tackle TJ Slaton (17 starts in 2024), linebackers Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson (combined 29 starts) and cornerback Eric Stokes (seven starts).
Plus, cornerback Jaire Alexander (a two-time All-Pro who started all seven appearances) might not return and there could be a push to land a No. 1 receiver, especially with Christian Watson out with a torn ACL.
That’s a lot of holes, especially given their lack of offseason capital, but the Eagles have bigger questions in free agency and Lions coach Dan Campbell had to replace both coordinators.
The key will be getting Jordan Love back to the level that everyone expected in 2024 after he dominated the second half in 2023.
In reality, his numbers in 2024 were about the same as they were in 2023. In 2023, Love completed 64.2 percent of his passes, threw 11 interceptions and finished with a passer rating of 96.1. In 2024, Love completed 63.1 percent of his passes, threw 11 interceptions (but in 154 fewer attempts) and finished with a passer rating of 96.7.
The difference, of course, is that Love rolled into the 2023 playoffs on an elite hot streak but stumbled into the playoffs in 2024. During the three-game skid to end the season, Love completed just 61.3 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was overwhelmed by the Eagles’ defense in the playoff loss, but so was the Chiefs’ legendary Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
“Jordan Love’s playoff performance likely creates some nerves among fans,” Rolfe said, “but he is still developing as he enters his third year as a starter. If Love takes that next step, this team has all the pieces to challenge for the Super Bowl.”
The Baltimore Ravens, led by their powerhouse offense, are No. 1. The Lions, who finished with the best record in the NFC, are No. 2. The Eagles, who stormed through the playoffs to win the Super Bowl, are No. 4.
“They have the talent on both sides of the ball to challenge again for a trip to the Super Bowl,” Rolfe concluded, “but we said the same thing about the San Francisco 49ers 12 months ago.”
The Minnesota Vikings, who blew past the Packers to finish second in the NFC North, landed outside the top 10 because of the potential transition from Sam Darnold to J.J. McCarthy at quarterback.
“Small as hell,” cornerback Keisean Nixon said of the gap between the Packers and the Lions, Eagles and Vikings. “It’s the details. Lost to the Vikings by two both times. Lost to Detroit the first game by what, 10, and the next game we lost by three (on a) field goal at the end of the game.
“It’s not like we’re out here getting the sh-t beat out of us. We’re in every game, no matter how much we mess up or mistakes we have, how slow we start. We be in every game by the end of the game and that’s not ideal. We just got to learn how to start fast as a team, not just on offense or defense. As a team. That’s just what it is.”
